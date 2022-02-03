openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

objection-guid

by seegno
3.0.2 (see all)

Automatic guid for Objection.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Automatic guid for Objection.js

npm node Build Status Coverage Status

This plugin adds an automatic guid to your Objection.js models using the uuid package for guid generation.

Installation

NPM

npm i objection-guid

Yarn

yarn add objection-guid

Usage

Generate guid

// Import the plugin.
const guid = require('objection-guid')();
const Model = require('objection').Model;

// Mixin the plugin.
class Item extends guid(Model) {
  static get tableName() {
    return 'Item';
  }
}

const item = await Item.query().insert({
  name: 'foo'
});

console.log(item.id);
// bbbe64b0-61a3-11e7-879a-67bb027591aa

Custom values

If your model already has a value for the configured field, the value is not overwritten.

Options

field: Overrides the default field name of the generated guid. (Default: id)

generateGuid: Overrides the default function that generates a guid. This function can be a promise. (Default: generates UUIDs v4)

These options can be provided when instantiating the plugin:

const guid = require('objection-guid')({
  field: 'foo',
  generateGuid: () => 'bar'
});

Tests

Run the tests from the root directory:

npm test

You can find Jest documentation here.

Contributing & Development

Contributing

Found a bug or want to suggest something? Take a look first on the current and closed issues. If it is something new, please submit an issue.

Develop

It will be awesome if you can help us evolve objection-guid. Want to help?

  1. Fork it.
  2. npm install.
  3. Hack away.
  4. Run the tests: npm test.
  5. Create a Pull Request.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial