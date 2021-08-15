openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ov

objection-visibility

by oscar
1.1.0 (see all)

Objectionjs plugin to whitelist/blacklist model properties

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CircleCI

objection-visibility

This plugin adds the ability to whitelist or blacklists model properties.

Installation

npm install objection-visibility

Usage

You can enable this plugin by either setting the static property hidden or visible to your model.

It is possible to have a model which have both properties defined, note that the visible method is called first and the hidden method second.

Blacklist properties

To enable blacklisting on your model add the static property hidden on your model and return an array with the fields you want to blacklist.

The listed fields are gone after being serialized to json

const Model = require('objection').Model
const visibilityPlugin = require('objection-visibility').default;

class User extends visibilityPlugin(Model) {
  static get hidden() {
    return ['hashed_password'];
  }
}

Whitelist properties

To enable whitelisting on your model add a static property visible on your model and return an array with the fields you want to be whitelisted

The listed fields will be the only properties available after being serialized to json

const Model = require('objection').Model
const visibilityPlugin = require('objection-visibility').default;

class User extends visibilityPlugin(Model) {
  static get visible() {
    return ['firstName', 'id']
  }
}

Using with multiple models

Can be used on a base model and have it readily available on all your models

Models that dont have the static properties visible or hidden will remain untouched.


    // base.js
    class BaseModel extends visibilityPlugin(Model) {}

    // post.js
    class Post extends BaseModel {
        static get visible () {
            return ['description', 'title']
        }
    }

    // user.js
    class User extends BaseModel {
        static get hidden () {
            return ['hashedPassword']
        }
    }

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial