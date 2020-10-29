Topics

Introduction

Note: since Objection.js (which this library is based on) now requires Node 6.0.0 as the minimum, objection-find will not work on node < 6.0.0 either.

Objection-find is a module for building search queries for objection.js models using HTTP query parameters. You can easily filter, order and page the result based on model's properties and relations using simple expressions. Relations can be eagerly fetched for the results using objection.js relation expressions.

Using objection-find in an express route is as easy as this:

const findQuery = require ( 'objection-find' ); const Person = require ( '../models/Person' ); expressApp.get( '/api/persons' , function ( req, res, next ) { findQuery(Person) .allow([ 'firstName' , 'movies.name' , 'children.age' , 'parent.lastName' ]) .allowEager( '[children.movies, movies, parent.movies]' ) .build(req.query) .then( function ( persons ) { res.send(persons); }) .catch(next); });

Objection-find can be used with any node.js framework. Express is not a requirement. The route we just created can be used like this:

$http({ method : 'GET' , url : '/api/persons' , params : { 'firstName:likeLower' : 'J%' , 'movies.name:eq' : 'Silver Linings Playbook' , 'children.age:lt' : 10 , 'orderBy' : 'parent.lastName' , 'eager' : '[children, movies, parent.movies]' , 'count' : 'id' , 'groupBy' : 'firstName,lastName' , 'rangeStart' : 0 , 'rangeEnd' : 4 } }).then( function ( res ) { const persons = res.data.results; console .log(persons.length); console .log(persons[ 0 ].children); console .log(persons[ 0 ].movie); console .log(persons[ 0 ].parent.movies); console .log(res.data.total); });

In our example Person model had a one-to-one relation parent , a many-to-many relation movies and one-to-many relation children . This example used the $http module of AngularJS but you can use objection-find with anything that can send an HTTP request.

Documentation on the supported query parameters can be found here and API documentation here.

It is recommended to use query builder for constructing query parameters on the client side.

Installation

npm install objection objection-find

Getting started

Easiest way to get started is to use the objection.js example project and copy paste this to the api.js file:

const findQuery = require ( 'objection-find' ); app.get( '/persons/search' , function ( req, res, next ) { findQuery(Person).build(req.query).then( function ( persons ) { res.send(persons); }).catch(next); });

You also need to run this in the root of the example project to install objection-find:

npm install --save objection-find

Now you can start bombing the /persons/search route. Documentation on the supported query parameters can be found here.

Query parameters

Objection-find understands two kinds of query parameters: filters and special parameters .

Filters

A filter parameter has the following format:

< propertyReference > | < propertyReference > |...: < filter > = < value >

A propertyReference is either simply a property name like firstName or a reference to a relation's property like children.age ( children is the name of the relation).

filter is one of the built-in filters eq , neq , lt , lte , gt , gte , like , likeLower in , notNull or isNull . Filter can also be a custom filter registered using the registerFilter method.

The following examples explain how filter parameters work. For the examples, assume we have an objection.js model Person that has a one-to-one relation parent , a many-to-many relation movies and one-to-many relation children .

Filter query parameter Explanation firstName=Jennifer Returns all Persons whose first name is 'Jennifer'. firstName:eq=Jennifer Returns all Persons whose first name is 'Jennifer'. children.firstName:like=%rad% Returns all Persons who have at least one child whose first name contains 'rad'. lastName\|movies.name:like=%Gump% Returns all Persons whose last name contains 'Gump' or who acted in a movie whose name contains 'Gump'. parent.age:lt=60 Returns all persons whose parent's age is less than 60. parent.age:in=20,22,24 Returns all persons whose parent's age is 20, 22 or 24.

Filters are joined with AND operator so for example the query string:

firstName:eq=Jennifer&parent.age:lt=60&children.firstName:like=%rad%

would return the Persons whose firstName is 'Jennifer' and whose parent's age is less than 60 and who have at least one child whose name contains 'rad'.

Special parameters

In addition to the filter parameters, there is a set of query parameters that have a special meaning:

Special parameter Explanation eager=[children, parent.movies] Which relations to fetch eagerly for the result models. An objection.js relation expression. That pass to withGraphFetched. join=[parent, parent.movies] Which relations to join and fetch eagerly for the result models. An objection.js relation expression. That pass to withGraphJoined. orderBy=firstName Sort the result by certain property. orderByDesc=firstName Sort the result by certain property in descending order. rangeStart=10 The start of the result range (inclusive). The result will be {total: 12343, results: [ ... ]} . rangeEnd=50 The end of the result range (inclusive). The result will be {total: 12343, results: [ ... ]} .

Additional parameters

Any query parameters, that are not listed in Special parameters, such as page, can be passed as query in second parameter.