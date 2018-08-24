openbase logo
otx

object-to-xml

by Dan VerWeire
2.0.0 (see all)

Convert any JavaScript object to XML

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6M

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js XML Builder

Readme

node-object-to-xml

Build Status

Convert any JavaScript object to XML

install

npm install object-to-xml

usage

var o2x = require('object-to-xml');

var obj = { 
  '?xml version=\"1.0\" encoding=\"iso-8859-1\"?' : null,
  request : {
    '@' : {
      type : 'product',
      id : 12344556
    },
    '#' : {
      query : {
        vendor : 'redhat',
        name : 'linux'
      }
    }
  }
};

console.log(o2x(obj));

/*
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="iso-8859-1"?>
<request type="product" id="12344556">
  <query>
    <vendor>redhat</vendor>
    <name>linux</name>
  </query>
</request>
*/

license

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Daniel L. VerWeire

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

