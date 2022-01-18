objection-filter is a plugin for the objection.js ORM. It's designed to allow powerful filters and aggregations on your API.
Some examples of what you can do include:
For example, if you have the models Customer belongsTo City belongsTo Country, we can query all Customers where the Country starts with
A.
Eagerly load a bunch of related data in a single query. This is useful for getting a list models e.g. Customers then including all their Orders in the same query.
Creating quick counts and sums on a model can speed up development significantly. An example could be the numberOfOrders for a Customer model.
npm i objection-filter --save
objection-filter >= 1.0.0 is fully backwards compatible with older queries, but now supports nested and/or filtering as well as the new objection.js object notation. The 1.0.0 denotation was used due to these changes and the range of query combinations possible. In later major versions of objection-filter, the top level "where" and "require" filters will be deprecated.
The filtering library can be applied onto every findAll REST endpoint e.g.
GET /api/{Model}?filter={"limit": 1}
A typical express route handler with a filter applied:
const { buildFilter } = require('objection-filter');
const { Customer } = require('./models');
app.get('/Customers', function(req, res, next) {
buildFilter(Customer)
.build(JSON.parse(req.query.filter))
.then(customers => res.send(customers))
.catch(next);
});
Available filter properties include:
// GET /api/Customers
{
// Filtering and eager loading
"eager": {
// Top level $where filters on the root model
"$where": {
"firstName": "John"
"profile.isActivated": true,
"city.country": { "$like": "A" }
},
// Nested $where filters on each related model
"orders": {
"$where": {
"state.isComplete": true
},
"products": {
"$where": {
"category.name": { "$like": "A" }
}
}
}
},
// An objection.js order by expression
"order": "firstName desc",
"limit": 10,
"offset": 10,
// An array of dot notation fields to select on the root model and eagerly loaded models
"fields": ["firstName", "lastName", "orders.code", "products.name"]
}
The
whereoperator from < v1.0.0 is still available and can be combined with the
eagerstring type notation. The same is applicable to the
requireoperator. For filtering going forward, it's recommended to use the objection object-notation for eager loading along with
$wheredefinitions at each level.
There are a number of built-in operations that can be applied to columns (custom ones can also be created). These include:
For any operators not available (eg ILIKE, refer to the custom operators section below).
An example of operator usage
{
"eager": {
"$where": {
"property0": "Exactly Equals",
"property1": {
"$equals": 5
},
"property2": {
"$gt": 5
},
"property3": {
"$lt": 10,
"$gt": 5
},
"property4": {
"$in": [ 1, 2, 3 ]
},
"property5": {
"$exists": false
},
"property6": {
"$or": [
{ "$in": [ 1, 2, 3 ] },
{ "$equals": 100 }
]
}
}
}
}
If the built in filter operators aren't quite enough, custom operators can be added. A common use case for this may be to add a
lower case LIKE operator, which may vary in implementation depending on the SQL dialect.
Example:
const options = {
operators: {
$ilike: (property, operand, builder) =>
builder.whereRaw('?? ILIKE ?', [property, operand])
}
};
buildFilter(Person, null, options)
.build({
eager: {
$where: {
firstName: { $ilike: 'John' }
}
}
})
The
$ilike operator can now be used as a new operator and will use the custom operator callback specified.
Logical expressions can be applied to both the
eager and
require helpers. The
where top level operator will eventually be deprecated and replaced by the new
eager object notation in objection.js.
$where
The
$where expression is used to "filter models". Given this, related fields between models can be mixed anywhere in the logical expression.
{
"eager": {
"$where": {
"$or": [
{ "city.country.name": "Australia" },
{ "city.code": "09" }
]
}
}
}
Logical expressions can also be nested
{
"eager": {
"$where": {
"$and": {
"name": "John",
"$or": [
{ "city.country.name": "Australia" },
{ "city.code": { "$like": "01" }}
]
}
}
}
}
Note that in these examples, all logical expressions come before the property name. However, logical expressions can also come after the property name.
{
"eager": {
"$where": {
"$or": [
{ "city.country.name": "Australia" },
{
"city.code": {
"$or": [
{ "$equals": "12" },
{ "$like": "13" }
]
}
}
]
}
}
}
The
$where will apply to the relation that immediately precedes it in the tree, in the above case "city". The
$where will apply to relations of the eager model using dot notation. For example, you can query
Customers, eager load their
orders and filter those orders by the
product.name. Note that
product.name is a related field of the order model, not the customers model.
Aggregations such as count, sum, min, max, avg can be applied to the queried model.
Additionally for any aggregations, you can use them in other expressions above including:
$where
order
For more detailed descriptions of each feature, refer to the aggregations section.
Transform a basic aggregation like this on a
GET /Customers endpoint:
{
"eager": {
"$aggregations": [
{
"type": "count",
"alias": "numberOfOrders",
"relation": "orders"
}
]
}
}
...into a result set like this:
[
{
"firstName": "John",
"lastName": "Smith",
"numberOfOrders": 10
},{
"firstName": "Jane",
"lastName": "Bright",
"numberOfOrders": 5
},{
"firstName": "Greg",
"lastName": "Parker",
"numberOfOrders": 7
}
]