OBJIMG

Convert OBJ/MTL files (exported from a 3D soft) into a lightweight image ready for THREE JS (or native WebGL).

Ok, an OBJ file contains all informations about the 3D model: vertices, faces, normals, UVs, groups and materials... All these informations are translated into colours and stored into one single image.

First of all, for the fun!

Then cause it save disk space (the compression method can save up to 80% on the file size, or maybe more) and it reduce the files to load from 2 (OBJ and MTL) to only 1 (except textures).

Example

This Lara Croft 3D model contains 74764 vertices, 48549 uvs, 74690 normals and 143290 faces dispatched in 12 differents groups. On the left, you can see the OBJ/MTL into Blender, at center, the compressed image containing all datas, and on the right, the THREE object builded from the image.

As you can see, the two rendered models looks similar but there is a huge difference, their sizes. The OBJ/MTL files weigh 13.4Mo and the compressed image only weigh 3.2Mo!

How to?

The OBJImg Class contains both methods to parse and generate the images.

Import 3D model from image

To import the model from an image, link the objimg.js script to your html then do this:

new OBJImg({ image : "path/to/model.png" , onComplete : function ( datas ) { console .log( "If requested, THREE object has been created" , datas); } });

Options & methods

Options

image: path to the image

path to the image useWorker: [boolean] define if the script will use worker to avoid main-thread freezing (default false)

[boolean] define if the script will use worker to avoid main-thread freezing (default false) reveiveShadow: [boolean] define if the THREE-JS object will receive shadows (default false)

[boolean] define if the THREE-JS object will receive shadows (default false) castShadow: [boolean] define if the THREE-JS object will cast shadows (default false)

[boolean] define if the THREE-JS object will cast shadows (default false) onComplete: [function(datas)] called when the datas are successfuly parsed from the image

[function(datas)] called when the datas are successfuly parsed from the image onError: [function(error)] called when an error occurs

Methods

getObject3D: [callback] return a complete THREE-JS Object3D (require THREE-JS)

[callback] return a complete THREE-JS (require THREE-JS) getSimpleObject3D: [callback] return a THREE-JS Object3D ignoring groups (require THREE-JS)

Use with THREE-JS (>= r73)

var model = new OBJImg({ image : "path/to/model.png" }).getObject3D(); scene.add(model);

Generate image from 3D model

To generate an image model, you can use the OBJImg Class script or the Command Line Interface.

Using the Command Line Interface

All informations are on the npm page.

Using the Class script

It is very easy to implement, just link the objimg.js script to your html then do this:

OBJImg.generateIMG({ obj : "path/to/file.obj" , useWorker : true , onComplete : function ( datas ) { var image = new Image(); image.src = datas; }, onError : function ( error ) { console .error(error); } });

When an image is created, you can access it in the developer tools over resources tab, or you can append it to the DOM to save it or drag it.

Options

obj: the path to the OBJ file or the OBJ content itself

mtl: the MTL file content (optional, only if the obj is content and not a path)

useWorker: [boolean] definning if the script is executed into a webworker to avoid main-thread freezing

onComplete: [function(datas)] callback function with datas parameters (datas is is base64 encoded image)

onError: [function(error)] callback function when the script fail to generate image If the obj parameter is a path, the script will parse the content for a MTL lib (path to the MTL).

OBJ support

v : [x y z] vertex coordinates

: [x y z] vertex coordinates vt : [x y z] uv coordinates

: [x y z] uv coordinates vn : [x y z] normal direction

: [x y z] normal direction f : [v/vt/vn v/vt/vn v/vt/vn] face infos (only support triangles yet)

: [v/vt/vn v/vt/vn v/vt/vn] face infos (only support triangles yet) o : [name] of new object

: [name] of new object g : [name] of new group

: [name] of new group mtllib : [path] to material library to use

: [path] to material library to use usemtl: [name] of material to use

MTL support

newmtl : [name] of new material

: [name] of new material ka : [r g b] ambient color

: [r g b] ambient color kd : [r g b] diffuse color

: [r g b] diffuse color ks : [r g b] specular color

: [r g b] specular color ns : [float] specular force

: [float] specular force ne : [float] reflectivity force

: [float] reflectivity force d : [float] opacity

: [float] opacity illum : [1|2|3|4|5|6|7|8|9|10] illumination mode

: [1|2|3|4|5|6|7|8|9|10] illumination mode s : [on|off] smooth or flat rendering

: [on|off] smooth or flat rendering map_ka : [path] to ambient occlusion texture

: [path] to ambient occlusion texture map_kd : [path] to diffuse texture (albedo)

: [path] to diffuse texture (albedo) map_ks : [path] to specular texture

: [path] to specular texture map_ns : [path] to specular force texture

: [path] to specular force texture map_kn : [path] to normal texture (none standard)

: [path] to normal texture (none standard) map_ke : [path] to environement texture (none standard)

: [path] to environement texture (none standard) map_bump : [path] to bump texture

: [path] to bump texture map_d : [path] to opacity texture

: [path] to opacity texture shader_s : [front|back|double] side to render (none standard)

: [front|back|double] side to render (none standard) shader_v : [path] to vertex shader (none standard, support all phong uniforms)

: [path] to vertex shader (none standard, support all phong uniforms) shader_f: [path] to fragment shader (none standard, support all phong uniforms)

Do not compress images

Each pixel represent a precise number between 0 and 65280 (255 255 + 255 | red green + blue) so if you compress the image with less, pixels color will be alterate and datas too... You cant use image compression except lossless compression like OptiPNG. (The objimg CLI already compress the image with the strongest method of OptiPNG).

Todo