A polyfill for browsers that don't support the
object-fit CSS property. Unsure of what the
object-fit does? Essentially
object-fit is to
<img> tags what
background-size is to
background-image. You can check out the MDN page for more details.
img,
picture,
srcset,
video, and
canvas
object-position
data-object-fit).
You can check out the bare-bones demo here. Note that the plugin simply won't do anything if you're on a browser that already supports object-fit, so you'll want to test it on IE or older iOS/Android browsers.
Unlike object-fit-images or Primož Cigler's method (both excellent alternatives if you'd rather not use this one), this polyfill does not set a background image on the parent container, but instead resizes and repositions the image (using inline CSS for height, width, absolute positioning, and negative margins).
The polyfilled item will receive the class
object-fit-polyfill if styling issues occur that require overrides.
If you're wondering: why bother using
<img> tags versus
background-image? Here's a couple reasons:
<img> tags have better SEO/crawling visibility.
background-image doesn't work with
picture,
video, or
canvas elements.
Of course, there's still plenty of cases where using a background image makes more sense than a regular image.
Initialization:
<!-- Minimum CSS -->
<style>
.container {
width: 25em; /* Or whatever you want it to be */
height: 25em; /* Or whatever you want it to be */
}
.media {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
object-fit: cover; /* Or whatever object-fit you want */
}
</style>
<!-- Minimum HTML -->
<div class="container">
<img
alt=""
src="https://unsplash.it/800/600/"
class="media"
data-object-fit="cover"
/>
</div>
<script src="dist/objectFitPolyfill.min.js"></script>
Customized object-fit/object-position:
<div class="container">
<img
alt=""
src="https://unsplash.it/800/600/"
class="media"
data-object-fit="contain"
data-object-position="top left"
/>
</div>
<div class="container">
<img
alt=""
src="https://unsplash.it/800/600/"
class="media"
data-object-fit="none"
data-object-position="25% 75%"
/>
</div>
<div class="container">
<img
alt=""
src="https://unsplash.it/800/600/"
class="media"
data-object-fit="scale-down"
data-object-position="3em -1em"
/>
</div>
If you're only interested in using the basic polyfill (which assumes
object-fit: cover and
object-position: 50% 50%), you can save yourself some bytes by using:
<div class="container">
<img
alt=""
src="https://unsplash.it/800/600/"
class="media"
data-object-fit
/>
</div>
<script src="dist/objectFitPolyfill.basic.min.js"></script>
If you need to dynamically call the polyfill on the fly for any reason (for example, carousels or lazy-loaded images), you can do so quite easily:
// Rerun the polyfill on all elements with the data attribute
objectFitPolyfill();
// Rerun the polyfill on a single DOM node
var element = document.querySelector('.foo');
objectFitPolyfill(element);
// Rerun the polyfill on multiple elements
var elements = document.querySelectorAll('.bar');
objectFitPolyfill(elements);
// Rerun the polyfill with a jQuery selector
objectFitPolyfill($('.baz'));
If you prefer not to manually add Javascript files to your sites, you can use bower and npm like so:
npm install objectFitPolyfill
yarn add objectFitPolyfill
# Or:
bower install objectFitPolyfill
import 'objectFitPolyfill';
// Or:
require('objectFitPolyfill');
window.objectFitPolyfill();
Note that in SPA's, you must manually call
window.objectFitPolyfill() after component mount / once you're sure your media is loaded in & available. See this example React usage.
If you'd like to make feature requests such as IE 8- or adding object-position support for Safari, feel free to open an issue or pull request! It's doable and on my radar, but I probably won't get to it without some prodding.