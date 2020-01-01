openbase logo
obo

oboe

by Jim Higson
2.1.5 (see all)

A streaming approach to JSON. Oboe.js speeds up web applications by providing parsed objects before the response completes.

Downloads/wk

361K

GitHub Stars

4.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Readme

Oboe.js is an open source Javascript library for loading JSON using streaming, combining the convenience of DOM with the speed and fluidity of SAX.

It can parse any JSON as a stream, is small enough to be a micro-library, doesn't have dependencies, and doesn't care which other libraries you need it to speak to.

We can load trees larger than the available memory. Or we can instantiate classical OOP models from JSON, or completely transform your JSON while it is being read.

Oboe makes it really easy to start using json from a response before the ajax request completes. Or even if it never completes.

100
Andrey MedvedevUkraine4 Ratings0 Reviews
November 1, 2020

