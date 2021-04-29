Converts an array of JavaScript objects into the CSV format. You can save the CSV to file or return it as a string.
The keys in the first object of the array will be used as column names.
Any special characters in the values (such as commas) will be properly escaped.
const ObjectsToCsv = require('objects-to-csv');
// Sample data - two columns, three rows:
const data = [
{code: 'CA', name: 'California'},
{code: 'TX', name: 'Texas'},
{code: 'NY', name: 'New York'},
];
// If you use "await", code must be inside an asynchronous function:
(async () => {
const csv = new ObjectsToCsv(data);
// Save to file:
await csv.toDisk('./test.csv');
// Return the CSV file as string:
console.log(await csv.toString());
})();
There are two methods,
toDisk(filename) and
toString().
Converts the data and saves the CSV file to disk. The
filename must include the
path as well.
The
options is an optional parameter which is an object that contains the
settings. Supported options:
append - whether to append to the file. Default is
false (overwrite the file).
Set to
true to append. Column names will be added only once at the beginning
of the file. If the file does not exist, it will be created.
bom - whether to add the Unicode Byte Order Mark at the beginning of the
file. Default is
false; set to
true to be able to view Unicode in Excel
properly. Otherwise Excel will display Unicode incorrectly.
allColumns - whether to check all array items for keys to convert to columns rather
than only the first. This will sort the columns alphabetically. Default is
false;
set to
true to check all items for potential column names.
const ObjectsToCsv = require('objects-to-csv');
const sampleData = [{ id: 1, text: 'this is a test' }];
// Run asynchronously, without awaiting:
new ObjectsToCsv(sampleData).toDisk('./test.csv');
// Alternatively, you can append to the existing file:
new ObjectsToCsv(sampleData).toDisk('./test.csv', { append: true });
// `allColumns: true` collects column names from all objects in the array,
// instead of only using the first one. In this case the CSV file will
// contain three columns:
const mixedData = [
{ id: 1, name: 'California' },
{ id: 2, description: 'A long description.' },
];
new ObjectsToCsv(mixedData).toDisk('./test.csv', { allColumns: true });
Returns the CSV file as a string.
Two optional parameters are available:
header controls whether the column names will be
returned as the first row of the file. Default is
true. Set it to
false to
get only the data rows, without the column names.
allColumns controls whether to check every item for potential keys to process,
rather than only the first item; this will sort the columns alphabetically by key name.
Default is
false. Set it to
true to process keys that may not be present
in the first object of the array.
const ObjectsToCsv = require('objects-to-csv');
const sampleData = [{ id: 1, text: 'this is a test' }];
async function printCsv(data) {
console.log(
await new ObjectsToCsv(data).toString()
);
}
printCsv(sampleData);
Use Node.js version 8 or above.