Automatic GraphQL API generator for objection.js models.
objection-graphql automatically generates a GraphQL schema
for objection.js models. The schema is created based on the
jsonSchema
and
relationMappings properties of the models. It creates a rich set of filter arguments for the
relations and provides a simple way to add custom filters.
The following example creates a schema for three models
Person,
Movie and
Review and executes a GraphQL query:
const graphql = require('graphql').graphql;
const graphQlBuilder = require('objection-graphql').builder;
// Objection.js models.
const Movie = require('./models/Movie');
const Person = require('./models/Person');
const Review = require('./models/Review');
// This is all you need to do to generate the schema.
const graphQlSchema = graphQlBuilder()
.model(Movie)
.model(Person)
.model(Review)
.build();
// Or:
// const models = [Movie, Person, Review]
// const graphQlSchema = graphQlBuilder().allModels(models).build();
// Execute a GraphQL query.
graphql(graphQlSchema, `{
movies(nameLike: "%erminato%", range: [0, 2], orderBy: releaseDate) {
name,
releaseDate,
actors(gender: Male, ageLte: 100, orderBy: firstName) {
id
firstName,
age
}
reviews(starsIn: [3, 4, 5], orderByDesc: stars) {
title,
text,
stars,
reviewer {
firstName
}
}
}
}`).then(result => {
console.log(result.data.movies);
});
The example query used some of the many default filter arguments. For example the
nameLike: "%erminato%"
filter is mapped into a where clause
where name like '%erminato%'. Similarily the
ageLte: 100 is mapped into
a
where age <= 100 clause. In addition to the property filters there are some special arguments like
orderBy and
range. Check out this table for a full list of filter arguments available by default.
If you are already using objection.js the example in the usage section is all you need to get started. If you are unfamiliar with objection.js you should try our example project.
|argument
|type
|action
prop: value
|property type
prop = value
propEq: value
|property type
prop = value
propGt: value
|property type
prop > value
propGte: value
|property type
prop >= value
propLt: value
|property type
prop < value
propLte: value
|property type
prop <= value
propLike: value
|string
prop LIKE value
propIsNull: value
|boolean
prop IS NULL or
prop IS NOT NULL
propIn: value
|Array
prop IN value
propNotIn: value
|Array
prop NOT IN value
propLikeNoCase: value
|string
lower(prop) LIKE lower(value)
|argument
|action
orderBy: prop
|Order the result by some property
orderByDesc: prop
|Order the result by some property in descending order
range: [start, end]
|Select a range. Doesn't work for relations!
limit: prop
|Select a given number of records.
offset: prop
|Skip a given number of records.
Here's an example how you could implement a
NotEq filter for primitive values:
const graphql = require('graphql');
const graphQlSchema = graphQlBuilder()
.model(Movie)
.model(Person)
.model(Review)
.argFactory((fields, modelClass) => {
const args = {};
_.forOwn(fields, (field, propName) => {
// Skip all non primitive fields.
if (field.type instanceof graphql.GraphQLObjectType
|| field.type instanceof graphql.GraphQLList) {
return;
}
args[propName + 'NotEq'] = {
// For our filter the type of the value needs to be
// the same as the type of the field.
type: field.type,
query: (query, value) => {
// query is an objection.js QueryBuilder instance.
query.where(propName, '<>', value);
}
};
});
return args;
})
.build();
Often you need to provide mutations in your GraphQL schema. At the same time mutations can be quite opinionated with side effects and complex business logic, so plain CUD implementation is not always a good idea.
Therefore we provide a method
extendWithMutations which allows you to extend the generated query schema with mutations. You can provide a root
GraphQLObjectType or a function as a first argument for this method.
Function in this case plays as a strategy which receives current builder as a first argument and returns
GraphQLObjectType.
