npm install -S observable-input
or
yarn add observable-input
import { Component, Input } from '@angular/core'
import { Observable } from 'rxjs'
import { ObservableInput } from 'observable-input'
@Component({
templateUrl: './some-component.html',
selector: 'app-some-component',
})
class SomeComponent {
@Input() @ObservableInput()
private index: Observable<number>
}
It can be used like this with a non-observable input for
index:
<app-some-component index="nonObservableValue"></app-some-component>
This decorator works by replacing the input with a property, the getter returns a value with type
Observable<T> while the setter expects a variable of type
T. This introduces a few drawbacks:
Observable<T> when it expects a value of type
T.
@Input, if it did it would raise an error indicating that the input should be of type
Observable<T> instead of
T.