oi

observable-input

by James Pike
2.0.2

angular input properties as observable streams

Documentation
2.6K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Installation

npm install -S observable-input

or

yarn add observable-input

Usage

import { Component, Input } from '@angular/core'
import { Observable } from 'rxjs'
import { ObservableInput } from 'observable-input'

@Component({
  templateUrl: './some-component.html',
  selector: 'app-some-component',
})
class SomeComponent {
  @Input() @ObservableInput()
  private index: Observable<number>
}

It can be used like this with a non-observable input for index:

<app-some-component index="nonObservableValue"></app-some-component>

Details

This decorator works by replacing the input with a property, the getter returns a value with type Observable<T> while the setter expects a variable of type T. This introduces a few drawbacks:

  • While you should generally only be reading your input values and not setting them, the mismatch of types for the setter and getter here is still potentially a source of confusion.
  • For now the angular code (whether AOT compiled or not) only writes to a component's inputs (in this case via the setter) and never reads from them, if it did it would receive a value with type Observable<T> when it expects a value of type T.
  • The angular compiler does not type check the values passed to a component match the types of the @Input, if it did it would raise an error indicating that the input should be of type Observable<T> instead of T.