//...
const personType = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'PersonType',
description: 'Use this object to create new person',
fields: () => ({
id: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt),
description: 'First Name',
},
firstName: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString),
description: 'First Name',
},
lastName: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString),
description: 'Last Name',
},
}),
});
const createPersonInputType = new GraphQLInputObjectType({
name: 'CreatePersonType',
description: 'Person',
fields: () => ({
firstName: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString),
description: 'First Name',
},
lastName: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString),
description: 'Last Name',
},
}),
});
const mutationType = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'RootMutationType',
description: 'Domain API actions',
fields: () => ({
createPerson: {
description: 'Creates a new person',
type: personType,
args: {
input: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(createPersonInputType) },
},
resolve: (root, inputPerson) => {
const { firstName, lastName } = inputPerson.input;
return {
id: 1,
firstName,
lastName,
};
},
},
}),
});
//Here you can use a GraphQLObjectType or function as an argument for extendWithMutations
schema = mainModule
.builder()
.model(Person)
.extendWithMutations(mutationType)
.build();
When you want to implement a real-time behavior in your app like push notifications, you basically have two options in graphql: subscriptions and live queries. The first approach is focused on events and granular control over updates, while the other is based on smart live queries, where most of real-rime magic is hidden from the client. We'd like to stick with the first approach since there are some decent implementations out there like graphql-subscriptions by Apollo.
The implementation is similar to mutations extention point: you've got an
extendWithSubscriptions method where you can pass the root
GraphQLObjectType or a function which can bahave as a strategy which receives current builder as an argument.
//...
import { PubSub } from 'graphql-subscriptions';
const pubsub = new PubSub();
//...
const personType = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'PersonType',
description: 'Person',
fields: () => ({
id: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt),
description: 'First Name',
},
firstName: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString),
description: 'First Name',
},
lastName: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString),
description: 'Last Name',
},
}),
});
const subscriptionType = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'RootSubscriptionType',
description: 'Domain subscriptions',
fields: () => ({
personCreated: {
description: 'A new person created',
type: personType,
resolve: (payload: any) => payload,
subscribe: () => pubsub.asyncIterator('PERSON_CREATED'),
},
}),
});
//Here you can use a GraphQLObjectType or function as an argument for extendWithSubscriptions
schema = mainModule
.builder()
.model(Person)
.extendWithSubscriptions(subscriptionType)
.build();
You can change the default filter suffixes and special filter names using the
defaultArgNames method:
const graphQlSchema = graphQlBuilder()
.model(Movie)
.model(Person)
.model(Review)
.defaultArgNames({
eq: '_eq',
gt: '_gt',
gte: '_gte',
lt: '_lt',
lte: '_lte',
like: '_like',
isNull: '_is_null',
likeNoCase: '_like_no_case',
in: '_in',
notIn: '_not_in',
orderBy: 'order_by',
orderByDesc: 'order_by_desc',
range: 'range',
limit: 'limit',
offset: 'offset'
})
.build();
Now you would have
myProp_lt: value instead of the default
myPropLt: value.
By default the model names are pluralized by adding an
s to the end of the camelized table name. You can set a custom
plural and singular names for the root fields like so:
const graphQlSchema = graphQlBuilder()
.model(Movie)
.model(Person, {
listFieldName: 'people',
fieldName: 'person'
})
.model(Review)
You can modify the root query by passing an object with
onQuery method as the third argument for
graphql method:
const graphQlSchema = graphQlBuilder()
.model(Movie)
.model(Person)
.model(Review)
.build();
expressApp.get('/graphql', (req, res, next) => {
graphql(graphQlSchema, req.query.graph, {
// builder is an objection.js query builder.
onQuery(builder) {
// You can for example store the the logged in user to builder context
// so that it can be accessed from model hooks.
builder.mergeContext({
user: req.user
});
// Or change the eager fetching algorithm.
builder.eagerAlgorithm(Model.JoinEagerAlgorithm);
}
}).then(result => {
res.send(result);
}).catch(err => {
next(err);
});
});
Allows you to customize Objection query builder behavior. For instance, you can pass
{ skipUndefined: true } as an options argument. So, each time the builder is called, it will be called with skipUndefined enabled.
This can be useful when you use graphql-tools schema stitching.