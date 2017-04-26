Like extend but only copies missing properties/values to the target object.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save object.defaults

Install with bower

$ bower install object.defaults --save

Usage

var defaults = require ( 'object.defaults' ); var obj = { a : 'c' }; defaults(obj, { a : 'bbb' , d : 'c' }); console .log(obj);

Or immutable defaulting:

var defaults = require ( 'object.defaults/immutable' ); var obj = { a : 'c' }; var defaulted = defaults(obj, { a : 'bbb' , d : 'c' }); console .log(obj !== defaulted);

