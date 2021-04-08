openbase logo
obj

objtree

by Ron Ranauro
0.1.24 (see all)

Based on the original version is XML.ObjTree developed by Yusuke Kawasaki. ObjTree.js is a parser/generater for XML source code and JavaScript objects.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

315

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ObjTree

Overview

Based on the original version is XML.ObjTree developed by Yusuke Kawasaki. ObjTree.js is a parser/generater for XML source code and JavaScript objects. We modified it by testing for node.js and adding xmldom, which emulates browser data structures on the server side. In this way ObjTree.js can be used in server applications and in the browser. We changed nothing in Yusuke's code, though we include his documentation here for convenience.

##Methods

### ObjTree()

Initialize and return a new ObjTree object.

Example:

xotree = new ObjTree()
### parseXML(xml)

Load an XML document using the supplied string and return its JavaScript object converted.

Example:

objtree_xml = '
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<family name="Kawasaki">
<father>Yasuhisa</father>
<mother>Chizuko</mother>
<children>
<girl>Shiori</girl>
<boy>Yusuke</boy>
<boy>Kairi</boy>
</children>
</family>';

var xotree_out = xotree.parseXML( objtree_xml );

Result:

xctree_out == 
{
  'family': {
       '-name':    'Kawasaki',
       'father':   'Yasuhisa',
       'mother':   'Chizuko',
       'children': {
           'girl': 'Shiori',
           'boy': [
               'Yusuke',
               'Kairi'
           ]
       }
   }
}
  • How to get the attribute of an element:

Example:

xotree_out.family['-name'];

Result:

Kawasaki
  • How to get the text of an element:

Example:

xotree_out.family.father
xotree_out.family.children.boy[1]

Result:

Yasuhisa
Kairi
### attr_prefix

Set the prefix character which is inserted before each attribute names. Default is '-'.

Example:

xotree.attr_prefix = '@';
xotree_out = xotree.parseXML( objtree_xml );
xotree_out.family['@name'];

Result:

Kawasaki
### force_array

Specify a list of element names which should always be forced into an array representation. The default value is null.

Example:

xotree.force_array = ['boy', 'father'];
xotree_out = xotree.parseXML( objtree_xml );
xotree_out.family.father //is an array now
xotree_out.family.father[0]

Result:

['Yasuhisa']
Yasuhisa

 xctree_out == 
{
  'family': {
       '-name':    'Kawasaki',
       'father':   ['Yasuhisa'],
       'mother':   'Chizuko',
       'children': {
           'girl': 'Shiori',
           'boy': [
               'Yusuke',
               'Kairi'
           ]
       }
   }
}
### soft_arrays Eliminate the need for force_array 
xotree.soft_arrays = true;
### writeXML(json)

Parse a JavaScript object tree and returns its XML source string generated.

Example:

var xml_out = xotree.writeXML( objtree_json )

Result:

xml_out =='
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<family name="Kawasaki">
<father>Yasuhisa</father>
<mother>Chizuko</mother>
<children>
<girl>Shiori</girl>
<boy>Yusuke</boy>
<boy>Kairi</boy>
</children>
</family>';

##Install

The source code is available for download from GitHub. Besides that, you can also install using Node Package Manager npm:

npm install objtree

##License

Copyright (c) 2005-2006 Yusuke Kawasaki. All rights reserved. This program is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the Artistic license. Or whatever license I choose, which I will do instead of keeping this documentation like it is.

