Convert array of objects into a CSV file

Converts an array of JavaScript objects into the CSV format. You can save the CSV to file or return it as a string.

The keys in the first object of the array will be used as column names.

Any special characters in the values (such as commas) will be properly escaped.

Usage

const ObjectsToCsv = require ( 'objects-to-csv' ); const data = [ { code : 'CA' , name : 'California' }, { code : 'TX' , name : 'Texas' }, { code : 'NY' , name : 'New York' }, ]; ( async ( ) => { const csv = new ObjectsToCsv(data); await csv.toDisk( './test.csv' ); console .log( await csv.toString()); })();

Methods

There are two methods, toDisk(filename) and toString() .

async toDisk(filename, options)

Converts the data and saves the CSV file to disk. The filename must include the path as well.

The options is an optional parameter which is an object that contains the settings. Supported options:

append - whether to append to the file. Default is false (overwrite the file). Set to true to append. Column names will be added only once at the beginning of the file. If the file does not exist, it will be created.

- whether to append to the file. Default is (overwrite the file). Set to to append. Column names will be added only once at the beginning of the file. If the file does not exist, it will be created. bom - whether to add the Unicode Byte Order Mark at the beginning of the file. Default is false ; set to true to be able to view Unicode in Excel properly. Otherwise Excel will display Unicode incorrectly.

- whether to add the Unicode Byte Order Mark at the beginning of the file. Default is ; set to to be able to view Unicode in Excel properly. Otherwise Excel will display Unicode incorrectly. allColumns - whether to check all array items for keys to convert to columns rather than only the first. This will sort the columns alphabetically. Default is false ; set to true to check all items for potential column names.

const ObjectsToCsv = require ( 'objects-to-csv' ); const sampleData = [{ id : 1 , text : 'this is a test' }]; new ObjectsToCsv(sampleData).toDisk( './test.csv' ); new ObjectsToCsv(sampleData).toDisk( './test.csv' , { append : true }); const mixedData = [ { id : 1 , name : 'California' }, { id : 2 , description : 'A long description.' }, ]; new ObjectsToCsv(mixedData).toDisk( './test.csv' , { allColumns : true });

async toString(header = true, allColumns = false)

Returns the CSV file as a string.

Two optional parameters are available:

header controls whether the column names will be returned as the first row of the file. Default is true . Set it to false to get only the data rows, without the column names.

controls whether the column names will be returned as the first row of the file. Default is . Set it to to get only the data rows, without the column names. allColumns controls whether to check every item for potential keys to process, rather than only the first item; this will sort the columns alphabetically by key name. Default is false . Set it to true to process keys that may not be present in the first object of the array.

const ObjectsToCsv = require ( 'objects-to-csv' ); const sampleData = [{ id : 1 , text : 'this is a test' }]; async function printCsv ( data ) { console .log( await new ObjectsToCsv(data).toString() ); } printCsv(sampleData);

Requirements

Use Node.js version 8 or above.