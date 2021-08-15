OBSWebSocket.JS allows Javascript-based connections to the Open Broadcaster plugin obs-websocket.
Created by Brendan Hagan
Maintained by OBS Websocket Community
# with npm
npm install obs-websocket-js --save
# with yarn
yarn add obs-websocket-js
# with bower
bower install obs-websocket-js --save
Typescript definitions are included in this package, and are automatically generated to match the latest
obs-websocket release.
The web distributable exposes a global named
OBSWebSocket.
<script type='text/javascript' src='./dist/obs-websocket.js'></script>
In node...
const { OBSWebSocket } = require('obs-websocket-js');
Create a new WebSocket connection using the following.
localhost with a port of
4444.
const obs = new OBSWebSocket();
obs.connect({ address: 'localhost:4444', password: '$up3rSecretP@ssw0rd' });
All requests support the following two Syntax options where both
err and
data will contain the raw response from the WebSocket plugin.
Note that all response objects will supply both the original obs-websocket response items in their original format (ex:
'response-item'), but also camelCased (ex:
'responseItem') for convenience.
obs-websocket plugin.
{args} are optional. Note that both
request-type and
message-id will be bound automatically.
sendCallback method instead of
send.
// Promise API
obs.send('RequestName', {args}) // returns Promise
// The following are additional supported requests.
obs.connect({ address: 'address', password: 'password' }) // returns Promise
obs.disconnect();
For all events,
data will contain the raw response from the WebSocket plugin.
Note that all response objects will supply both the original obs-websocket response items in their original format (ex:
'response-item'), but also camelCased (ex:
'responseItem') for convenience.
obs-websocket plugin.
const callback = (data) => {
console.log(data);
};
obs.on('EventName', (data) => callback(data));
// The following are additional supported events.
obs.on('ConnectionOpened', (data) => callback(data));
obs.on('ConnectionClosed', (data) => callback(data));
obs.on('AuthenticationSuccess', (data) => callback(data));
obs.on('AuthenticationFailure', (data) => callback(data));
By default, certain types of WebSocket errors will be thrown as uncaught exceptions. To ensure that you are handling every error, you must do the following:
.catch() handler to every returned Promise.
error event listener to the
OBSWebSocket object. By default only errors on the initial socket connection will be caught. Any subsequent errors will be emit here and will be considered uncaught without this handler.
// You must add this handler to avoid uncaught exceptions.
obs.on('error', err => {
console.error('socket error:', err);
});
See more examples in
\samples.
const { OBSWebSocket } = require('obs-websocket-js');
const obs = new OBSWebSocket();
obs.connect({
address: 'localhost:4444',
password: '$up3rSecretP@ssw0rd'
})
.then(() => {
console.log(`Success! We're connected & authenticated.`);
return obs.send('GetSceneList');
})
.then(data => {
console.log(`${data.scenes.length} Available Scenes!`);
data.scenes.forEach(scene => {
if (scene.name !== data.currentScene) {
console.log(`Found a different scene! Switching to Scene: ${scene.name}`);
obs.send('SetCurrentScene', {
'scene-name': scene.name
});
}
});
})
.catch(err => { // Promise convention dicates you have a catch on every chain.
console.log(err);
});
obs.on('SwitchScenes', data => {
console.log(`New Active Scene: ${data.sceneName}`);
});
// You must add this handler to avoid uncaught exceptions.
obs.on('error', err => {
console.error('socket error:', err);
});
To enable debug logging, set the
DEBUG environment variable:
# Enables debug logging for all modules of osb-websocket-js
DEBUG=obs-websocket-js:*
# on Windows
set DEBUG=obs-websocket-js:*
If you have multiple libraries or application which use the
DEBUG environment variable, they can be joined with commas:
DEBUG=foo,bar:*,obs-websocket-js:*
# on Windows
set DEBUG=foo,bar:*,obs-websocket-js:*
Browser debugging uses
localStorage
localStorage.debug = 'obs-websocket-js:*';
localStorage.debug = 'foo,bar:*,obs-websocket-js:*';
For more information, see the
debug documentation.
In order to better decouple the javascript library from the obs-websocket plugin the decision has been made to no longer provide method definitions for request/event methods. You are responsible for aligning your method calls with the plugin version that you would like to support.
// No longer supported.
obs.getVersion();
obs.onSwitchScenes();
// Supported.
obs.send('GetVersion');
obs.on('SwitchScenes');
The
es5 build is no longer provided. If you're in an environment which must run ES5-compatible code, continue using the latest 2.x release.
The Callback API has been separated from the Promise API. If you use callbacks in your
send invocations, you will need to update them to use the new
sendCallback method:
// No longer supported!
obs.send('StartStreaming', (error) => {
// Code here...
});
// Use this instead:
obs.send('StartStreaming').catch(error => {
// Code here...
});
The
connect method no longer accepts a callback. Use the promise it returns instead.
// No longer supported!
obs.connect({address: 'localhost: 4444'}, (error) => {
// Code here...
});
// Use this instead:
obs.connect({address: 'localhost: 4444'}).then(() => {
console.log('connected');
}).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
