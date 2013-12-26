Merges JavaScript objects recursively without altering the objects merged.
npm install object-merge
https://npmjs.org/package/object-merge Source code available at: https://github.com/matthewkastor/object-merge/
In Node:
var objectMerge = require('object-merge');
var x = {
a : 'a',
b : 'b',
c : {
d : 'd',
e : 'e',
f : {
g : 'g'
}
}
};
var y = {
a : '`a',
b : '`b',
c : {
d : '`d'
}
};
var z = {
a : {
b : '``b'
},
fun : function foo () {
return 'foo';
},
aps : Array.prototype.slice
};
var out = objectMerge(x, y, z);
// out.a will be {
// b : '``b'
// }
// out.b will be '`b'
// out.c will be {
// d : '`d',
// e : 'e',
// f : {
// g : 'g'
// }
// }
// out.fun will be a clone of z.fun
// out.aps will be equal to z.aps
Merging arrays is not the same as
concat. When they're merged the arrays are
handled as objects. This means that indexes are object properties with numeric
names. Merging
['a'] with
['b'] will give you
['b'] because the two
arrays both have a property
0 and the last one in overrides the first.
However, merging
arr1['a', 'b'] with
arr2[1] = 'override' will give you
['a', 'override'] because
arr1 has properties
0 and
1, while
arr2
only has the property
1 which overrides
arr1[1] in the output.
Merging functions will cause the output function to be a clone of the last function merged and it will have all the properties of the merged functions recursively merged together. So something like:
var func = function () {
return null;
};
var func2 = function () {
return 'hello';
};
func.wohoo = 'wohoo';
func.obj = {a:'a'};
func2.wee = 'wee';
func2.obj = {b:'b'};
func2.obj2 = {a:'a'};
var out = objectMerge(func, func2);
will give you a function
out that is a clone of
func2's function definition
but has the properties:
wohoo,
obj,
wee, and
obj2.
out.obj will have
the properties
a and
b because the properties of
func and
func2 are
merged recursively.
Options exist to do things like limit the depth of object traversal and disable
errors on detection of circular references. In order to specify the options you
must create an options object using the provided method
createOptions, a
normal object just won't work.
var objectMerge = require('object-merge');
var a = {
'a1' : {
'a2' : {
'a3' : {}
}
}
};
var b = {
'b1' : {
'b2' : {
'b3' : {}
}
}
};
var opts = objectMerge.createOptions({depth : 2});
var res = objectMerge(opts, a, b);
// res will be
// {
// 'a1' : {
// 'a2' : {}
// },
// 'b1' : {
// 'b2' : {}
// }
// }
See the tests in
browser/tests for more examples and expected outputs.
In the browser, include
./browser/object-merge_web.js in your page.
objectMerge will be available in your page.
For full documentation see the docs folder.
Tests can be run from the root of this package with
npm test
There are also browser tests available in the
browser directory.
There are several other scripts listed in package.json for development and
hacking on this module. They can be run with
npm run-script followed by the
scripts property corresponding to the script you want to run. For example,
given a script called
buildDocs, it could be run from the package root by:
npm run-script buildDocs
Matthew Kastor matthewkastor@gmail.com https://plus.google.com/100898583798552211130