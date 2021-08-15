This plugin adds the ability to whitelist or blacklists model properties.
npm install objection-visibility
You can enable this plugin by either setting the static property
hidden or
visible to your model.
It is possible to have a model which have both properties defined, note that the
visible method is called first and the
hidden method second.
To enable blacklisting on your model add the static property
hidden on your model and return an array with the fields you want to blacklist.
The listed fields are gone after being serialized to json
const Model = require('objection').Model
const visibilityPlugin = require('objection-visibility').default;
class User extends visibilityPlugin(Model) {
static get hidden() {
return ['hashed_password'];
}
}
To enable whitelisting on your model add a static property
visible on your model and return an array with the fields you want to be whitelisted
The listed fields will be the only properties available after being serialized to json
const Model = require('objection').Model
const visibilityPlugin = require('objection-visibility').default;
class User extends visibilityPlugin(Model) {
static get visible() {
return ['firstName', 'id']
}
}
Can be used on a base model and have it readily available on all your models
Models that dont have the static properties
visible or
hidden will remain untouched.
// base.js
class BaseModel extends visibilityPlugin(Model) {}
// post.js
class Post extends BaseModel {
static get visible () {
return ['description', 'title']
}
}
// user.js
class User extends BaseModel {
static get hidden () {
return ['hashedPassword']
}
}