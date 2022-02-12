object-observer provides a deep observation of a changes performed on an object/array graph.

Main aspects and features:

implemented via native Proxy (revokable)

(revokable) observation is 'deep', yielding changes from a sub-graphs too

too nested objects of the observable graph are observables too

changes delivered in a synchronous way by default, asynchronous delivery is optionally available as per Observable configuration; more details here

way by default, delivery is optionally available as per configuration; more details here observed path may optionally be filtered as per observer configuration; more details here

configuration; more details here original objects are cloned while turned into Observable s

while turned into s array specifics: generic object-like mutations supported intrinsic Array mutation methods supported: pop , push , shift , unshift , reverse , sort , fill , splice , copyWithin massive mutations delivered in a single callback, usually having an array of an atomic changes

specifics: typed array specifics: generic object-like mutations supported intrinsic TypedArray mutation methods supported: reverse , sort , fill , set , copyWithin massive mutations delivered in a single callback, usually having an array of an atomic changes

specifics: intrinsic mutation methods of Map , WeakMap , Set , WeakSet ( set , delete ) etc are not observed (see this issue for more details)

, , , ( , ) etc observed (see this issue for more details) following host objects (and their extensions) are skipped from cloning / turning into observables: Date

Supported: 71+ | 65+ | 79+ | 12.1 | 12.0.0+

Performance report can be found here.

Changelog is here.

Preview

For a preview/playground you are welcome to:

CodePen - Observable.from() flavor

flavor CodePen - new ObjectObserver() flavor

Install

Use regular npm install object-observer --save-prod to use the library from your local environment:

import { Observable } from 'node_modules/object-observer/dist/object-observer.min.js' ;

Alternatively, a CDN deployment available (AWS driven), so one can import it directly:

import { Observable } from 'https://libs.gullerya.com/object-observer/x.y.z/object-observer.min.js' ;

Note: replace the x.y.z with the desired version, one of the listed in the changelog.

CDN features:

security: HTTPS only intergrity checksums for SRI

performance highly available (with many geo spread edges) agressive caching setup



Full details about CDN usage and example are found here.

API

Library implements Observable API as it is defined here.

Additionally, from version 4.2.0 there is also 'DOM-like' API flavor - constructable ObjectObserver . This API is resonating with DOM's MutationObserver , ResizeObserver etc from the syntax perspective. Under the hood it uses the same Observable mechanics. Read docs about this API flavor here.

Starting from 4.3.x object-observer is cross-instance operable. Observables created by different instances of the library will still be detected correctly as such and handled correctly by any of the instances.

Security

Security policy is described here. If/when any concern raised, please follow the process.

Examples

Objects

const order = { type : 'book' , pid : 102 , ammount : 5 , remark : 'remove me' }, observableOrder = Observable.from(order); Observable.observe(observableOrder, changes => { changes.forEach( change => { console .log(change); }); }); observableOrder.ammount = 7 ; observableOrder.address = { street : 'Str 75' , apt : 29 }; observableOrder.address.apt = 30 ; delete observableOrder.remark; Object .assign(observableOrder, { amount : 1 , remark : 'less is more' }, { async : true });

Arrays

let a = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], observableA = Observable.from(a); Observable.observe(observableA, changes => { changes.forEach( change => { console .log(change); }); }); observableA.pop(); observableA.push( 'a' , 'b' ); observableA.shift(); observableA.unshift( 'x' , 'y' ); observableA.reverse(); observableA.sort(); observableA.fill( 0 , 0 , 1 ); observableA.splice( 0 , 1 , 'x' , 'y' ); let customer = { orders : [ ... ] }, oCustomer = Observable.from(customer); oCustomer.orders.sort(); oCustomer.orders.reverse();

Arrays notes: Some of array operations are effectively moving/reindexing the whole array (shift, unshift, splice, reverse, sort). In cases of massive changes touching presumably the whole array I took a pessimistic approach with a special non-detailed events: 'reverse' for reverse , 'shuffle' for sort . The rest of these methods I'm handling in an optimistic way delivering the changes that are directly related to the method invocation, while leaving out the implicit outcomes like reindexing of the rest of the Array.

Observation options

object-observer allows to filter the events delivered to each callback/listener by an optional configuration object passed to the observe API.

In the examples below assume that callback = changes => {...} .