Traverse object hierarchies using matching and callbacks.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save object-scan
import objectScan from 'object-scan';
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 'd' }, e: { f: 'g' } } };
objectScan(['a.*.f'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'a.e.f' ]
A needle expression specifies one or more paths to an element (or a set of elements) in a JSON structure. Paths use the dot notation:
store.book[0].title
Rectangular brackets for array path matching.
Examples:
['[2]'] (exact in array)
const haystack = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4];
objectScan(['[2]'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ '[2]' ]
['[1]'] (no match in object)
const haystack = { 0: 'a', 1: 'b', 2: 'c' };
objectScan(['[1]'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => []
Property name for object property matching.
Examples:
['foo'] (exact in object)
const haystack = { foo: 0, bar: 1 };
objectScan(['foo'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'foo' ]
['1'] (no match in array)
const haystack = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4];
objectScan(['1'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => []
The following characters have special meaning when not escaped:
*: Match zero or more character
+: Match one or more character
?: Match exactly one character
\: Escape the subsequent character
Wildcards can be used with Array and Object selector.
Examples:
['*'] (top level)
const haystack = { a: { b: 0, c: 1 }, d: 2 };
objectScan(['*'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'd', 'a' ]
['[?5]'] (two digit ending in five)
const haystack = [...Array(30).keys()];
objectScan(['[?5]'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ '[25]', '[15]' ]
['a.+.c'] (nested)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 0 }, d: { f: 0 } } };
objectScan(['a.+.c'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'a.b.c' ]
['a.\\+.c'] (escaped)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 0 }, '+': { c: 0 } } };
objectScan(['a.\\+.c'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'a.\\+.c' ]
Regex are defined by using parentheses.
Can be used with Array and Object selector.
Examples:
['(^foo)'] (starting with `foo`)
const haystack = { foo: 0, foobar: 1, bar: 2 };
objectScan(['(^foo)'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'foobar', 'foo' ]
['[(5)]'] (containing `5`)
const haystack = [...Array(20).keys()];
objectScan(['[(5)]'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ '[15]', '[5]' ]
['[(^[01]$)]'] (`[0]` and `[1]`)
const haystack = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'];
objectScan(['[(^[01]$)]'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ '[1]', '[0]' ]
['[(^[^01]$)]'] (other than `[0]` and `[1]`)
const haystack = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'];
objectScan(['[(^[^01]$)]'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ '[3]', '[2]' ]
['[*]', '[!(^[01]$)]'] (match all and exclude `[0]` and `[1]`)
const haystack = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'];
objectScan(['[*]', '[!(^[01]$)]'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ '[3]', '[2]' ]
There are two types of arbitrary depth matching:
**: Matches zero or more nestings
++: Matches one or more nestings
Recursions can be combined with a regex by appending the regex.
Examples:
['a.**'] (zero or more nestings under `a`)
const haystack = { a: { b: 0, c: 0 } };
objectScan(['a.**'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'a.c', 'a.b', 'a' ]
['a.++'] (one or more nestings under `a`)
const haystack = { a: { b: 0, c: 0 } };
objectScan(['a.++'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'a.c', 'a.b' ]
['**(1)'] (all containing `1` at every level)
const haystack = { 1: { 1: ['c', 'd'] }, 510: 'e', foo: { 1: 'f' } };
objectScan(['**(1)'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ '510', '1.1[1]', '1.1', '1' ]
Or Clauses are defined by using curley brackets.
Can be used with Array and Object selector.
Examples:
['[{0,1}]'] (`[0]` and `[1]`)
const haystack = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'];
objectScan(['[{0,1}]'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ '[1]', '[0]' ]
['{a,d}.{b,f}'] (`a.b`, `a.f`, `d.b` and `d.f`)
const haystack = { a: { b: 0, c: 1 }, d: { e: 2, f: 3 } };
objectScan(['{a,d}.{b,f}'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'd.f', 'a.b' ]
To exclude a path, use exclamation mark.
Examples:
['{a,b},!a'] (only `b`)
const haystack = { a: 0, b: 1 };
objectScan(['{a,b},!a'], {
joined: true,
strict: false
})(haystack);
// => [ 'b' ]
['**,!**.a'] (all except ending in `a`)
const haystack = { a: 0, b: { a: 1, c: 2 } };
objectScan(['**,!**.a'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'b.c', 'b' ]
The following characters are considered special and need to
be escaped using
\, if they should be matched in a key:
[,
],
{,
},
(,
),
,,
.,
!,
?,
*,
+ and
\.
