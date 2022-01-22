openbase logo
object-merge-advanced

by codsen
13.0.7 (see all)

a monorepo of npm packages

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Codsen

A turbo-monorepo of 119 npm packages 📦📦📦

📚 Documentation

Please visit codsen.com for an overview and full documentation of all packages.

🛠️ Tech stack

  • yarn — with workspaces
  • lerna — for version bumping and changelogs
  • turborepo — to run tasks
  • uvu + c8 — unit test runner and coverage
  • typescript — for all source code
  • esbuild — to build *.ts into ESM and IIFE
  • rollup + rollup-plugin-dts — to generate *.d.ts

🐛 Issue Tracker

For bugs, feature requests and so on, use the Issue Tracker.

💼 Licence

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2010-2022 Roy Revelt and other contributors

