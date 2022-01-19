An Objection.js plugin for cursor-based pagination, AKA keyset pagination.

Using offsets for pagination is a widely popular technique. Clients tell the number of results they want per page, and the page number they want to return results from. While easy to implement and use, offsets come with a drawback: when items are written to the database at a high frequency, offset based pagination becomes unreliable. For example, if we fetch a page with 10 rows, and then 10 rows are added, fetching the second page might contain the same rows as the first page.

Cursor-based pagination works by returning a pointer to a row in the database. Fetching the next/previous page will then return items after/before the given pointer. While reliable, this technique comes with a few drawbacks itself:

The cursor must be based on a unique column (or columns)

The concept of pages is lost, and thus you cannot jump to a specific one

Cursor pagination is used by companies such as Twitter, Facebook and Slack, and goes well with infinite scroll elements in general.

Installation

$ npm install objection- cursor

Usage

Mixin

const Model = require ( 'objection' ).Model; const cursorMixin = require ( 'objection-cursor' ); const cursor = cursorMixin({ limit : 10 }); class Movie extends cursor ( Model ) { ... } class Car extends cursorMixin ( Model ) { ... }

Quick Start

const query = Movie.query() .orderBy( 'title' ) .orderBy( 'author' ) .limit( 10 ); query.clone().cursorPage() .then( result => { console .log(result.results); return query.clone().cursorPage(result.pageInfo.next); }) .then( result => { console .log(result.results); return query.clone().previousCursorPage(result.pageInfo.previous); }) .then( result => { console .log(result.results); });

You have the option of returning page results as plain database row objects (as in above example), or nodes where each result is associated with a cursor of its own, or both.

const Model = require ( 'objection' ).Model; const cursorMixin = require ( 'objection-cursor' ); const cursor = cursorMixin({ nodes : true }); class Movie extends cursor ( Model ) { ... } const query = Movie.query() .orderBy( 'title' ) .orderBy( 'author' ) .limit( 10 ); query.clone().cursorPage() .then( result => { console .log(result.nodes); const node = result.nodes[ 1 ]; console .log(result.nodes[ 1 ].data); return query.clone().cursorPage(node.cursor); });

Passing a reference builder to orderBy is supported. Raw queries, however, are not.

const query = Movie.query() .joinEager( 'director' ) .orderBy(ref( 'director.name' )) .orderBy(ref( 'director.born:time' ).castText()) .orderBy( 'id' ) ...

That doesn't mean raw queries aren't supported at all. You do need to use a special function for this though, called orderByExplicit (because orderByRaw was taken...)

const {raw} = require ( 'objection' ); const query = Movie.query() .orderByExplicit(raw( 'COALESCE(??, ?)' , [ 'alt_title' , '' ])) .orderByExplicit(raw( 'COALESCE(??, ?)' , [ 'alt_title' , '' ]), 'asc' ) .orderByExplicit(ref( 'details:completed' ).castText(), 'desc' ) .orderByExplicit(raw( 'COALESCE(??, ??, ?)' , [ 'even_more_alt_title' , ref( 'alt_title' ), raw( '?' , '' )])) .orderByExplicit( raw( 'CASE WHEN ?? IS NULL THEN ? ELSE ?? END' , [ 'alt_title' , '' , 'alt_title' ]) 'asc' , value => value || '' ) .orderByExplicit( raw( 'CONCAT(??, ??)' , [ 'id' , 'title' ]) 'asc' , value => raw( 'CONCAT(??, ?)' , [ 'id' , value]), 'title' ) .orderBy( 'id' ) ...

Cursors ordered by nullable columns won't work out-of-the-box. For this reason the mixin also introduces an orderByCoalesce method, which you can use to treat nulls as some other value for the sake of comparisons. Same as orderBy , orderByCoalesce supports reference builders, but not raw queries.

Deprecated! Use orderByExplicit instead.

const query = Movie.query() .orderByCoalesce( 'alt_title' , 'asc' , '' ) .orderByCoalesce( 'alt_title' , 'asc' ) .orderByCoalesce( 'alt_title' , 'asc' , [ null , 'hello' ]) .orderByCoalesce(ref( 'details:completed' ).castText(), 'desc' ) .orderByCoalesce( 'even_more_alt_title' , 'asc' , [ref( 'alt_title' ), raw( '?' , '' )]) .orderBy( 'id' ) ...

API

Plugin

You can setup the mixin with or without options.

Example (with options):

const Model = require ( 'objection' ).Model; const cursorMixin = require ( 'objection-cursor' ); const cursor = cursorMixin({ limit : 10 , pageInfo : { total : true , hasNext : true } }); class Movie extends cursor ( Model ) { ... } Movie.query() .orderBy( 'id' ) .cursorPage() .then( res => { console .log(res.results.length) console .log(res.pageInfo.total) console .log(res.pageInfo.hasNext) console .log(res.pageInfo.remaining) console .log(res.pageInfo.hasPrevious) });

Example (without options):

const Model = require ( 'objection' ).Model; const cursorMixin = require ( 'objection-cursor' ); class Movie extends cursorMixin ( Model ) { ... }

CursorQueryBuilder

cursor - A URL-safe string used to determine after/before which element items should be returned.

