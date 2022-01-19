An Objection.js plugin for cursor-based pagination, AKA keyset pagination.
Using offsets for pagination is a widely popular technique. Clients tell the number of results they want per page, and the page number they want to return results from. While easy to implement and use, offsets come with a drawback: when items are written to the database at a high frequency, offset based pagination becomes unreliable. For example, if we fetch a page with 10 rows, and then 10 rows are added, fetching the second page might contain the same rows as the first page.
Cursor-based pagination works by returning a pointer to a row in the database. Fetching the next/previous page will then return items after/before the given pointer. While reliable, this technique comes with a few drawbacks itself:
Cursor pagination is used by companies such as Twitter, Facebook and Slack, and goes well with infinite scroll elements in general.
$ npm install objection-cursor
const Model = require('objection').Model;
const cursorMixin = require('objection-cursor');
// Set options
const cursor = cursorMixin({limit: 10});
class Movie extends cursor(Model) {
...
}
// Options are not required
class Car extends cursorMixin(Model) {
...
}
const query = Movie.query()
// Strict ordering is required
.orderBy('title')
.orderBy('author')
.limit(10);
query.clone().cursorPage()
.then(result => {
// Rows 1-10
console.log(result.results);
return query.clone().cursorPage(result.pageInfo.next);
})
.then(result => {
// Rows 11-20
console.log(result.results);
return query.clone().previousCursorPage(result.pageInfo.previous);
})
.then(result => {
// Rows 1-10
console.log(result.results);
});
You have the option of returning page results as plain database row objects (as in above example), or nodes where each result is associated with a cursor of its own, or both.
const Model = require('objection').Model;
const cursorMixin = require('objection-cursor');
// Nodes are not returned by default, so you need to enable them
const cursor = cursorMixin({nodes: true});
class Movie extends cursor(Model) {
...
}
const query = Movie.query()
.orderBy('title')
.orderBy('author')
.limit(10);
query.clone().cursorPage()
.then(result => {
// Rows 1-10 with associated cursors
console.log(result.nodes);
// Let's take the second node
const node = result.nodes[1];
// result.nodes[1].data is equivalent to result.results[1]
console.log(result.nodes[1].data);
// You can get results before/after this row by using node.cursor
return query.clone().cursorPage(node.cursor);
});
Passing a reference builder to
orderBy is supported. Raw queries, however, are not.
const query = Movie.query()
.joinEager('director')
.orderBy(ref('director.name'))
// Order by a JSON field of an eagerly joined relation
.orderBy(ref('director.born:time').castText())
.orderBy('id')
...
That doesn't mean raw queries aren't supported at all. You do need to use a special function for this though, called
orderByExplicit (because
orderByRaw was taken...)
const {raw} = require('objection');
const query = Movie.query()
// Coalesce null values into empty string
.orderByExplicit(raw('COALESCE(??, ?)', ['alt_title', '']))
// Same as above
.orderByExplicit(raw('COALESCE(??, ?)', ['alt_title', '']), 'asc')
// Works with reference builders and strings
.orderByExplicit(ref('details:completed').castText(), 'desc')
// Reference builders can be used as part of raw queries
.orderByExplicit(raw('COALESCE(??, ??, ?)', ['even_more_alt_title', ref('alt_title'), raw('?', '')]))
// Sometimes you need to go deeper...
.orderByExplicit(
raw('CASE WHEN ?? IS NULL THEN ? ELSE ?? END', ['alt_title', '', 'alt_title'])
'asc',
/* Since this is a cursor plugin, we need to compare actual values that are encoded in the cursor.
* `orderByExplicit` needs to know how to compare a column to a value, which isn't easy to guess
* when you're throwing raw queries at it. By default the callback's return value is similar to the
* column raw query, except the first binding is changed to the value. If this guess would be incorrect,
* you need to specify the compared value manually.
*/
value => value || ''
)
// And deeper...
.orderByExplicit(
raw('CONCAT(??, ??)', ['id', 'title'])
'asc',
/* You can return a string, ReferenceBuilder, or a RawBuilder in the callback. This is useful
* when you need to use values from other columns.
*/
value => raw('CONCAT(??, ?)', ['id', value]),
/* By default the first binding in the column raw query (after column name mappers) is used to
* access the relevant value from results. For example, in this case we say value = result['title']
* instead of value = result['id'].
*/
'title'
)
.orderBy('id')
...
Cursors ordered by nullable columns won't work out-of-the-box. For this reason the mixin also introduces an
orderByCoalesce method, which you can use to treat nulls as some other value for the sake of comparisons. Same as
orderBy,
orderByCoalesce supports reference builders, but not raw queries.
Deprecated! Use
orderByExplicit instead.
const query = Movie.query()
.orderByCoalesce('alt_title', 'asc', '') // Coalesce null values into empty string
.orderByCoalesce('alt_title', 'asc') // Same as above
.orderByCoalesce('alt_title', 'asc', [null, 'hello']) // First non-null value will be used
.orderByCoalesce(ref('details:completed').castText(), 'desc') // Works with refs
// Reference builders and raw queries can be coalesced to
.orderByCoalesce('even_more_alt_title', 'asc', [ref('alt_title'), raw('?', '')])
.orderBy('id')
...
Plugin
cursor(options | Model)
You can setup the mixin with or without options.
Example (with options):
const Model = require('objection').Model;
const cursorMixin = require('objection-cursor');
const cursor = cursorMixin({
limit: 10,
pageInfo: {
total: true,
hasNext: true
}
});
class Movie extends cursor(Model) {
...
