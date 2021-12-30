Objection.js is an ORM for Node.js that aims to stay out of your way and make it as easy as possible to use the full power of SQL and the underlying database engine while still making the common stuff easy and enjoyable.
Even though ORM is the best commonly known acronym to describe objection, a more accurate description is to call it a relational query builder. You get all the benefits of an SQL query builder but also a powerful set of tools for working with relations.
Objection.js is built on an SQL query builder called knex. All databases supported by knex are supported by objection.js. SQLite3, Postgres and MySQL are thoroughly tested.
What objection.js gives you:
What objection.js doesn't give you:
The best way to get started is to clone our example project and start playing with it. There's also a typescript version available.
Check out this issue to see who is using objection and what they think about it.
Objection is a great ORM framwork that offers several plugins and interactions, but it's not without its limitations. One of my major struggles with it was implementation of soft-deletion (akin to sequelize's "paranoid" option), which necessitated tweaks to the base deletion functions etc. and integration with the underlying APIs. It's these APIs that were somewhat difficult to work with and could have used better documentation (though, do keep in mind that official documentation is fantastic and more than enough for the purposes of fairly standard ORM tasks!). Overall, the author has done a great job and I'd happily recommend it, but perhaps suggest that you consult the documentation beforehand to make sure the use cases you are after can be handled by the framework without extra tweaks.
We started integration of Objection.js with Ts.ED. His API is really simple. It use JsonSchema to create and validate model. Because Ts.ED use JsonSchema to declare models with TypeScript, integrate Objection look to be easy. Good job for the author :)
sequelize makes many trouble. TypeORM makes many trouble and poor documentation. Objection(based on Knex) is simple easy clean.