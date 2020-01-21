openbase logo
objectpath

by Mike Marcacci
2.0.0 (see all)

Parse js object paths using both dot and bracket notation. Stringify an array of properties into a valid path.

Readme

ObjectPath

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/mike-marcacci/objectpath

Build Status

Parse js object paths using both dot and bracket notation. Stringify an array of properties into a valid path.

  • parse JS object reference fragments
  • build JS object reference fragments
  • supports presence of unicode characters
  • supports presence of control characters in key names

Parse a Path

ObjectPath.parse(str)

var ObjectPath = require('objectpath');

ObjectPath.parse('a[1].b.c.d["e"]["f-f"].g');
// => ['a','1','b','c','d','e','f-f','g']

Build a Path String

ObjectPath.stringify(arr, [quote="'"], [forceQuote=false]);

var ObjectPath = require('objectpath');

ObjectPath.stringify(['a','1','b','c','d-d','e']);
// => "a[1].b.c['d-d'].e"


ObjectPath.stringify(['a','1','b','c','d-d','e'],'"');
// => 'a[1].b.c["d-d"].e'


ObjectPath.stringify(['a','1','b','c','d-d','e'],"'", true);
// => "['a']['1']['b']['c']['d-d']['e']"

Normalize a Path

ObjectPath.normalize(str, [quote="'"], [forceQuote=false])

var ObjectPath = require('objectpath');

ObjectPath.normalize('a[1].b.c.d["e"]["f-f"].g');
// => "a[1].b.c.d.e['f-f'].g"

ObjectPath.normalize('a[1].b.c.d["e"]["f-f"].g', '"');
// => 'a[1].b.c.d.e["f-f"].g'

ObjectPath.normalize('a[1].b.c.d["e"]["f-f"].g', "'", true);
// => "['a']['1']['b']['c']['d']['e']['f-f']['g']"

