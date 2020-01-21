ObjectPath

Parse js object paths using both dot and bracket notation. Stringify an array of properties into a valid path.

parse JS object reference fragments

build JS object reference fragments

supports presence of unicode characters

supports presence of control characters in key names

Parse a Path

ObjectPath.parse(str)

var ObjectPath = require ( 'objectpath' ); ObjectPath.parse( 'a[1].b.c.d["e"]["f-f"].g' );

Build a Path String

ObjectPath.stringify(arr, [quote="'"], [forceQuote=false]);

var ObjectPath = require ( 'objectpath' ); ObjectPath.stringify([ 'a' , '1' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd-d' , 'e' ]); ObjectPath.stringify([ 'a' , '1' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd-d' , 'e' ], '"' ); ObjectPath.stringify([ 'a' , '1' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd-d' , 'e' ], "'" , true );

Normalize a Path

ObjectPath.normalize(str, [quote="'"], [forceQuote=false])