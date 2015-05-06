An object with observable key value pairs
An observable will emit a new immutable value whenever one of its keys changes.
Nested keys will still be the same value if they were not changed
in that particular
.set() call.
var ObservStruct = require("observ-struct")
var Observ = require("observ")
var assert = require("assert")
var state = ObservStruct({
fruits: ObservStruct({
apples: Observ(3),
oranges: Observ(5)
}),
customers: Observ(5)
})
state(function (current) {
console.log("apples", current.fruits.apples)
console.log("customers", current.customers)
})
state.fruits(function (current) {
console.log("apples", current.apples)
})
var initialState = state()
assert.equal(initialState.fruits.oranges, 5)
assert.equal(initialState.customers, 5)
state.fruits.oranges.set(6)
state.customers.set(5)
state.fruits.apples.set(4)
var obj = ObservStruct(opts)
ObservStruct() takes an object literal of string keys to either
normal values or observable values.
It returns an
Observ instance
obj. The value of
obj is
a plain javascript object where the value for each key is either
the normal value passed in or the value of the observable for
that key.
Whenever one of the observables on a
key changes the
obj will
emit a new object that's a shallow copy with that
key set to
the value of the appropiate observable on that
key.
npm install observ-struct