Oboe.js is an open source Javascript library for loading JSON using streaming, combining the convenience of DOM with the speed and fluidity of SAX.

It can parse any JSON as a stream, is small enough to be a micro-library, doesn't have dependencies, and doesn't care which other libraries you need it to speak to.

We can load trees larger than the available memory. Or we can instantiate classical OOP models from JSON, or completely transform your JSON while it is being read.

Oboe makes it really easy to start using json from a response before the ajax request completes. Or even if it never completes.

Where next?