Light-weight Observable implementation and common toolbelt functions. Based on zen-observable , re-implemented in TypeScript. Zero dependencies, tree-shakeable.

The aim is to provide a lean Observable implementation with a small footprint that's fit to be used in libraries as an alternative to the huge RxJS.

🧩 Composable functional streams

🚀 map(), filter() & friends support async handlers

🔩 Based on popular zen-observable , re-implemented in TypeScript

🌳 Zero dependencies, tree-shakeable

Installation

npm install observable-fns

An observable is basically a stream of asynchronously emitted values that you can subscribe to. In a sense it is to the event emitter what the promise is to the callback.

The main difference to a promise is that a promise only resolves once, whereas observables can yield values repeatedly. They can also fail with an error, like a promise, and they come with a completion event to indicate that no more values will be send.

For a quick introduction on how to use observables, check out the zen-observable readme.

import { Observable, multicast } from "observable-fns" function subscribeToServerSentEvents ( url ) { return multicast( new Observable( observer => { const eventStream = new EventSource(url) eventStream.addEventListener( "message" , message => observer.next(message)) eventStream.addEventListener( "error" , error => observer.error(error)) return () => eventStream.close() })) } subscribeToServerSentEvents( "http://localhost:3000/events" ) .filter( event => !event.isStale) .subscribe( event => console .log( "Server sent event:" , event))

Usage

You can import everything you need directly from the package:

import { Observable, flatMap } from "observable-fns"

If you write front-end code and care about bundle size, you can either depend on tree-shaking or explicitly import just the parts that you need:

import Observable from "observable-fns/observable" import flatMap from "observable-fns/flatMap"

Functions like filter() , flatMap() , map() accept asynchronous handlers – this can be a big win compared to the usual methods on Observable.prototype that only work with synchronous handlers.

Those functions will also make sure that the values are consistently emitted in the same order as the input observable emitted them.

import { Observable, filter } from "observable-fns" const existingGitHubUsersObservable = Observable.from([ "andywer" , "bcdef" , "charlie" ]) .pipe( filter( async name => { const response = await fetch( `https://github.com/ ${name} ` ) return response.status === 200 }) )

API

License

MIT