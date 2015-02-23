An array containing observable values
An
ObservArray is an observable version of an array, every
mutation of the array or mutation of an observable element in
the array will cause the
ObservArray to emit a new changed
plain javascript array.
var ObservArray = require("observ-array")
var ObservStruct = require("observ-struct")
var Observ = require("observ")
var uuid = require("uuid")
function createTodo(title) {
return ObservStruct({
id: uuid(),
title: Observ(title || ""),
completed: Observ(false)
})
}
var state = ObservStruct({
todos: ObservArray([
createTodo("some todo"),
createTodo("some other todo")
])
})
state(function (currState) {
// currState.todos is a plain javascript todo
// currState.todos[0] is a plain javascript value
currState.todos.forEach(function (todo, index) {
console.log("todo", todo.title, index)
})
})
state.todos.get(0).title.set("some new title")
state.todos.push(createTodo("another todo"))
Batch changes together with transactions.
var array = ObservArray([ Observ("foo"), Observ("bar") ])
var removeListener = array(handleChange)
array.transaction(function(rawList) {
rawList.push(Observ("foobar"))
rawList.splice(1, 1, Observ("baz"), Observ("bazbar"))
rawList.unshift(Observ("foobaz"))
rawList[6] = Observ("foobarbaz")
})
function handleChange(value) {
// this will only be called once
// changes are batched into a single diff
value._diff //= [ [1,1,"baz","bazbar","foobar", , "foobarbaz"],
// [0,0,"foobaz"] ]
}
npm install observ-array