SDK for controlling obniz enabled Devices using obniz websocket API from JavaScript.
It works on both browser and nodejs.
Examples in obniz.js
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/obniz/obniz.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<input id="text">
<button id="send">send</button>
<script>
var obniz = new Obniz("0000-0000");
obniz.onconnect = async function () {
// embed parts
obniz.display.print("hello!");
obniz.switch.onchange = function(state) {
$('body').css({
"background-color" : (state == "push") ? "#F00" : "#FFF"
});
}
// parts library
var servo = obniz.wired("ServoMotor", {gnd:0, vcc:1, signal:2});
servo.angle(90);
// peripherals
var uart = obniz.getFreeUart();
uart.start({tx: 5, rx: 6, baud:9600});
$('#send').click(function () {
uart.send($("#text").val());
});
obniz.io7.drive("5v")
obniz.io7.output(true)
obniz.io8.pull("3v");
obniz.io8.drive("open-drain");
obniz.io8.output(false);
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
import * as Obniz from 'obniz'
const obniz = new Obniz("0000-0000");
obniz.onconnect = async () => {
obniz.display.print("hello!");
obniz.switch.onchange = (state: string) => {
console.log(state);
}
const servo = obniz.wired("ServoMotor", {gnd:0, vcc:1, signal:2});
servo.angle(90);
}
Add the following script tag to your html
<script src="https://unpkg.com/obniz/obniz.js"></script>
Install obniz via npm
npm install obniz
and import it to js file.
const Obniz = require('obniz');
The details are on doc/connection (ja)
To use obniz, instantiate obniz with obniz id, and set onconnect callback function. It will be called when connected to obniz successfully.
var obniz = new Obniz("0000-0000");
obniz.onconnect = async function () {
}
You can use everything on obniz Device after connection succeeds.
var obniz = new Obniz("0000-0000");
obniz.onconnect = async function () {
obniz.display.print("hello!");
obniz.switch.onchange = function(state) {
if (state === "push") {
obniz.display.print("Button Pressed");
}
}
}
obniz.onloop = async function () {
// called continuously
}
obniz.onclose = async function () {
// called after connection lost
}
and its io peripherals too can be used
var obniz = new Obniz("0000-0000");
obniz.onconnect = async function () {
obniz.io0.drive("5v");
obniz.io0.output(true)
obniz.io1.pull("3v");
obniz.io1.drive("open-drain");
obniz.io1.output(false);
obniz.io2.drive("3v");
obniz.io2.output(true);
obniz.ad3.start(function(voltage){
console.log("changed to "+voltage+" v")
});
var pwm = obniz.getFreePwm();
pwm.start({io: 4});
pwm.freq(1000);
pwm.duty(50);
var uart = obniz.getFreeUart();
uart.start({tx: 5, rx: 6, baud:9600});
uart.onreceive = function(data, text) {
console.log(data);
}
uart.send("Hello");
}
The parts library is embedded in obniz.js. All parts and their details can be found there.
To use the connected parts, instantiate the parts in onconnect callback function and use it. The function list can be found on obniz Parts Library.
For example, LED is found here https://obniz.com/sdk/parts/LED
var obniz = new Obniz("0000-0000");
obniz.onconnect = async function () {
var led = obniz.wired("LED", {anode:0, cathode:1});
led.blink();
}
HC-SR40(distance measure) https://obniz.com/sdk/parts/HC-SR04
var obniz = new Obniz("0000-0000");
obniz.onconnect = async function () {
var hcsr04 = obniz.wired("HC-SR04", {gnd:0, echo:1, trigger:2, vcc:3});
hcsr04.unit("inch");
hcsr04.measure(function( distance ){
console.log("distance " + distance + " inch")
})
}
Easy to integrate UI and hardware on html
<input id="slider" type="range" min="0" max="180" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/obniz/obniz.js"></script>
<script>
var obniz = new Obniz("0000-0000");
obniz.onconnect = async function () {
var servo = obniz.wired("ServoMotor", {gnd:0, vcc:1, signal:2});
$("#slider").on('input', function() {
servo.angle($("#slider").val())
});
}
</script>
Easy to integrate web services like Dropbox and Twitter and hardware.
// save data from obniz to dropbox
var obniz = new Obniz("0000-0000");
obniz.onconnect = async function () {
var dbx = new Dropbox({ accessToken: '<YOUR ACCESS TOKEN HERE>' });
var button = obniz.wired("Button", {signal:0, gnd:1});
button.onchange = function(pressed){
if (pressed) {
dbx.filesUpload({path: '/obniz.txt', contents: "[Button Pressed]\n" + new Date(), mode: 'overwrite' });
}
};
}
Two or more device integration.
// control servomotor from potention meter which connected to another obniz.
var obnizA = new Obniz("0000-0000");
obnizA.onconnect = async function () {
var obnizB = new Obniz("0000-0001");
obnizB.onconnect = async function(){
var meter = obnizA.wired("Potentiometer", 0, 1, 2);
var servo = obnizB.wired("ServoMotor", 0, 1, 2);
meter.onchange = function(position) {
servo.angle(position * 180);
};
}
}
