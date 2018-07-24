a simple utility function for getting a value at a path from an object with all the usecases properly covered. Based on Path pseodoclass from https://github.com/Polymer/observe-js/blob/7e94bb14d7c44b221af7bcc874cf9898f26747d8/src/observe.js#L305

Install

npm i object -resolve- path -S

Usage

const resolvePath = require ( 'object-resolve-path' ); resolvePath(someObject, 'a.b[0]' ); resolvePath(someObject, 'a["b-a"][0]' ); const someId = 'some-id' resolvePath(someObject, `a.b[' ${someId} ']` );

Typical usecase?

Most other libraries for accessing deeply nested properties of an object don't work with bracket syntax. This one does work with bracket syntax.

For thorough description, check the tests.

Similar modules:

https://www.npmjs.com/package/lodash.get (works for both but much much slower, doesn't throw when path is not valid, object-resolve-path does)

https://github.com/deoxxa/dotty (works only for dots)

https://github.com/Ntran013/dot-access (works only for dots)

https://github.com/substack/js-traverse (much more complex and useful)

