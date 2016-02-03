An object with observable key value pairs that can be added and removed

Example

An ObservVarhash is a version of observ-struct that allows adding and removing keys. Mutation of an observable element in the hash will cause the ObservVarhash to emit a new changed plain javascript object.

var ObservVarhash = require ( "observ-varhash" ) var Observ = require ( "observ" ) var people = ObservVarhash({ jack : 'Jack' }, function create ( obj, key ) { return Observ(obj) }) people.put( 'diane' , 'Diane' ) console .log(people())

Installation

npm install observ-varhash

Contributors

Nicholas Westlake

API based on observ-struct

MIT Licenced