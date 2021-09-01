ObservableStore

ObservableStore is a synchronous in-memory store for a single value, that you can subscribe to updates for.

Previously known as obs-store .

Usage

import { ObservableStore } from '@metamask/obs-store' ; const store = new ObservableStore(initState); store.subscribe( function showValue ( value ) { console .log( 'saw value:' , value); }); store.putState( 5 ); store.putState( true ); store.putState({ hello : 'world' }); console .log(store.getState().hello);

Streams

Each ObservableStore can be turned into an ObservableStoreStream . An ObservableStoreStream is a duplex stream that you can pipe new values into or pipe updated values out of.

Special behavior: Doesn't buffer outgoing updates, writes latest state to destination on pipe.

import { ObservableStore, storeAsStream } from '@metamask/obs-store' ; import pump from 'pump' ; const storeOne = new ObservableStore(initState); const storeTwo = new ObservableStore(); pump(storeAsStream(storeOne), transformStream, storeAsStream(storeTwo));

Contributing

Setup

Install Node.js version 12 If you are using nvm (recommended) running nvm use will automatically choose the right node version for you.

Install Yarn v1

Run yarn setup to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts Warning: Do not use the yarn / yarn install command directly. Use yarn setup instead. The normal install command will skip required post-install scripts, leaving your development environment in an invalid state.

to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts

Testing and Linting

Run yarn test to run the tests once.

Run yarn lint to run the linter, or run yarn lint:fix to run the linter and fix any automatically fixable issues.

Release & Publishing

The project follows the same release process as the other libraries in the MetaMask organization. The GitHub Actions action-create-release-pr and action-publish-release are used to automate the release process; see those repositories for more information about how they work.