Examples:
['\\[1\\]'] (special object key)
const haystack = { '[1]': 0 };
objectScan(['\\[1\\]'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ '\\[1\\]' ]
Signature of all callbacks is
Fn({ key, value, ... })
where:
key: key that callback is invoked for (respects
joined option).
value: value for key.
entry: entry consisting of [
key,
value].
property: current parent property.
gproperty: current grandparent property.
parent: current parent.
gparent: current grandparent.
parents: array of form
[parent, grandparent, ...].
isMatch: true iff last targeting needle exists and is non-excluding.
matchedBy: all non-excluding needles targeting key.
excludedBy: all excluding needles targeting key.
traversedBy: all needles involved in traversing key.
isCircular: true iff
value contained in
parents
isLeaf: true iff
value can not be traversed
depth: length of
key
result: intermittent result as defined by
rtn
getKey: function that returns
key
getValue: function that returns
value
getEntry: function that returns
entry
getProperty: function that returns
property
getGproperty: function that returns
gproperty
getParent: function that returns
parent
getGparent: function that returns
gparent
getParents: function that returns
parents
getIsMatch: function that returns
isMatch
getMatchedBy: function that returns
matchedBy
getExcludedBy: function that returns
excludedBy
getTraversedBy: function that returns
traversedBy
getIsCircular: function that returns
isCircular
getIsLeaf: function that returns
isLeaf
getDepth: function that returns
depth
getResult: function that returns
result
context: as passed into the search
Notes on Performance:
if (isMatch) { getParents() ... }.
Type:
function
Default:
undefined
When defined, this callback is invoked for every match. If
false
is returned, the current key is excluded from the result.
The return value of this callback has no effect when a search context is provided.
Can be used to do processing as matching keys are traversed.
Invoked in same order as matches would appear in result.
This method is conceptually similar to Array.filter().
Examples:
['**'] (filter function)
const haystack = { a: 0, b: 'bar' };
objectScan(['**'], {
joined: true,
filterFn: ({ value }) => typeof value === 'string'
})(haystack);
// => [ 'b' ]
Type:
function
Default:
undefined
When defined, this callback is invoked for every key that is traversed by
the search. If
true is returned, all keys nested under the current key are
skipped in the search and from the final result.
Note that
breakFn is invoked before the corresponding
filterFn might be invoked.
Examples:
['**'] (break function)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 0 } } };
objectScan(['**'], {
joined: true,
breakFn: ({ key }) => key === 'a.b'
})(haystack);
// => [ 'a.b', 'a' ]
Type:
function
Default:
undefined
When defined, this function is called before traversal as
beforeFn(state = { haystack, context })
and
state.haystack is then traversed using
state.context.
Examples:
['**'] (combining haystack and context)
const haystack = { a: 0 };
objectScan(['**'], {
joined: true,
beforeFn: (state) => { /* eslint-disable no-param-reassign */ state.haystack = [state.haystack, state.context]; },
rtn: 'key'
})(haystack, { b: 0 });
// => [ '[1].b', '[1]', '[0].a', '[0]' ]
Type:
function
Default:
undefined
When defined, this function is called after traversal as
afterFn(state = { result, haystack, context })
and
state.result is then returned from the search invocation.
Examples:
['**'] (returning count plus context)
const haystack = { a: 0 };
objectScan(['**'], {
afterFn: (state) => { /* eslint-disable no-param-reassign */ state.result += state.context; },
rtn: 'count'
})(haystack, 5);
// => 6
Type:
function
Default:
undefined
This function has the same signature as the callback functions. When defined it is expected to return a
function or
undefined.
The returned value is used as a comparator to determine the traversal order of any
object keys.
This works together with the
reverse option.
Examples:
['**'] (simple sort)
const haystack = { a: 0, c: 1, b: 2 };
objectScan(['**'], {
joined: true,
compareFn: () => (k1, k2) => k1.localeCompare(k2),
reverse: false
})(haystack);
// => [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
When set to
true, the scan is performed in reverse order. This means
breakFn is executed in reverse post-order and
filterFn in reverse pre-order. Otherwise
breakFn is executed in pre-order and
filterFn in post-order.
When
reverse is
true the scan is delete-safe. I.e.
property can be deleted / spliced from
parent object / array in
filterFn.
