Beautiful UI for showing tasks running on the command line.
Instead of just logging long running tasks to the console, give your users a simple status dashboard.
$ npm install observatory
node ./examples/buzzwords.js
An example using fake data that tries to look like a real-world usage.
node ./examples/long-line.js
An example of what happens when text is so long it needs to wrap to another line.
var observatory = require('observatory');
//add a task to display
var task = observatory.add('Install packages...');
//while working on the task, update the status
task.running('Copying Files');
//optionally give details
task.details(percent + '% ' + filename);
//chain commands
task.status('Compressing Images')
.details(directoryName);
//when complete
task.done('Finished!');
//or if it failed
task.fail('Ooops');
[Test Runner] Running tests on Safari Running Now 50% CSS3 Tests
⇧ prefix ⇧ description ⇧ status ⇧ details
observatory.add(description)
description string Required description.
returns a new
task
Adds a task to the console. This method returns a
task object, you should store it in a variable so you can use it for the methods bellow.
var copyFilesTask = observatory.add('Copy files');
All task methods return the
task object so that you can chain functions, such as
task.done().status('Installed!');.
task.status(statusLabel)
statusLabel string Set the status value.
Displays a short message to the right of the description. Use it to show users in a word or two that suggests what is happening.
Examples:
task.status('Downloading');
task.status('Running');
task.status('Complete');
task.details(detailsLabel)
detailsLabel string Set the details value.
Optional provide details about what's happening, such as file names, urls, tests names.
Examples:
task.details('Copying var/tmp/whatever to var/whater/tmp');
task.details('Compressing bigimage.png');
task.details('Testing services');
task.done(statusLabel)
statusLabel string Set the status value. Default:
✓ Done.
task.done();
task.done('Compressed!')
task.fail(statusLabel)
statusLabel string Set the status value. Default:
✗ Failed.
task.fail();
observatory.settings(settingsObject)
Tweak how tasks are rendered.
settingsObject
width Integer, width in characters of the
description and
status area. This is used to right justify the
status. Default is
55.
prefix Sting, Text to prepend each line. Default is
' ⫸ '.
write Function(content). Writes the content to the output. Defaults to
process.stdout.write.
formatStatus Function(statusLabel, STATE)
returns
observatoryso you can use it on the
requirestatement.
var observatory = require('observatory').settings({
prefix: '[bower] '.white
});
A constant for the different states. Only useful if you need to change
formatStatus above.
The values:
observatory.STATE.active Defaults to using default console color.
observatory.STATE.done Defaults to using green.
observatory.STATE.fail Defaults to using red.
Copyright (c) 2015 Dylan Greene
Licensed under the MIT license.