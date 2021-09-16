Access deep properties using a path

Changelog

SECURITY FIX. Fix a prototype pollution vulnerability in the del() , empty() , push() , insert() functions when using the "inherited props" mode (e.g. when a new object-path instance is created with the includeInheritedProps option set to true or when using the withInheritedProps default instance. To help with preventing this type of vulnerability in the client code, also the get() function will now throw an exception if an object's magic properties are accessed. The vulnerability does not exist in the default instance exposed by object path (e.g objectPath.del() ) if using version >= 0.11.0 .

SECURITY FIX. Fix a circumvention of the security fix released in 0.11.5 when non-string/non-numeric values are used in the path (e.g. op.withInheritedProps.set({}, [['__proto__'], 'polluted'], true) )

SECURITY FIX. Fix a prototype pollution vulnerability in the set() function when using the "inherited props" mode (e.g. when a new object-path instance is created with the includeInheritedProps option set to true or when using the withInheritedProps default instance. The vulnerability does not exist in the default instance exposed by object path (e.g objectPath.set() ) if using version >= 0.11.0 .

Introduce ability to specify options and create new instances of object-path

Introduce option to control the way object-path deals with inherited properties ( includeInheritedProps )

Improved performance of get , set , and push by 2x-3x

BREAKING CHANGE: del , empty , set will not affect not-own object's properties (made them consistent with the other methods)

Install

npm install object - path

Bower

bower install object - path

Typescript typings

typings install --save dt~object-path

Usage

var obj = { a : { b : "d" , c : [ "e" , "f" ], '\u1200' : 'unicode key' , 'dot.dot' : 'key' } }; var objectPath = require ( "object-path" ); objectPath.get(obj, "a.b" ); objectPath.get(obj, [ "a" , "dot.dot" ]); objectPath.get(obj, 'a.\u1200' ); objectPath.coalesce(obj, [ 'a.z' , 'a.d' , [ 'a' , 'b' ]], 'default' ); objectPath.empty(obj, 'a.b' ); objectPath.empty(obj, 'a.c' ); objectPath.empty(obj, 'a' ); objectPath.get(obj, "a.c.1" ); objectPath.get(obj, [ "a" , "c" , "1" ]); objectPath.get(obj, [ "a.c.b" ], "DEFAULT" ); objectPath.set(obj, "a.h" , "m" ); objectPath.get(obj, "a.h" ); objectPath.set(obj, "a.j.0.f" , "m" ); objectPath.insert(obj, "a.c" , "m" , 1 ); objectPath.push(obj, "a.k" , "o" ); objectPath.ensureExists(obj, "a.k.1" , "DEFAULT" ); var oldVal = objectPath.ensureExists(obj, "a.b" , "DEFAULT" ); objectPath.del(obj, "a.b" ); objectPath.del(obj, [ "a" , "c" , 0 ]); objectPath.has(obj, "a.b" ); objectPath.has(obj, [ "a" , "d" ]); var model = objectPath({ a : { b : "d" , c : [ "e" , "f" ] } }); model.get( "a.b" ); model.get([ "a.c.b" ], "DEFAULT" ); model.del( "a.b" ); model.has( "a.b" );

How object-path deals with inherited properties

By default object-path will only access an object's own properties. Look at the following example:

var proto = { notOwn : { prop : 'a' } } var obj = Object .create(proto); objectPath.get(obj, 'notOwn.prop' ); objectPath.set(obj, 'notOwn.prop' , 'b' );

To configure object-path to also deal with inherited properties, you need to create a new instance and specify the includeInheritedProps = true in the options object:

var objectPath = require ( "object-path" ); var objectPathWithInheritedProps = objectPath.create({ includeInheritedProps : true })

Alternatively, object-path exposes an instance already configured to handle inherited properties ( objectPath.withInheritedProps ):

var objectPath = require ( "object-path" ); var objectPathWithInheritedProps = objectPath.withInheritedProps

Once you have the new instance, you can access inherited properties as you access other properties:

var proto = { notOwn : { prop : 'a' } } var obj = Object .create(proto); objectPath.withInheritedProps.get(obj, 'notOwn.prop' ); objectPath.set(obj, 'notOwn.prop' , 'b' );

NOTE: For security reasons object-path will throw an exception when trying to access an object's magic properties (e.g. __proto__ , constructor ) when in "inherited props" mode.

Immutability

If you are looking for an immutable alternative of this library, you can take a look at: object-path-immutable

