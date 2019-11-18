db-errors plugin for objection

This plugin maps database errors using the db-errors library. By default objection throws whatever the database client throws. The default errors are usually difficult to reason with. This plugin along with the db-errors library try to provide more manageable errors.

Every error class found in require('db-errors') can also be found in require('objection-db-errors') . See db-errors for detailed documentation.

Error handling is something that should not need a plugin. The goal is to eventually merge this into objection core if people find this plugin useful.

Example usage

const { Model } = require ( 'objection' ); const { DBErrors } = require ( 'objection-db-errors' ); class BaseModel extends DBErrors ( Model ) { } module .exports = { BaseModel };

const { BaseModel } = require ( './BaseModel' ) class Person extends BaseModel { static get tableName() { return 'Person' ; } } module .exports = { Person };