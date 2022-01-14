Concurrent mode safe React hooks for RxJS Observables. Simple, flexible, testable and performant.
yarn
yarn add observable-hooks
npm
npm install --save observable-hooks
React added hooks for reusing stateful logic.
Observable is a powerful way to encapsulate both sync and async logic.
Testing Observables is also way easier than testing other async implementations.
With observable-hooks we can create rich reusable Components with ease.
This library is not for replacing state management tools like Redux but to reduce the need of dumping everything into global state.
Using this library does not mean you have to turn everything observable which is not encouraged. It plays well side by side with other hooks. Use it only on places where it's needed.
import * as React from 'react'
import { useObservableState } from 'observable-hooks'
import { timer } from 'rxjs'
import { switchMap, mapTo, startWith } from 'rxjs/operators'
const App = () => {
const [isTyping, updateIsTyping] = useObservableState(
transformTypingStatus,
false
)
return (
<div>
<input type="text" onKeyDown={updateIsTyping} />
<p>{isTyping ? 'Good you are typing.' : 'Why stop typing?'}</p>
</div>
)
}
// Logic is pure and can be tested like Epic in redux-observable
function transformTypingStatus(event$) {
return event$.pipe(
switchMap(() =>
timer(1000).pipe(
mapTo(false),
startWith(true)
)
)
)
}
Read the docs at https://observable-hooks.js.org or
./docs.
Examples are in here. Play on CodeSandbox:
Note that there are also some useful utilities for common use cases to reduce garbage collection.