An object with observable key value pairs that can be added and removed
An
ObservVarhash is a version of
observ-struct that allows
adding and removing keys. Mutation of an observable element in
the hash will cause the
ObservVarhash to emit a new changed
plain javascript object.
var ObservVarhash = require("observ-varhash")
var Observ = require("observ")
var people = ObservVarhash({jack: 'Jack'}, function create (obj, key) {
return Observ(obj)
})
people.put('diane', 'Diane')
console.log(people())
// plain javascript object {jack: 'Jack', diane: 'Diane'}
npm install observ-varhash
API based on
observ-struct