Examples:
['**'] (breakFn, reverse true)
const haystack = { f: { b: { a: {}, d: { c: {}, e: {} } }, g: { i: { h: {} } } } };
objectScan(['**'], {
breakFn: ({ isMatch, property, context }) => { if (isMatch) { context.push(property); } },
reverse: true
})(haystack, []);
// => [ 'f', 'g', 'i', 'h', 'b', 'd', 'e', 'c', 'a' ]
['**'] (filterFn, reverse true)
const haystack = { f: { b: { a: {}, d: { c: {}, e: {} } }, g: { i: { h: {} } } } };
objectScan(['**'], {
filterFn: ({ property, context }) => { context.push(property); },
reverse: true
})(haystack, []);
// => [ 'h', 'i', 'g', 'e', 'c', 'd', 'a', 'b', 'f' ]
['**'] (breakFn, reverse false)
const haystack = { f: { b: { a: {}, d: { c: {}, e: {} } }, g: { i: { h: {} } } } };
objectScan(['**'], {
breakFn: ({ isMatch, property, context }) => { if (isMatch) { context.push(property); } },
reverse: false
})(haystack, []);
// => [ 'f', 'b', 'a', 'd', 'c', 'e', 'g', 'i', 'h' ]
['**'] (filterFn, reverse false)
const haystack = { f: { b: { a: {}, d: { c: {}, e: {} } }, g: { i: { h: {} } } } };
objectScan(['**'], {
filterFn: ({ property, context }) => { context.push(property); },
reverse: false
})(haystack, []);
// => [ 'a', 'c', 'e', 'd', 'b', 'h', 'i', 'g', 'f' ]
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
When set to
false, all targeted keys are traversed and matched
in the order determined by the
compareFn and
reverse option.
When set to
true, all targeted keys are traversed and matched
in the order determined by the corresponding needles,
falling back to the above ordering.
Note that this option is constraint by the depth-first search approach.
Examples:
['c', 'a', 'b'] (order by needle)
const haystack = { a: 0, b: 1, c: 1 };
objectScan(['c', 'a', 'b'], {
joined: true,
orderByNeedles: true
})(haystack);
// => [ 'c', 'a', 'b' ]
['b', '*'] (fallback reverse)
const haystack = { a: 0, b: 1, c: 1 };
objectScan(['b', '*'], {
joined: true,
reverse: true,
orderByNeedles: true
})(haystack);
// => [ 'b', 'c', 'a' ]
['b', '*'] (fallback not reverse)
const haystack = { a: 0, b: 1, c: 1 };
objectScan(['b', '*'], {
joined: true,
reverse: false,
orderByNeedles: true
})(haystack);
// => [ 'b', 'a', 'c' ]
['a', 'b.c', 'd'] (nested match)
const haystack = { a: 0, b: { c: 1 }, d: 2 };
objectScan(['a', 'b.c', 'd'], {
joined: true,
orderByNeedles: true
})(haystack);
// => [ 'a', 'b.c', 'd' ]
['b', 'a', 'b.c', 'd'] (matches traverse first)
const haystack = { a: 0, b: { c: 1 }, d: 2 };
objectScan(['b', 'a', 'b.c', 'd'], {
joined: true,
orderByNeedles: true
})(haystack);
// => [ 'b.c', 'b', 'a', 'd' ]
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
When set to
true the scan immediately returns after the first match.
Examples:
['a', 'b'] (only return first property)
const haystack = { a: 0, b: 1 };
objectScan(['a', 'b'], {
rtn: 'property',
abort: true
})(haystack);
// => 'b'
['[0]', '[1]'] (abort changes count)
const haystack = ['a', 'b'];
objectScan(['[0]', '[1]'], {
rtn: 'count',
abort: true
})(haystack);
// => 1
Type:
string or
array or
function
Default: dynamic
Defaults to
key when search context is undefined and to
context otherwise.
Can be explicitly set as a
string:
context: search context is returned
key: as passed into
filterFn
value: as passed into
filterFn
entry: as passed into
filterFn
property: as passed into
filterFn
gproperty: as passed into
filterFn
parent: as passed into
filterFn
gparent: as passed into
filterFn
parents: as passed into
filterFn
isMatch: as passed into
filterFn
matchedBy: as passed into
filterFn
excludedBy: as passed into
filterFn
traversedBy: as passed into
filterFn
isCircular: as passed into
filterFn
isLeaf: as passed into
filterFn
depth: as passed into
filterFn
bool: returns true iff a match is found
count: returns the match count
When set to
array, can contain any of the above except
context,
bool and
count.