- A URL-safe string used to determine after/before which element items should be returned. before - When true , return items before the one specified in the cursor. Use this to "go back". Default: false .

- When , return items before the one specified in the cursor. Use this to "go back".

Response format:

{ results : nodes: pageInfo: { next : previous: hasMore: hasNext: hasPrevious: remaining: remainingBefore: remainingAfter: total: } }

Alias for cursorPage , with before: false .

Alias for cursorPage , with before: true .

Deprecated: use orderByExplicit instead.

Use this if you want to sort by a nullable column.

column - Column to sort by.

- Column to sort by. direction - Sort direction. Default: asc

- Sort direction. values - Values to coalesce to. If column has a null value, treat it as the first non-null value in values . Can be one or many of: string, number, ReferenceBuilder or RawQuery. Default: ['']

- Values to coalesce to. If column has a null value, treat it as the first non-null value in . Can be one or many of: string, number, ReferenceBuilder or RawQuery.

Use this if you want to sort by a RawBuilder.

column - Column to sort by. If this is not a RawBuilder, compareValue and property will be ignored.

- Column to sort by. If this is not a RawBuilder, and will be ignored. direction - Sort direction. Default: asc

- Sort direction. compareValue callback - Callback is called with a value, and should return one of string, number, ReferenceBuilder or RawQuery. The returned value will be compared against column when determining which row to show results before/after. See this code comment for more details.

callback - Callback is called with a value, and should return one of string, number, ReferenceBuilder or RawQuery. The returned value will be compared against when determining which row to show results before/after. See this code comment for more details. property - Values will be encoded inside cursors based on ordering, and for this reason orderByExplicit needs to know how to access the related value in the resulting objects. By default the first argument passed to the column raw builder will be used, but if for some reason this guess would be wrong, you need to specify here how to access the value.

When do I need to use compareValue ?

Consider the following case, where we use a CASE statement instead of COALESCE to coalesce null values to empty strings

Movie.query() .orderByExplicit( raw( 'CASE WHEN ?? IS NULL THEN ? ELSE ?? END' , [ 'title' , '' , 'title' ]), 'desc' , value => value || '' ) ...

In this case we have two reasons to use compareValue . One is that the column raw query uses the title column reference more than once. The other is that we would need to modify the statement slightly, at least in PostgreSQL's case (otherwise you would run into this).

When do I need to use property ?

When the property name in your result is different than the first binding in your column raw query. For example, if your model's result structure is something like

{ id : 1 , title : 'Hello there' , author : 'Somebody McSome' }

and your query looks like

Movie.query() .orderByExplicit(raw( `COALESCE(??, '')` , 'date' )) ...

you would need to use the property argument, because there is no date property in the result. This might happen if you use $parseDatabaseJson in your model, for example. Below is an example of using property argument together with $parseDatabaseJson .

class Movie extends cursor ( Model ) { $parseDatabaseJson(json) { json = super .$parseDatabaseJson(json); json.newTitle = json.title; delete json.title; return json; } } Movie.query() .orderByExplicit(raw( `COALESCE(??, '')` , 'title' ), 'asc' , 'newTitle' ) ....

When do I need to use both?

Basically when the column binding in your column raw query is not the first binding, or if criteria for needing to use both is met for some other reason (see the previous two subchapters). Consider the following example

Movie.query() .orderByExplicit( raw( 'CONCAT(?::TEXT, ??)' , [ 'the ' , 'title' ]), 'asc' , val => raw( 'CONCAT(?::TEXT, ?::TEXT)' , [ 'the ' , val]), 'title' ) ...

Here we are concatenating "the " in front of the movie title. Here we need both compareValue and property , because title is not the first binding in the column raw query (instead "the " is).

Options

Values shown are defaults.

{ limit : 50 , results : true , nodes : true , pageInfo : { total : false , remaining : false , remainingBefore : false , remainingAfter : false , hasMore : false , hasNext : false , hasPrevious : false , } }

Notes

pageInfo.total requires additional query ( A )

requires additional query ( ) pageInfo.remaining requires additional query ( B )

requires additional query ( ) pageInfo.remainingBefore requires additional queries ( A , B )

requires additional queries ( , ) pageInfo.remainingAfter requires additional queries ( A , B )

requires additional queries ( , ) pageInfo.hasMore requires additional query ( B )

requires additional query ( ) pageInfo.hasNext requires additional queries ( A , B )

requires additional queries ( , ) pageInfo.hasPrevious requires additional queries (A, B)

remaining vs remainingBefore and remainingAfter :

remaining only tells you the remaining results in the current direction and is therefore less descriptive as remainingBefore and remainingAfter combined. However, in cases where it's enough to know if there are "more" results, using only the remaining information will use one less query than using either of remainingBefore or remainingAfter . Similarly hasMore uses one less query than hasPrevious , and hasNext .