openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
obs

observable

by Dominic Tarr
2.1.4 (see all)

A Mutable Value represented as a Function.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

observable

A function as representation of a trackable mutable value.

testling badge

Interactive Demo

It's basically just a function that can be called in 3 ways, If an observable is called with no arguments f(), it returns the current value. If it is called with an argument f(value), it set that as the value.

var o = require('observable')
var v = o()

//set the value
v(Math.random())

//get the value
v()

If an observable is called with another function, it calls that function with the new value, whenever the value changes.

v(function(v){
  console.log('Was changed to', v)
})

And to stop being notifed of these changes, call the function that was returned

var stop = v(function(v){
  console.log('Was changed to', v)
})
// then some time later
stop()

value

var o = require('observable')
var v = o()

v(0)

setInterval(function () {
  v(v() + 1)
}, 500)

v

How is this demo updating in real-time like that? It's because observable is integrated into hyperscript!

input, & transform

observe a input field, and transform it into different string. this transformation is a one way observable.

var o = require('observable')
var h = require('hyperscript')
var yourName
  
h('div', 
  h('h3', 'hello, what is your name?',
    yourName = h('input', {placeholder: 'enter name'})
  ),
  h('h2', o.transform(o.input(yourName), function (v) {
    return v ? 'Happy Birthday ' + v.toUpperCase() + ' !!!': ''
  }), {style: {'font-family': 'Comic Sans MS'}})
)

Oh, wow! wasn't that easy! and we did a lot of things there!

  • made hyper text that updated in realtime
  • read from an input as you typed
  • transformed user input

And there is many other cool things we can do to!

not

Invert a boolean observable

var o = require('observable')
var h = require('hyperscript')
var _i, i
h('div',
  _i = h('input', {type: 'checkbox'}),
  'checked:', i = o.input(_i, 'checked', 'change'),
  ' !checked:', o.not(i)
)

Hmm, I wonder if we could couple two things interms of each other?

var o = require('observable')
var h = require('hyperscript')
var _i = h('input', {type: 'checkbox'})
var _j = h('input', {type: 'checkbox'})
var i = o.input(_i, 'checked', 'change')
var j = o.input(_j, 'checked', 'change')

//just make i != j & j != i
i(Math.random() < 0.5)

o.bind2(o.not(i), j)

h('div', _i, _j)

compute

Compute a value from others, like a computed value in SQL.

var o = require('observable')
var h = require('hyperscript')
var i, j
h('div', 
  i = h('input', {placeholder: 'first name'}),
  j = h('input', {placeholder: 'last name'}),
  h('h1', 'Greetings, ',
    o.compute([o.input(i), o.input(j)], function (f, l) {
      return f + ' ' + l + (f && l ? ' !' : '')
    })
  )
)

hover & focus

var h = require('hyperscript')
var o = require('observable')

h('div', 
  strong = h('strong', {
      contentEditable: true,
      style:{display: 'inline-block'}
    }, 
    "editable thing"
  ),
  h('ul', 
    h('li', 'focus: ', o.focus(strong)), 
    h('li', 'hover: ', o.hover(strong))
  )
)

signal

Like observable except only update listeners when the value actually changes.

var s = require('observable').signal

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial