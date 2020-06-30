Get size of a JavaScript object in Bytes

JavaScript does not provide sizeof (like in C), and programmer does not need to care about memory allocation/deallocation.

However, according to ECMAScript Language Specification, each String value is represented by 16-bit unsigned integer, Number uses the double-precision 64-bit format IEEE 754 values including the special "Not-a-Number" (NaN) values, positive infinity, and negative infinity.

Having this knowledge, the module calculates how much memory object will allocate.

Limitations

Please note, that V8 which compiles the JavaScript into native machine code, is not taken into account, as the compiled code is additionally heavily optimized.

Installation

npm install object-sizeof

Examples

ES5

var sizeof = require ( 'object-sizeof' ) console .log(sizeof({ abc : 'def' })) console .log(sizeof( 12345 )) var param = { 'a' : 1 , 'b' : 2 , 'c' : { 'd' : 4 } } console .log(sizeof(param))

ES6

import sizeof from 'object-sizeof' console .log(sizeof({ abc : 'def' })) console .log(sizeof( 12345 )) const param = { 'a' : 1 , 'b' : 2 , 'c' : { 'd' : 4 } } console .log(sizeof(param))

Licence

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015, Andrei Karpushonak aka @miktam