Parse js object paths using both dot and bracket notation. Stringify an array of properties into a valid path.
ObjectPath.parse(str)
var ObjectPath = require('objectpath');
ObjectPath.parse('a[1].b.c.d["e"]["f-f"].g');
// => ['a','1','b','c','d','e','f-f','g']
ObjectPath.stringify(arr, [quote="'"], [forceQuote=false]);
var ObjectPath = require('objectpath');
ObjectPath.stringify(['a','1','b','c','d-d','e']);
// => "a[1].b.c['d-d'].e"
ObjectPath.stringify(['a','1','b','c','d-d','e'],'"');
// => 'a[1].b.c["d-d"].e'
ObjectPath.stringify(['a','1','b','c','d-d','e'],"'", true);
// => "['a']['1']['b']['c']['d-d']['e']"
ObjectPath.normalize(str, [quote="'"], [forceQuote=false])
var ObjectPath = require('objectpath');
ObjectPath.normalize('a[1].b.c.d["e"]["f-f"].g');
// => "a[1].b.c.d.e['f-f'].g"
ObjectPath.normalize('a[1].b.c.d["e"]["f-f"].g', '"');
// => 'a[1].b.c.d.e["f-f"].g'
ObjectPath.normalize('a[1].b.c.d["e"]["f-f"].g', "'", true);
// => "['a']['1']['b']['c']['d']['e']['f-f']['g']"