}
Movie.query()
.orderBy('id')
.cursorPage()
.then(res => {
console.log(res.results.length) // 10
console.log(res.pageInfo.total) // Some number
console.log(res.pageInfo.hasNext) // true
console.log(res.pageInfo.remaining) // undefined
console.log(res.pageInfo.hasPrevious) // undefined
});
Example (without options):
const Model = require('objection').Model;
const cursorMixin = require('objection-cursor');
class Movie extends cursorMixin(Model) {
...
}
CursorQueryBuilder
cursorPage([cursor, [before]])
cursor - A URL-safe string used to determine after/before which element items should be returned.
before - When
true, return items before the one specified in the cursor. Use this to "go back".
false.
Response format:
{
results: // Page results
nodes: // Page results where each result also has an associated cursor
pageInfo: {
next: // Provide this in the next `cursorPage` call to fetch items after current results.
previous: // Provide this in the next `previousCursorPage` call to fetch items before current results.
hasMore: // If `options.pageInfo.hasMore` is true.
hasNext: // If `options.pageInfo.hasNext` is true.
hasPrevious: // If `options.pageInfo.hasPrevious` is true.
remaining: // If `options.pageInfo.remaining` is true. Number of items remaining (after or before `results`).
remainingBefore: // If `options.pageInfo.remainingBefore` is true. Number of items remaining before `results`.
remainingAfter: // If `options.pageInfo.remainingAfter` is true. Number of items remaining after `results`.
total: // If `options.pageInfo.total` is true. Total number of available rows (without limit).
}
}
nextCursorPage([cursor])
Alias for
cursorPage, with
before: false.
previousCursorPage([cursor])
Alias for
cursorPage, with
before: true.
orderByCoalesce(column, [direction, [values]])
Deprecated: use
orderByExplicitinstead.
Use this if you want to sort by a nullable column.
column - Column to sort by.
direction - Sort direction.
asc
values - Values to coalesce to. If column has a null value, treat it as the first non-null value in
values. Can be one or many of: string, number, ReferenceBuilder or RawQuery.
['']
orderByExplicit(column, [direction, [compareValue], [property]])
Use this if you want to sort by a RawBuilder.
column - Column to sort by. If this is not a RawBuilder,
compareValue and
property will be ignored.
direction - Sort direction.
asc
compareValue callback - Callback is called with a value, and should return one of string, number, ReferenceBuilder or RawQuery. The returned value will be compared against
column when determining which row to show results before/after. See this code comment for more details.
property - Values will be encoded inside cursors based on ordering, and for this reason
orderByExplicit needs to know how to access the related value in the resulting objects. By default the first argument passed to the
column raw builder will be used, but if for some reason this guess would be wrong, you need to specify here how to access the value.
compareValue?
Consider the following case, where we use a
CASE statement instead of
COALESCE to coalesce null values to empty strings
Movie.query()
.orderByExplicit(
raw('CASE WHEN ?? IS NULL THEN ? ELSE ?? END', ['title', '', 'title']),
'desc',
value => value || ''
)
...
In this case we have two reasons to use
compareValue. One is that the column raw query uses the
title
column reference more than once. The other is that we would need to modify the statement slightly, at least
in PostgreSQL's case (otherwise you would run into this).
property?
When the property name in your result is different than the first binding in your column raw query. For example, if your model's result structure is something like
{
id: 1,
title: 'Hello there',
author: 'Somebody McSome'
}
and your query looks like
Movie.query()
.orderByExplicit(raw(`COALESCE(??, '')`, 'date'))
...
you would need to use the
property argument, because there is no
date property in the result. This might happen if you use
$parseDatabaseJson in your model, for example. Below is an example of using
property argument together with
$parseDatabaseJson.
class Movie extends cursor(Model) {
$parseDatabaseJson(json) {
json = super.$parseDatabaseJson(json);
// Rename `title` to `newTitle`
json.newTitle = json.title;
delete json.title;
return json;
}
}
Movie.query()
.orderByExplicit(raw(`COALESCE(??, '')`, 'title'), 'asc', 'newTitle')
....
Basically when the column binding in your column raw query is not the first binding, or if criteria for needing to use both is met for some other reason (see the previous two subchapters). Consider the following example
Movie.query()
.orderByExplicit(
raw('CONCAT(?::TEXT, ??)', ['the ', 'title']),
'asc',
val => raw('CONCAT(?::TEXT, ?::TEXT)', ['the ', val]),
'title'
)
...
Here we are concatenating
"the " in front of the movie title. Here we need both
compareValue and
property, because
title is not the first binding in the column raw query (instead
"the " is).
Values shown are defaults.
{
limit: 50, // Default limit in all queries
results: true, // Page results
nodes: true, // Page results where each result also has an associated cursor
pageInfo: {
// When true, these values will be added to `pageInfo` in query response
total: false, // Total amount of rows
remaining: false, // Remaining amount of rows in *this* direction
remainingBefore: false, // Remaining amount of rows before current results
remainingAfter: false, // Remaining amount of rows after current results
hasMore: false, // Are there more rows in this direction?
hasNext: false, // Are there rows after current results?
hasPrevious: false, // Are there rows before current results?
}
}
pageInfo.total requires additional query (A)
pageInfo.remaining requires additional query (B)
pageInfo.remainingBefore requires additional queries (A, B)
pageInfo.remainingAfter requires additional queries (A, B)
pageInfo.hasMore requires additional query (B)
pageInfo.hasNext requires additional queries (A, B)
pageInfo.hasPrevious requires additional queries (A, B)
remaining vs
remainingBefore and
remainingAfter:
remaining only tells you the remaining results in the current direction and is therefore less descriptive as
remainingBefore and
remainingAfter combined. However, in cases where it's enough to know if there are "more" results, using only the
remaining information will use one less query than using either of
remainingBefore or
remainingAfter. Similarly
hasMore uses one less query than
hasPrevious, and
hasNext.
However, if
total is used, then using
remaining no longer gives you the benefit of using one less query.