An ObservArray is an observable version of an array, every mutation of the array or mutation of an observable element in the array will cause the ObservArray to emit a new changed plain javascript array.

var ObservArray = require ( "observ-array" ) var ObservStruct = require ( "observ-struct" ) var Observ = require ( "observ" ) var uuid = require ( "uuid" ) function createTodo ( title ) { return ObservStruct({ id : uuid(), title : Observ(title || "" ), completed : Observ( false ) }) } var state = ObservStruct({ todos : ObservArray([ createTodo( "some todo" ), createTodo( "some other todo" ) ]) }) state( function ( currState ) { currState.todos.forEach( function ( todo, index ) { console .log( "todo" , todo.title, index) }) }) state.todos.get( 0 ).title.set( "some new title" ) state.todos.push(createTodo( "another todo" ))

Batch changes together with transactions.

var array = ObservArray([ Observ( "foo" ), Observ( "bar" ) ]) var removeListener = array(handleChange) array.transaction( function ( rawList ) { rawList.push(Observ( "foobar" )) rawList.splice( 1 , 1 , Observ( "baz" ), Observ( "bazbar" )) rawList.unshift(Observ( "foobaz" )) rawList[ 6 ] = Observ( "foobarbaz" ) }) function handleChange ( value ) { value._diff }

npm install observ-array

Raynos

Matt McKegg

MIT Licenced