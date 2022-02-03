Automatic guid for Objection.js

This plugin adds an automatic guid to your Objection.js models using the uuid package for guid generation.

Installation

NPM

npm i objection-guid

Yarn

yarn add objection-guid

Usage

Generate guid

const guid = require ( 'objection-guid' )(); const Model = require ( 'objection' ).Model; class Item extends guid ( Model ) { static get tableName() { return 'Item' ; } } const item = await Item.query().insert({ name : 'foo' }); console .log(item.id);

Custom values

If your model already has a value for the configured field, the value is not overwritten.

Options

field: Overrides the default field name of the generated guid. (Default: id )

generateGuid: Overrides the default function that generates a guid. This function can be a promise. (Default: generates UUIDs v4)

These options can be provided when instantiating the plugin:

const guid = require ( 'objection-guid' )({ field : 'foo' , generateGuid : () => 'bar' });

Tests

Run the tests from the root directory:

npm test

You can find Jest documentation here.

Contributing & Development

Contributing

Found a bug or want to suggest something? Take a look first on the current and closed issues. If it is something new, please submit an issue.

Develop

It will be awesome if you can help us evolve objection-guid . Want to help?