When set to
function, called with callback signature for every match. Returned value is added to the result.
When abort is set to
true and rtn is not
context,
bool or
count,
the first entry of the result or undefined is returned.
Examples:
['[*]'] (return values)
const haystack = ['a', 'b', 'c'];
objectScan(['[*]'], { rtn: 'value' })(haystack);
// => [ 'c', 'b', 'a' ]
['foo[*]'] (return entries)
const haystack = { foo: ['bar'] };
objectScan(['foo[*]'], { rtn: 'entry' })(haystack);
// => [ [ [ 'foo', 0 ], 'bar' ] ]
['a.b.c', 'a'] (return properties)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 0 } } };
objectScan(['a.b.c', 'a'], { rtn: 'property' })(haystack);
// => [ 'c', 'a' ]
['a.b', 'a.c'] (checks for any match, full scan)
const haystack = { a: { b: 0, c: 1 } };
objectScan(['a.b', 'a.c'], { rtn: 'bool' })(haystack);
// => true
['**'] (return not provided context)
const haystack = { a: 0 };
objectScan(['**'], { rtn: 'context' })(haystack);
// => undefined
['a.b.{c,d}'] (return keys with context passed)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 0, d: 1 } } };
objectScan(['a.b.{c,d}'], { rtn: 'key' })(haystack, []);
// => [ [ 'a', 'b', 'd' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ] ]
['a.b.{c,d}'] (return custom array)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 0, d: 1 } } };
objectScan(['a.b.{c,d}'], { rtn: ['property', 'value'] })(haystack, []);
// => [ [ 'd', 1 ], [ 'c', 0 ] ]
['**'] (return value plus one)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 0, d: 1 } } };
objectScan(['**'], {
filterFn: ({ isLeaf }) => isLeaf,
rtn: ({ value }) => value + 1
})(haystack);
// => [ 2, 1 ]
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Keys are returned as a string when set to
true instead of as a list.
Setting this option to
true will negatively impact performance.
Note that _.get and _.set fully support lists.
Examples:
['[*]', '[*].foo'] (joined)
const haystack = [0, 1, { foo: 'bar' }];
objectScan(['[*]', '[*].foo'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ '[2].foo', '[2]', '[1]', '[0]' ]
['[*]', '[*].foo'] (not joined)
const haystack = [0, 1, { foo: 'bar' }];
objectScan(['[*]', '[*].foo'])(haystack);
// => [ [ 2, 'foo' ], [ 2 ], [ 1 ], [ 0 ] ]
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
When set to
false, no array selectors should be used in any needles and arrays are automatically traversed.
Note that the results still include the array selectors.
Examples:
['a', 'b.d'] (automatic array traversal)
const haystack = [{ a: 0 }, { b: [{ c: 1 }, { d: 2 }] }];
objectScan(['a', 'b.d'], {
joined: true,
useArraySelector: false
})(haystack);
// => [ '[1].b[1].d', '[0].a' ]
[''] (top level array matching)
const haystack = [{ a: 0 }, { b: 1 }];
objectScan([''], {
joined: true,
useArraySelector: false
})(haystack);
// => [ '[1]', '[0]' ]
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
When set to
true, errors are thrown when:
Examples:
['a.b', 'a.b'] (identical)
const haystack = [];
objectScan(['a.b', 'a.b'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => 'Error: Redundant Needle Target: "a.b" vs "a.b"'
['a.{b,b}'] (identical, same needle)
const haystack = [];
objectScan(['a.{b,b}'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => 'Error: Redundant Needle Target: "a.{b,b}" vs "a.{b,b}"'
['a.b', 'a.**'] (invalidates previous)
const haystack = [];
objectScan(['a.b', 'a.**'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => 'Error: Needle Target Invalidated: "a.b" by "a.**"'
['**.!**'] (consecutive recursion)
const haystack = [];
objectScan(['**.!**'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => 'Error: Redundant Recursion: "**.!**"'
A context can be passed into a search invocation as a second parameter. It is available in all callbacks and can be used to manage state across a search invocation without having to recompile the search.
By default all matched keys are returned from a search invocation. However, when it is not undefined, the context is returned instead.
