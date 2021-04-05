openbase logo
objection-password

by scoutforpets
3.0.0 (see all)

Automatic password hashing for Objection.js

Readme

Automatic Password Hashing for Objection.js Build Status

This plugin automatically adds automatic password hashing to your Objection.js models. This makes it super-easy to secure passwords and other sensitive data.

Under the hood, the plugin uses bcrypt for hashing.

Installation

NPM

npm i objection-password

Yarn

yarn add objection-password

Version Compatibility

Node VersionPlugin Version
< 122.x
>= 12>= 3.x

If you're using Node 12 or greater, use version 3.x of the plugin as it contains bcrypt 5.x, which contains important security updates but is only compatible with Node 12+. It's also tested against Objection 2.x.

Usage

Hashing your data

// import the plugin
const Password = require('objection-password')();
const Model = require('objection').Model;

// mixin the plugin
class Person extends Password(Model) {
    static get tableName() {
        return 'person';
    }
}

const person = await Person.query().insert({
    email: 'matt@damon.com',
    password: 'q1w2e3r4'
});

console.log(person.password);
// $2a$12$sWSdI13BJ5ipPca/f8KTF.k4eFKsUtobfWdTBoQdj9g9I8JfLmZty

Verifying the data

// the password to verify
const password = 'q1w2e3r4';

// fetch the person by email
const person =
    await Person.query().first().where({ email: 'matt@damon.com'});

// verify the password is correct
const passwordValid = await person.verifyPassword(password);

Options

There are a few options you can pass to customize the way the plugin works.

These options can be added when instantiating the plugin. For example:

// import the plugin
const Password = require('objection-password')({
    passwordField: 'hash'
});

allowEmptyPassword (defaults to false)

Allows an empty password to be set.

passwordField (defaults to password)

Allows you to override the name of the field to be hashed.

rounds (defaults to 12)

The number of bcrypt rounds to use when hashing the data.

