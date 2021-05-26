Unique validation for Objection.js

This plugin adds a unique validation for Objection.js models.

NOTE: Unique validation at update only works with $query methods.

Installation

NPM

npm i objection-unique --save

Yarn

yarn add objection-unique

Usage

Mixin the plugin

const Model = require ( 'objection' ).Model; const unique = require ( 'objection-unique' )({ fields : [ 'email' , 'username' , [ 'phone_prefix' , 'phone_number' ]], identifiers : [ 'id' ] }); class User extends unique ( Model ) { static get tableName() { return 'User' ; } }

await User.query().insert({ email : 'foo' , username : 'bar' }); try { await User.query().insert({ email : 'foo' , username : 'bar' }); } catch (e) { }

await User.query().insert({ email : 'foo' , username : 'bar' }); const user = await User.query().insertAndFetch({ email : 'biz' , username : 'buz' }); try { user.$query().update({ email : 'foo' , username : 'buz' }); } catch (e) { }

Options

fields: The unique fields. Compound fields can be specified as an array

identifiers: The fields that identifies the model. (Default: ['id'])

These options can be provided when instantiating the plugin:

const unique = require ( 'objection-unique' )({ fields : [ 'email' , 'username' , [ 'phone_prefix' , 'phone_number' ]], identifiers : [ 'id' ] });

Tests

Run the tests from the root directory:

npm test

Contributing & Development

Contributing

Found a bug or want to suggest something? Take a look first on the current and closed issues. If it is something new, please submit an issue.

Develop

It will be awesome if you can help us evolve objection-unique . Want to help?