This plugin automatically adds automatic password hashing to your Objection.js models. This makes it super-easy to secure passwords and other sensitive data.
Under the hood, the plugin uses bcrypt for hashing.
npm i objection-password
yarn add objection-password
|Node Version
|Plugin Version
|< 12
|2.x
|>= 12
|>= 3.x
If you're using Node 12 or greater, use version
3.x of the plugin as it contains
bcrypt 5.x, which contains important security updates but is only compatible with Node 12+. It's also tested against Objection 2.x.
// import the plugin
const Password = require('objection-password')();
const Model = require('objection').Model;
// mixin the plugin
class Person extends Password(Model) {
static get tableName() {
return 'person';
}
}
const person = await Person.query().insert({
email: 'matt@damon.com',
password: 'q1w2e3r4'
});
console.log(person.password);
// $2a$12$sWSdI13BJ5ipPca/f8KTF.k4eFKsUtobfWdTBoQdj9g9I8JfLmZty
// the password to verify
const password = 'q1w2e3r4';
// fetch the person by email
const person =
await Person.query().first().where({ email: 'matt@damon.com'});
// verify the password is correct
const passwordValid = await person.verifyPassword(password);
There are a few options you can pass to customize the way the plugin works.
These options can be added when instantiating the plugin. For example:
// import the plugin
const Password = require('objection-password')({
passwordField: 'hash'
});
allowEmptyPassword (defaults to
false)
Allows an empty password to be set.
passwordField (defaults to
password)
Allows you to override the name of the field to be hashed.
rounds (defaults to
12)
The number of bcrypt rounds to use when hashing the data.