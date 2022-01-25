obniz.js: SDK for JavaScript

日本語はこちら

SDK for controlling obniz enabled Devices using obniz websocket API from JavaScript.

It works on both browser and nodejs.

Docs

Related Sites

Examples in obniz.js

Usage

< html > < head > < script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/obniz/obniz.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < input id = "text" > < button id = "send" > send </ button > < script > var obniz = new Obniz( "0000-0000" ); obniz.onconnect = async function ( ) { obniz.display.print( "hello!" ); obniz.switch.onchange = function ( state ) { $( 'body' ).css({ "background-color" : (state == "push" ) ? "#F00" : "#FFF" }); } var servo = obniz.wired( "ServoMotor" , { gnd : 0 , vcc : 1 , signal : 2 }); servo.angle( 90 ); var uart = obniz.getFreeUart(); uart.start({ tx : 5 , rx : 6 , baud : 9600 }); $( '#send' ).click( function ( ) { uart.send($( "#text" ).val()); }); obniz.io7.drive( "5v" ) obniz.io7.output( true ) obniz.io8.pull( "3v" ); obniz.io8.drive( "open-drain" ); obniz.io8.output( false ); } </ script > </ body > </ html >

TypeScript

import * as Obniz from 'obniz' const obniz = new Obniz( "0000-0000" ); obniz.onconnect = async () => { obniz.display.print( "hello!" ); obniz.switch.onchange = ( state: string ) => { console .log(state); } const servo = obniz.wired( "ServoMotor" , {gnd: 0 , vcc: 1 , signal: 2 }); servo.angle( 90 ); }

Installation

Browser

Add the following script tag to your html

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/obniz/obniz.js" > </ script >

Nodejs

Install obniz via npm

npm install obniz

and import it to js file.

const Obniz = require ( 'obniz' );

Connect

The details are on doc/connection (ja)

To use obniz, instantiate obniz with obniz id, and set onconnect callback function. It will be called when connected to obniz successfully.

var obniz = new Obniz( "0000-0000" ); obniz.onconnect = async function ( ) { }

You can use everything on obniz Device after connection succeeds.

var obniz = new Obniz( "0000-0000" ); obniz.onconnect = async function ( ) { obniz.display.print( "hello!" ); obniz.switch.onchange = function ( state ) { if (state === "push" ) { obniz.display.print( "Button Pressed" ); } } } obniz.onloop = async function ( ) { } obniz.onclose = async function ( ) { }

and its io peripherals too can be used

var obniz = new Obniz( "0000-0000" ); obniz.onconnect = async function ( ) { obniz.io0.drive( "5v" ); obniz.io0.output( true ) obniz.io1.pull( "3v" ); obniz.io1.drive( "open-drain" ); obniz.io1.output( false ); obniz.io2.drive( "3v" ); obniz.io2.output( true ); obniz.ad3.start( function ( voltage ) { console .log( "changed to " +voltage+ " v" ) }); var pwm = obniz.getFreePwm(); pwm.start({ io : 4 }); pwm.freq( 1000 ); pwm.duty( 50 ); var uart = obniz.getFreeUart(); uart.start({ tx : 5 , rx : 6 , baud : 9600 }); uart.onreceive = function ( data, text ) { console .log(data); } uart.send( "Hello" ); }

Parts library

The parts library is embedded in obniz.js. All parts and their details can be found there.

obniz Parts Library

To use the connected parts, instantiate the parts in onconnect callback function and use it. The function list can be found on obniz Parts Library.

For example, LED is found here https://obniz.com/sdk/parts/LED

var obniz = new Obniz( "0000-0000" ); obniz.onconnect = async function ( ) { var led = obniz.wired( "LED" , { anode : 0 , cathode : 1 }); led.blink(); }

HC-SR40(distance measure) https://obniz.com/sdk/parts/HC-SR04

var obniz = new Obniz( "0000-0000" ); obniz.onconnect = async function ( ) { var hcsr04 = obniz.wired( "HC-SR04" , { gnd : 0 , echo : 1 , trigger : 2 , vcc : 3 }); hcsr04.unit( "inch" ); hcsr04.measure( function ( distance ) { console .log( "distance " + distance + " inch" ) }) }

Example: browser integrates hardware

Easy to integrate UI and hardware on html

< input id = "slider" type = "range" min = "0" max = "180" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/obniz/obniz.js" > </ script > < script > var obniz = new Obniz( "0000-0000" ); obniz.onconnect = async function ( ) { var servo = obniz.wired( "ServoMotor" , { gnd : 0 , vcc : 1 , signal : 2 }); $( "#slider" ).on( 'input' , function ( ) { servo.angle($( "#slider" ).val()) }); } </ script >

Example: integrate web services

Easy to integrate web services like Dropbox and Twitter and hardware.

var obniz = new Obniz( "0000-0000" ); obniz.onconnect = async function ( ) { var dbx = new Dropbox({ accessToken : '<YOUR ACCESS TOKEN HERE>' }); var button = obniz.wired( "Button" , { signal : 0 , gnd : 1 }); button.onchange = function ( pressed ) { if (pressed) { dbx.filesUpload({ path : '/obniz.txt' , contents : "[Button Pressed]

" + new Date (), mode : 'overwrite' }); } }; }

Example: integrate two or more obniz

Two or more device integration.

var obnizA = new Obniz( "0000-0000" ); obnizA.onconnect = async function ( ) { var obnizB = new Obniz( "0000-0001" ); obnizB.onconnect = async function ( ) { var meter = obnizA.wired( "Potentiometer" , 0 , 1 , 2 ); var servo = obnizB.wired( "ServoMotor" , 0 , 1 , 2 ); meter.onchange = function ( position ) { servo.angle(position * 180 ); }; } }

Lisence

See LICENSE.txt

Contribute

Contribution