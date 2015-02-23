openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
oa

observ-array

by Jake Verbaten
3.2.1 (see all)

An array containing observable values

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

173

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

observ-array

An array containing observable values

Example

An ObservArray is an observable version of an array, every mutation of the array or mutation of an observable element in the array will cause the ObservArray to emit a new changed plain javascript array.

var ObservArray = require("observ-array")
var ObservStruct = require("observ-struct")
var Observ = require("observ")
var uuid = require("uuid")

function createTodo(title) {
  return ObservStruct({
    id: uuid(),
    title: Observ(title || ""),
    completed: Observ(false)
  })
}

var state = ObservStruct({
  todos: ObservArray([
    createTodo("some todo"),
    createTodo("some other todo")
  ])
})

state(function (currState) {
  // currState.todos is a plain javascript todo
  // currState.todos[0] is a plain javascript value
  currState.todos.forEach(function (todo, index) {
    console.log("todo", todo.title, index)
  })
})

state.todos.get(0).title.set("some new title")
state.todos.push(createTodo("another todo"))

Transactions

Batch changes together with transactions.

var array = ObservArray([ Observ("foo"), Observ("bar") ])

var removeListener = array(handleChange)

array.transaction(function(rawList) {
  rawList.push(Observ("foobar"))
  rawList.splice(1, 1, Observ("baz"), Observ("bazbar"))
  rawList.unshift(Observ("foobaz"))
  rawList[6] = Observ("foobarbaz")
})

function handleChange(value) {
  // this will only be called once
  // changes are batched into a single diff
  value._diff //= [ [1,1,"baz","bazbar","foobar", , "foobarbaz"],
              //    [0,0,"foobaz"] ]
}

Installation

npm install observ-array

Contributors

MIT Licenced

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial