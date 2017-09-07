openbase logo
obj

objectdiff

by Nikita Vasilyev
1.1.0 (see all)

Compares JavaScript objects

Downloads/wk

9.3K

GitHub Stars

260

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

#objectDiff

objectdiff on npm

objectDiff.diff(objectA, objectB)

objectDiff.diff({x: 1}, {x: 2})
-> {
  changed: "object change",
  value: {
    x: {
      changed: "primitive change",
      removed: 1,
      added: 2
    }
  }
}

objectDiff.diff({z: {x: 1}}, {z: {y: 2}})
-> {
  changed: "object change",
  value: {
    z: {
      changed: "object change",
      value: {
        x: {
          changed: "removed",
          value: 1
        },
        y: {
          changed: "added",
          value: 2
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

objectDiff.diffOwnProperties(objectA, objectB)

Same as objectDiff.diff, but compares only objects' own properties

function A(){}
A.prototype.x = 1
objectDiff.diff({x: 1}, new A)
-> {changed: "equal", value: {x: 1}}

objectDiff.diffOwnProperties({x: 1}, new A)
-> {changed: "object change", value: {x: {changed: "removed", value: 1}}}

objectDiff.convertToXMLString(diffObject)

Used on the demo page.

Jasmine integration

objectDiff provides toEqualProperties and toEqualOwnProperties matchers for Jasmine. See example spec.

