observ-varhash

by Nicholas Westlake
1.0.8 (see all)

An object with observable key value pairs that can be added and removed

Documentation
Downloads/wk

141

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

observ-varhash build status

An object with observable key value pairs that can be added and removed

Example

An ObservVarhash is a version of observ-struct that allows adding and removing keys. Mutation of an observable element in the hash will cause the ObservVarhash to emit a new changed plain javascript object.

var ObservVarhash = require("observ-varhash")
var Observ = require("observ")

var people = ObservVarhash({jack: 'Jack'}, function create (obj, key) {
  return Observ(obj)
})

people.put('diane', 'Diane')

console.log(people())
// plain javascript object {jack: 'Jack', diane: 'Diane'}

Installation

npm install observ-varhash

Contributors

  • Nicholas Westlake

API based on observ-struct

MIT Licenced

