Based on the original version is XML.ObjTree developed by Yusuke Kawasaki. ObjTree.js is a parser/generater for XML source code and JavaScript objects. We modified it by testing for node.js and adding xmldom, which emulates browser data structures on the server side. In this way ObjTree.js can be used in server applications and in the browser. We changed nothing in Yusuke's code, though we include his documentation here for convenience.
##Methods### ObjTree()
Initialize and return a new ObjTree object.
Example:
### parseXML(xml)
xotree = new ObjTree()
Load an XML document using the supplied string and return its JavaScript object converted.
Example:
objtree_xml = '
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<family name="Kawasaki">
<father>Yasuhisa</father>
<mother>Chizuko</mother>
<children>
<girl>Shiori</girl>
<boy>Yusuke</boy>
<boy>Kairi</boy>
</children>
</family>';
var xotree_out = xotree.parseXML( objtree_xml );
Result:
xctree_out ==
{
'family': {
'-name': 'Kawasaki',
'father': 'Yasuhisa',
'mother': 'Chizuko',
'children': {
'girl': 'Shiori',
'boy': [
'Yusuke',
'Kairi'
]
}
}
}
Example:
xotree_out.family['-name'];
Result:
Kawasaki
Example:
xotree_out.family.father
xotree_out.family.children.boy[1]
Result:
### attr_prefix
Yasuhisa
Kairi
Set the prefix character which is inserted before each attribute names. Default is '-'.
Example:
xotree.attr_prefix = '@';
xotree_out = xotree.parseXML( objtree_xml );
xotree_out.family['@name'];
Result:
### force_array
Kawasaki
Specify a list of element names which should always be forced into an array representation. The default value is null.
Example:
xotree.force_array = ['boy', 'father'];
xotree_out = xotree.parseXML( objtree_xml );
xotree_out.family.father //is an array now
xotree_out.family.father[0]
Result:
### soft_arrays
Eliminate the need for
['Yasuhisa']
Yasuhisa
xctree_out ==
{
'family': {
'-name': 'Kawasaki',
'father': ['Yasuhisa'],
'mother': 'Chizuko',
'children': {
'girl': 'Shiori',
'boy': [
'Yusuke',
'Kairi'
]
}
}
}
force_array
### writeXML(json)
xotree.soft_arrays = true;
Parse a JavaScript object tree and returns its XML source string generated.
Example:
var xml_out = xotree.writeXML( objtree_json )
Result:
xml_out =='
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<family name="Kawasaki">
<father>Yasuhisa</father>
<mother>Chizuko</mother>
<children>
<girl>Shiori</girl>
<boy>Yusuke</boy>
<boy>Kairi</boy>
</children>
</family>';
##Install
The source code is available for download from GitHub. Besides that, you can also install using Node Package Manager npm:
npm install objtree
##License
Copyright (c) 2005-2006 Yusuke Kawasaki. All rights reserved. This program is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the Artistic license. Or whatever license I choose, which I will do instead of keeping this documentation like it is.