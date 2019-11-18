openbase logo
objection-db-errors

by Vincit
1.1.2 (see all)

A plugin that provides better database error handling for objection.js

Readme

db-errors plugin for objection

This plugin maps database errors using the db-errors library. By default objection throws whatever the database client throws. The default errors are usually difficult to reason with. This plugin along with the db-errors library try to provide more manageable errors.

Every error class found in require('db-errors') can also be found in require('objection-db-errors'). See db-errors for detailed documentation.

Error handling is something that should not need a plugin. The goal is to eventually merge this into objection core if people find this plugin useful.

Example usage

const { Model } = require('objection');
const { DBErrors } = require('objection-db-errors');

// Usually you want to map each model class's errors. Easiest way to do this
// is to create a common superclass for all your models.
class BaseModel extends DBErrors(Model) {

}

module.exports = {
  BaseModel
};

const { BaseModel } = require('./BaseModel')

class Person extends BaseModel {
  static get tableName() {
    return 'Person';
  }
}

module.exports = {
  Person
};

const { UniqueViolationError } = require('objection-db-errors');

async function something() {
  await Person.query().insert({ id: 1 });

  try {
    // Try to insert a model with an existing primary key.
    await Person.query().insert({ id: 1 });
  } catch (err) {
    console.log(err instanceof UniqueViolationError); // true
  }
}

