openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

objection

by Vincit
3.0.0 (see all)

An SQL-friendly ORM for Node.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

120K

GitHub Stars

6.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

157

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js MySQL Query Builder, Node.js MySQL ORM, Node.js SQLite Query Builder, Node.js PostgresSQL Query Builder, Node.js PostgresSQL ORM, Node.js SQLite ORM

Reviews

Average Rating

3.3/53
Read All Reviews
marceliwac
Romakita
keepcosmos

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Tests Join the chat at https://gitter.im/Vincit/objection.js

Objection.js

Objection.js is an ORM for Node.js that aims to stay out of your way and make it as easy as possible to use the full power of SQL and the underlying database engine while still making the common stuff easy and enjoyable.

Even though ORM is the best commonly known acronym to describe objection, a more accurate description is to call it a relational query builder. You get all the benefits of an SQL query builder but also a powerful set of tools for working with relations.

Objection.js is built on an SQL query builder called knex. All databases supported by knex are supported by objection.js. SQLite3, Postgres and MySQL are thoroughly tested.

What objection.js gives you:

What objection.js doesn't give you:

  • A fully object oriented view of your database With objection you don't work with entities. You work with queries. Objection doesn't try to wrap every concept with an object oriented equivalent. The best attempt to do that (IMO) is Hibernate, which is excellent, but it has 800k lines of code and a lot more concepts to learn than SQL itself. The point is, writing a good traditional ORM is borderline impossible. Objection attempts to provide a completely different way of working with SQL.
  • A custom query DSL. SQL is used as a query language. This doesn't mean you have to write SQL strings though. A query builder based on knex is used to build the SQL. However, if the query builder fails you for some reason, raw SQL strings can be easily written using the raw helper function.
  • Automatic database schema creation and migration from model definitions. For simple things it is useful that the database schema is automatically generated from the model definitions, but usually just gets in your way when doing anything non-trivial. Objection.js leaves the schema related things to you. knex has a great migration tool that we recommend for this job. Check out the example project.

The best way to get started is to clone our example project and start playing with it. There's also a typescript version available.

Check out this issue to see who is using objection and what they think about it.

Shortcuts:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Marceli WacUnited Kingdom11 Ratings11 Reviews
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant

Objection is a great ORM framwork that offers several plugins and interactions, but it's not without its limitations. One of my major struggles with it was implementation of soft-deletion (akin to sequelize's "paranoid" option), which necessitated tweaks to the base deletion functions etc. and integration with the underlying APIs. It's these APIs that were somewhat difficult to work with and could have used better documentation (though, do keep in mind that official documentation is fantastic and more than enough for the purposes of fairly standard ORM tasks!). Overall, the author has done a great job and I'd happily recommend it, but perhaps suggest that you consult the documentation beforehand to make sure the use cases you are after can be handled by the framework without extra tweaks.

1
sajinimarychandy
Romain LenzottiIle-de-france, France54 Ratings1 Review
Tech Lead Front-End | Fullstack | Formateur à @Zenika | #nodejs #vuejs #angular #react #typescript #javascript
October 1, 2020
Easy to Use

We started integration of Objection.js with Ts.ED. His API is really simple. It use JsonSchema to create and validate model. Because Ts.ED use JsonSchema to declare models with TypeScript, integrate Objection look to be easy. Good job for the author :)

0
Jaehyun ShinSeoul3 Ratings2 Reviews
Hi!
January 22, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

sequelize makes many trouble. TypeORM makes many trouble and poor documentation. Objection(based on Knex) is simple easy clean.

0
Mack KigadaNairobi, Kenya1 Rating0 Reviews
July 16, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

@moccacoders/node-obremapLaravel's Eloquent ORM for nodejs
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
126
knex-node-firebirdA query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
0
mu
mysql-utilitiesQuery builder for node-mysql with introspection, etc.
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
940
fxsqlNode.js Functional SQL Query Builder & ORM
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
70
nq
node-querybuilderNode QueryBuilder Adapter for Node.js (tags: nodejs, node, mysql, active record, activerecord, querybuilder, query builder)
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
145
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial