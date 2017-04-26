openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
od

object.defaults

by Jon Schlinkert
1.1.0 (see all)

Like `extend` but only copies missing properties/values to the target object.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5M

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

object.defaults NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Like extend but only copies missing properties/values to the target object.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save object.defaults

Install with bower

$ bower install object.defaults --save

Usage

var defaults = require('object.defaults');

var obj = {a: 'c'};
defaults(obj, {a: 'bbb', d: 'c'});
console.log(obj);
//=> {a: 'c', d: 'c'}

Or immutable defaulting:

var defaults = require('object.defaults/immutable');
var obj = {a: 'c'};
var defaulted = defaults(obj, {a: 'bbb', d: 'c'});
console.log(obj !== defaulted);
//=> true

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
16jonschlinkert
1phated
1sobolevn

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.5.0, on April 26, 2017.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial