Installation

npm install -S observable-input

or

yarn add observable-input

Usage

import { Component, Input } from '@angular/core' import { Observable } from 'rxjs' import { ObservableInput } from 'observable-input' ({ templateUrl: './some-component.html' , selector: 'app-some-component' , }) class SomeComponent { () () private index: Observable< number > }

It can be used like this with a non-observable input for index :

< app-some-component index = "nonObservableValue" > </ app-some-component >

Details

This decorator works by replacing the input with a property, the getter returns a value with type Observable<T> while the setter expects a variable of type T . This introduces a few drawbacks: