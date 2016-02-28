Observatory

Beautiful UI for showing tasks running on the command line.

Purpose

Instead of just logging long running tasks to the console, give your users a simple status dashboard.

Installation

$ npm install observatory

Examples

node ./examples/buzzwords.js

An example using fake data that tries to look like a real-world usage.

node ./examples/long-line.js

An example of what happens when text is so long it needs to wrap to another line.

Usage Example

var observatory = require ( 'observatory' ); var task = observatory.add( 'Install packages...' ); task.running( 'Copying Files' ); task.details(percent + '% ' + filename); task.status( 'Compressing Images' ) .details(directoryName); task.done( 'Finished!' ); task.fail( 'Ooops' );

Terminology

[Test Runner] Running tests on Safari Running Now 50% CSS3 Tests ⇧ prefix ⇧ description ⇧ status ⇧ details

API

description string Required description.

returns a new task

Adds a task to the console. This method returns a task object, you should store it in a variable so you can use it for the methods bellow.

var copyFilesTask = observatory.add( 'Copy files' );

Task Methods

All task methods return the task object so that you can chain functions, such as task.done().status('Installed!'); .

statusLabel string Set the status value.

Displays a short message to the right of the description. Use it to show users in a word or two that suggests what is happening.

Examples:

task.status('Downloading');

task.status('Running');

task.status('Complete');

detailsLabel string Set the details value.

Optional provide details about what's happening, such as file names, urls, tests names.

Examples:

task.details('Copying var/tmp/whatever to var/whater/tmp');

task.details('Compressing bigimage.png');

task.details('Testing services');

statusLabel string Set the status value. Default: ✓ Done .

task.done();

task.done('Compressed!')

statusLabel string Set the status value. Default: ✗ Failed .

task.fail();

`task.fail('Disconnected');

Override Settings

Tweak how tasks are rendered.

settingsObject

width Integer, width in characters of the description and status area. This is used to right justify the status . Default is 55 .

Integer, width in characters of the and area. This is used to right justify the . Default is . prefix Sting, Text to prepend each line. Default is ' ⫸ ' .

Sting, Text to prepend each line. Default is . write Function(content). Writes the content to the output. Defaults to process.stdout.write .

Function(content). Writes the content to the output. Defaults to . formatStatus Function(statusLabel, STATE)

returns observatory so you can use it on the require statement.

var observatory = require ( 'observatory' ).settings({ prefix : '[bower] ' .white });

A constant for the different states. Only useful if you need to change formatStatus above.

The values:

observatory.STATE.active Defaults to using default console color.

Defaults to using default console color. observatory.STATE.done Defaults to using green.

Defaults to using green. observatory.STATE.fail Defaults to using red.

Acknowledgements

Inspiration

My coworker Nick at Opower for inspiring the need for this library.

Bower, inspiring the clean layout.

Inqurire.js, for showing console apps can have a nice UI.

Release History

15 October 2015 - 1.0.0 - Update dependencies, fix tests and bugs thanks to @rstacruz.

20 October 2013 - 0.1.0 - Some cleanup thanks to @nickheiner, new write method.

15 October 2013 - 0.0.1 - First version

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Dylan Greene

Licensed under the MIT license.