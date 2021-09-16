Tiny JS library to modify deep object properties without modifying the original object (immutability). Works great with React (especially when using setState() ) and Redux (inside a reducer).

This can be seen as a simpler and more intuitive alternative to the React Immutability Helpers and Immutable.js.

Install

npm install object - path - immutable

Quick usage

The following, sets a property without modifying the original object. It will minimize the number of clones down the line. The resulting object is just a plain JS object literal, so be warned that it will not be protected against property mutations (like Immutable.js )

const obj = { a : { b : 'c' , c : [ 'd' , 'f' ] } } const newObj = immutable.set(obj, 'a.b' , 'f' )

Wrap mode

You can also chain the api's and call value() at the end to retrieve the resulting object.

const newObj = immutable.wrap(obj).set( 'a.b' , 'f' ).del( 'a.c.0' ).value()

API

const obj = { a : { b : 'c' , c : [ 'd' , 'f' ] } } import * as immutable from 'object-path-immutable'

set (initialObject, path, value)

Changes an object property.

Path can be either a string or an array.

const newObj1 = immutable.set(obj, 'a.b' , 'f' ) const newObj2 = immutable.set(obj, [ 'a' , 'b' ], 'f' ) const newObj = immutable.set(obj, 'a.c.1' , 'fooo' )

Updates an object property.

const obj = { a : { b : 1 } } const newObj = immutable.update(obj, [ 'a' , 'b' ], v => v + 1 )

push (initialObject, path, value)

Push into a deep array (it will create intermediate objects/arrays if necessary).

const newObj = immutable.push(obj, 'a.d' , 'f' )

del (initialObject, path)

Deletes a property.

const newObj = immutable.del(obj, 'a.c' )

Can also delete a deep array item using splice

const newObj = immutable.del(obj, 'a.c.0' )

assign (initialObject, path, payload)

Shallow copy properties.

const newObj = immutable.assign(obj, 'a' , { b : 'f' , g : 'h' })

insert (initialObject, path, payload, position)

Insert property at the specific array index.

const newObj = immutable.insert(obj, 'a.c' , 'k' , 1 )

merge (initialObject, path, value)

Deep merge properties.

const newObj = immutable.merge(obj, 'a.c' , { b : 'd' })

Getters (not available in wrap mode)

get (object, path, defaultValue)

Retrieve a deep object property. Imported from object-path for convenience.

Equivalent library with side effects

object-path