Examples:
['**.{c,d,e}'] (sum values)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 2, d: 11 }, e: 7 } };
objectScan(['**.{c,d,e}'], {
joined: true,
filterFn: ({ value, context }) => { context.sum += value; }
})(haystack, { sum: 0 });
// => { sum: 20 }
More extensive examples can be found in the tests.
['a.*.f'] (nested)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 'd' }, e: { f: 'g' }, h: ['i', 'j'] }, k: 'l' };
objectScan(['a.*.f'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'a.e.f' ]
['*.*.*'] (multiple nested)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 'd' }, e: { f: 'g' }, h: ['i', 'j'] }, k: 'l' };
objectScan(['*.*.*'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'a.e.f', 'a.b.c' ]
['a.*.{c,f}'] (or filter)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 'd' }, e: { f: 'g' }, h: ['i', 'j'] }, k: 'l' };
objectScan(['a.*.{c,f}'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'a.e.f', 'a.b.c' ]
['a.*.{c,f}'] (or filter, not joined)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 'd' }, e: { f: 'g' }, h: ['i', 'j'] }, k: 'l' };
objectScan(['a.*.{c,f}'])(haystack);
// => [ [ 'a', 'e', 'f' ], [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ] ]
['*.*[*]'] (list filter)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 'd' }, e: { f: 'g' }, h: ['i', 'j'] }, k: 'l' };
objectScan(['*.*[*]'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'a.h[1]', 'a.h[0]' ]
['*[*]'] (list filter, unmatched)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 'd' }, e: { f: 'g' }, h: ['i', 'j'] }, k: 'l' };
objectScan(['*[*]'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => []
['**'] (star recursion)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 'd' }, e: { f: 'g' }, h: ['i', 'j'] }, k: 'l' };
objectScan(['**'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'k', 'a.h[1]', 'a.h[0]', 'a.h', 'a.e.f', 'a.e', 'a.b.c', 'a.b', 'a' ]
['++.++'] (plus recursion)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 'd' }, e: { f: 'g' }, h: ['i', 'j'] }, k: 'l' };
objectScan(['++.++'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'a.h[1]', 'a.h[0]', 'a.h', 'a.e.f', 'a.e', 'a.b.c', 'a.b' ]
['**.f'] (star recursion ending in f)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 'd' }, e: { f: 'g' }, h: ['i', 'j'] }, k: 'l' };
objectScan(['**.f'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'a.e.f' ]
['**[*]'] (star recursion ending in array)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 'd' }, e: { f: 'g' }, h: ['i', 'j'] }, k: 'l' };
objectScan(['**[*]'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'a.h[1]', 'a.h[0]' ]
['a.*,!a.e'] (exclusion filter)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 'd' }, e: { f: 'g' }, h: ['i', 'j'] }, k: 'l' };
objectScan(['a.*,!a.e'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'a.h', 'a.b' ]
['**.(^[bc]$)'] (regex matching)
const haystack = { a: { b: { c: 'd' }, e: { f: 'g' }, h: ['i', 'j'] }, k: 'l' };
objectScan(['**.(^[bc]$)'], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ 'a.b.c', 'a.b' ]
Top level object(s) are matched by the empty needle
''. This is useful for matching objects nested in arrays by setting
useArraySelector to
false.
To match the actual empty string as a key, use
(^$).
Note that the empty string does not work to match top level objects with _.get or _.set.
Examples:
[''] (match top level objects in array)
const haystack = [{}, {}];
objectScan([''], {
joined: true,
useArraySelector: false
})(haystack);
// => [ '[1]', '[0]' ]
[''] (match top level object)
const haystack = {};
objectScan([''], { joined: true })(haystack);
// => [ '' ]
['**.(^$)'] (match empty string keys)
const haystack = { '': 0, a: { '': 1 } };
objectScan(['**.(^$)'])(haystack);
// => [ [ 'a', '' ], [ '' ] ]
['**(^a$)'] (star recursion matches roots)
const haystack = [0, [{ a: 1 }, 2]];
objectScan(['**(^a$)'], {
joined: true,
useArraySelector: false
})(haystack);
// => [ '[1][1]', '[1][0].a', '[1][0]', '[0]' ]
Conceptually this package works as follows:
During initialization the needles are parsed and built into a search tree. Various information is pre-computed and stored for every node. Finally the search function is returned.
When the search function is invoked, the input is traversed simultaneously with the relevant nodes of the search tree. Processing multiple search tree branches in parallel allows for a single traversal of the input.
Having a separate initialization stage allows for a performant search and significant speed ups when applying the same search to different input.