openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
os

observ-struct

by Jake Verbaten
6.0.0 (see all)

An object with observable key value pairs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

202

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

observ-struct

An object with observable key value pairs

Example

An observable will emit a new immutable value whenever one of its keys changes.

Nested keys will still be the same value if they were not changed in that particular .set() call.

var ObservStruct = require("observ-struct")
var Observ = require("observ")
var assert = require("assert")

var state = ObservStruct({
    fruits: ObservStruct({
        apples: Observ(3),
        oranges: Observ(5)
    }),
    customers: Observ(5)
})

state(function (current) {
  console.log("apples", current.fruits.apples)
  console.log("customers", current.customers)
})

state.fruits(function (current) {
  console.log("apples", current.apples)
})

var initialState = state()
assert.equal(initialState.fruits.oranges, 5)
assert.equal(initialState.customers, 5)

state.fruits.oranges.set(6)
state.customers.set(5)
state.fruits.apples.set(4)

Docs

var obj = ObservStruct(opts)

ObservStruct() takes an object literal of string keys to either normal values or observable values.

It returns an Observ instance obj. The value of obj is a plain javascript object where the value for each key is either the normal value passed in or the value of the observable for that key.

Whenever one of the observables on a key changes the obj will emit a new object that's a shallow copy with that key set to the value of the appropiate observable on that key.

Installation

npm install observ-struct

Contributors

  • Raynos

MIT Licenced

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial