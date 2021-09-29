Automatically handle soft-deleting with your Objection.js models.

Installation

Install from npm:

npm install objection-softdelete

Register the plugin with an instance of objection:

const objectionSoftDelete = require ( 'objection-softdelete' ); objectionSoftDelete.register(objection);

Configuration

By default, objection-softdelete uses the deletedAt attribute for soft-deletes. You can optionally pass in an options object as the second argument to register to specify a custom attribute to use:

objectionSoftDelete.register(objection, { deleteAttr : 'deletedOn' });

Usage

When soft-delete is enabled on a model, the delete timestamp will be set to new Date() on deletion.

Enable soft-delete for a model

Set the softDelete static property on your model to true:

class MyModel { static get softDelete() { return true ; } }

When softDelete is enabled, all delete queries to this model will instead update the model with a delete timestamp, and all queries to find these models will omit deleted instances.

Include deleted records in query

MyModel.query().includeDeleted();

Force delete