observable

A function as representation of a trackable mutable value.

Interactive Demo

It's basically just a function that can be called in 3 ways, If an observable is called with no arguments f() , it returns the current value. If it is called with an argument f(value) , it set that as the value.

var o = require ( 'observable' ) var v = o() v( Math .random()) v()

If an observable is called with another function, it calls that function with the new value, whenever the value changes.

v( function ( v ) { console .log( 'Was changed to' , v) })

And to stop being notifed of these changes, call the function that was returned

var stop = v( function ( v ) { console .log( 'Was changed to' , v) }) stop()

value

var o = require ( 'observable' ) var v = o() v( 0 ) setInterval( function ( ) { v(v() + 1 ) }, 500 ) v

How is this demo updating in real-time like that? It's because observable is integrated into hyperscript!

input, & transform

observe a input field, and transform it into different string. this transformation is a one way observable.

var o = require ( 'observable' ) var h = require ( 'hyperscript' ) var yourName h( 'div' , h( 'h3' , 'hello, what is your name?' , yourName = h( 'input' , { placeholder : 'enter name' }) ), h( 'h2' , o.transform(o.input(yourName), function ( v ) { return v ? 'Happy Birthday ' + v.toUpperCase() + ' !!!' : '' }), { style : { 'font-family' : 'Comic Sans MS' }}) )

Oh, wow! wasn't that easy! and we did a lot of things there!

made hyper text that updated in realtime

read from an input as you typed

transformed user input

And there is many other cool things we can do to!

not

Invert a boolean observable

var o = require ( 'observable' ) var h = require ( 'hyperscript' ) var _i, i h( 'div' , _i = h( 'input' , { type : 'checkbox' }), 'checked:' , i = o.input(_i, 'checked' , 'change' ), ' !checked:' , o.not(i) )

Hmm, I wonder if we could couple two things interms of each other?

var o = require ( 'observable' ) var h = require ( 'hyperscript' ) var _i = h( 'input' , { type : 'checkbox' }) var _j = h( 'input' , { type : 'checkbox' }) var i = o.input(_i, 'checked' , 'change' ) var j = o.input(_j, 'checked' , 'change' ) i( Math .random() < 0.5 ) o.bind2(o.not(i), j) h( 'div' , _i, _j)

compute

Compute a value from others, like a computed value in SQL.

var o = require ( 'observable' ) var h = require ( 'hyperscript' ) var i, j h( 'div' , i = h( 'input' , { placeholder : 'first name' }), j = h( 'input' , { placeholder : 'last name' }), h( 'h1' , 'Greetings, ' , o.compute([o.input(i), o.input(j)], function ( f, l ) { return f + ' ' + l + (f && l ? ' !' : '' ) }) ) )

hover & focus

var h = require ( 'hyperscript' ) var o = require ( 'observable' ) h( 'div' , strong = h( 'strong' , { contentEditable : true , style :{ display : 'inline-block' } }, "editable thing" ), h( 'ul' , h( 'li' , 'focus: ' , o.focus(strong)), h( 'li' , 'hover: ' , o.hover(strong)) ) )

signal

Like observable except only update listeners when the value actually changes.

var s = require ( 'observable' ).signal

License

MIT