Automatic GraphQL API generator for objection.js models.

Usage

objection-graphql automatically generates a GraphQL schema for objection.js models. The schema is created based on the jsonSchema and relationMappings properties of the models. It creates a rich set of filter arguments for the relations and provides a simple way to add custom filters.

The following example creates a schema for three models Person , Movie and Review and executes a GraphQL query:

const graphql = require ( 'graphql' ).graphql; const graphQlBuilder = require ( 'objection-graphql' ).builder; const Movie = require ( './models/Movie' ); const Person = require ( './models/Person' ); const Review = require ( './models/Review' ); const graphQlSchema = graphQlBuilder() .model(Movie) .model(Person) .model(Review) .build(); graphql(graphQlSchema, `{ movies(nameLike: "%erminato%", range: [0, 2], orderBy: releaseDate) { name, releaseDate, actors(gender: Male, ageLte: 100, orderBy: firstName) { id firstName, age } reviews(starsIn: [3, 4, 5], orderByDesc: stars) { title, text, stars, reviewer { firstName } } } }` ).then( result => { console .log(result.data.movies); });

The example query used some of the many default filter arguments. For example the nameLike: "%erminato%" filter is mapped into a where clause where name like '%erminato%' . Similarily the ageLte: 100 is mapped into a where age <= 100 clause. In addition to the property filters there are some special arguments like orderBy and range . Check out this table for a full list of filter arguments available by default.

Getting started

If you are already using objection.js the example in the usage section is all you need to get started. If you are unfamiliar with objection.js you should try our example project.

Filters

argument type action prop: value property type prop = value propEq: value property type prop = value propGt: value property type prop > value propGte: value property type prop >= value propLt: value property type prop < value propLte: value property type prop <= value propLike: value string prop LIKE value propIsNull: value boolean prop IS NULL or prop IS NOT NULL propIn: value Array prop IN value propNotIn: value Array prop NOT IN value propLikeNoCase: value string lower(prop) LIKE lower(value)

Special arguments

argument action orderBy: prop Order the result by some property orderByDesc: prop Order the result by some property in descending order range: [start, end] Select a range. Doesn't work for relations! limit: prop Select a given number of records. offset: prop Skip a given number of records.

Adding your own custom arguments

Here's an example how you could implement a NotEq filter for primitive values:

const graphql = require ( 'graphql' ); const graphQlSchema = graphQlBuilder() .model(Movie) .model(Person) .model(Review) .argFactory( ( fields, modelClass ) => { const args = {}; _.forOwn(fields, (field, propName) => { if (field.type instanceof graphql.GraphQLObjectType || field.type instanceof graphql.GraphQLList) { return ; } args[propName + 'NotEq' ] = { type : field.type, query : ( query, value ) => { query.where(propName, '<>' , value); } }; }); return args; }) .build();

Extending your schema with mutations

Often you need to provide mutations in your GraphQL schema. At the same time mutations can be quite opinionated with side effects and complex business logic, so plain CUD implementation is not always a good idea. Therefore we provide a method extendWithMutations which allows you to extend the generated query schema with mutations. You can provide a root GraphQLObjectType or a function as a first argument for this method. Function in this case plays as a strategy which receives current builder as a first argument and returns GraphQLObjectType .

const personType = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'PersonType' , description : 'Use this object to create new person' , fields : () => ({ id : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt), description : 'First Name' , }, firstName : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString), description : 'First Name' , }, lastName : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString), description : 'Last Name' , }, }), }); const createPersonInputType = new GraphQLInputObjectType({ name : 'CreatePersonType' , description : 'Person' , fields : () => ({ firstName : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString), description : 'First Name' , }, lastName : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString), description : 'Last Name' , }, }), }); const mutationType = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'RootMutationType' , description : 'Domain API actions' , fields : () => ({ createPerson : { description : 'Creates a new person' , type : personType, args : { input : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(createPersonInputType) }, }, resolve : ( root, inputPerson ) => { const { firstName, lastName } = inputPerson.input; return { id : 1 , firstName, lastName, }; }, }, }), }); schema = mainModule .builder() .model(Person) .extendWithMutations(mutationType) .build();

Extending your schema with subscriptions

When you want to implement a real-time behavior in your app like push notifications, you basically have two options in graphql: subscriptions and live queries. The first approach is focused on events and granular control over updates, while the other is based on smart live queries, where most of real-rime magic is hidden from the client. We'd like to stick with the first approach since there are some decent implementations out there like graphql-subscriptions by Apollo.

The implementation is similar to mutations extention point: you've got an extendWithSubscriptions method where you can pass the root GraphQLObjectType or a function which can bahave as a strategy which receives current builder as an argument.

import { PubSub } from 'graphql-subscriptions' ; const pubsub = new PubSub(); const personType = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'PersonType' , description : 'Person' , fields : () => ({ id : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt), description : 'First Name' , }, firstName : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString), description : 'First Name' , }, lastName : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString), description : 'Last Name' , }, }), }); const subscriptionType = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'RootSubscriptionType' , description : 'Domain subscriptions' , fields : () => ({ personCreated : { description : 'A new person created' , type : personType, resolve : ( payload: any ) => payload, subscribe : () => pubsub.asyncIterator( 'PERSON_CREATED' ), }, }), }); schema = mainModule .builder() .model(Person) .extendWithSubscriptions(subscriptionType) .build();

Misc

defaultArgNames

You can change the default filter suffixes and special filter names using the defaultArgNames method:

const graphQlSchema = graphQlBuilder() .model(Movie) .model(Person) .model(Review) .defaultArgNames({ eq : '_eq' , gt : '_gt' , gte : '_gte' , lt : '_lt' , lte : '_lte' , like : '_like' , isNull : '_is_null' , likeNoCase : '_like_no_case' , in : '_in' , notIn : '_not_in' , orderBy : 'order_by' , orderByDesc : 'order_by_desc' , range : 'range' , limit : 'limit' , offset : 'offset' }) .build();

Now you would have myProp_lt: value instead of the default myPropLt: value .

By default the model names are pluralized by adding an s to the end of the camelized table name. You can set a custom plural and singular names for the root fields like so:

const graphQlSchema = graphQlBuilder() .model(Movie) .model(Person, { listFieldName : 'people' , fieldName : 'person' }) .model(Review)

onQuery

You can modify the root query by passing an object with onQuery method as the third argument for graphql method:

const graphQlSchema = graphQlBuilder() .model(Movie) .model(Person) .model(Review) .build(); expressApp.get( '/graphql' , (req, res, next) => { graphql(graphQlSchema, req.query.graph, { onQuery(builder) { builder.mergeContext({ user : req.user }); builder.eagerAlgorithm(Model.JoinEagerAlgorithm); } }).then( result => { res.send(result); }).catch( err => { next(err); }); });

setBuilderOptions