object-sizeof

by Andrei Karpushonak
1.6.3 (see all)

Get size of a JavaScript object

Popularity

Downloads/wk

146K

GitHub Stars

237

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Get size of a JavaScript object in Bytes

JavaScript does not provide sizeof (like in C), and programmer does not need to care about memory allocation/deallocation.

However, according to ECMAScript Language Specification, each String value is represented by 16-bit unsigned integer, Number uses the double-precision 64-bit format IEEE 754 values including the special "Not-a-Number" (NaN) values, positive infinity, and negative infinity.

Having this knowledge, the module calculates how much memory object will allocate.

Limitations

Please note, that V8 which compiles the JavaScript into native machine code, is not taken into account, as the compiled code is additionally heavily optimized.

Installation

npm install object-sizeof

Examples

ES5

  var sizeof = require('object-sizeof')
  
  // 2B per character, 6 chars total => 12B
  console.log(sizeof({abc: 'def'}))
  
  // 8B for Number => 8B
  console.log(sizeof(12345))
  
  var param = { 
    'a': 1, 
    'b': 2, 
    'c': {
      'd': 4
    }
  }
  // 4 one two-bytes char strings and 3 eighth-bytes numbers => 32B
  console.log(sizeof(param))

ES6

  import sizeof from 'object-sizeof'
  
  // 2B per character, 6 chars total => 12B
  console.log(sizeof({abc: 'def'}))
  
  // 8B for Number => 8B
  console.log(sizeof(12345))
  
  const param = { 
    'a': 1, 
    'b': 2, 
    'c': {
      'd': 4
    }
  }
  // 4 one two-bytes char strings and 3 eighth-bytes numbers => 32B
  console.log(sizeof(param))

Licence

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015, Andrei Karpushonak aka @miktam

FOSSA Status

