About

Utility to copy properties from one Object to another based on instructions given in a map Object , which defines which properties should be mapped.

Installation

npm install --save object-mapper

Usage

A mapping object key is the source key and the value is the key on the destination object the value is mapped to.

Source

The source key can be specified as a simple string:

{ "foo" : "bar" }

You may specify properties deep within the source Object to be copied to properties deep within the destination Object by using dot notation in the mapping key :

{ "foo" : "bar.baz" , "bar.foo" : "baz" }

You may also specify Array lookups within the source Object to be copied to properties deep within the destination object by using [] notation in the mapping:

{ "[].foo" : "bar[]" , "foo[].bar" : "[]" , "foo[0].bar" : "baz" }

Destination

You may specify the destination as:

String

Object

Array

String

When using a String as the destination, use the method described above.

To utilize a source field more than once, utilize the key-transform syntax in the mapping link:

var objectMapper = require ( 'object-mapper' ); var map = { "foo" : [ { key : "foo" , transform : function ( value ) { return value + "_foo" ; } }, { key : "baz" , transform : function ( value ) { return value + "_baz" ; } } ], "bar" : "bar" }; var src = { foo : 'blah' , bar : 'something' }; var dest = objectMapper(src, map);

Object

Using an Object as the destination:

{ "key" : ( String ), "transform" : ( Function ()), "default" : ( Function ()| String | Number ) }

Methods

Specify the mapping of a sourceValue as you need;

Specify a default return value when the sourceValue is undefined or null .

Array

When using an Array as the destination you can pass a String , an Object or another Array (shorthand for Object ):

{ "foo" : [ "bar" , "baz" ], "bar" : [{ "key" : "foo" }], "baz" : [[ "bar" , null , "foo" ]] }

If you want to append items to an existing Array , append a + after the []

{ "sourceArray[]" : { "key" : "destination[]+" , "transform" : ( val ) => mappingFunction(val) }, "otherSourceArray[]" : { "key" : "destination[]+" , "transform" : ( val ) => mappingFunction(val) } } { "destination" : [ { }, { }, ] }

The Array shorthand for an Object :

[(Key( String ))), (Transform( Function ())), (Default( String | Number | Function ()))]

Null Values

By default null values on the source Object is not mapped. You can override this by including the post fix operator '?' to any destination key .

var original = { "sourceKey" : null , "otherSourceKey" : null } var transform = { "sourceKey" : "canBeNull?" , "otherSourceKey" : "cannotBeNull" } var results = ObjectMapper(original, {}, transform); { canBeNull : null }

Methods

Copy properties from sourceObject to destinationObject by following the mapping defined by mapObject

This function is also exported directly from require('object-mapper') (ie: var merge = require('object-mapper'); )

sourceObject is the object FROM which properties will be copied.

is the object FROM which properties will be copied. destinationObject [OPTIONAL] is the object TO which properties will be copied.

[OPTIONAL] is the object TO which properties will be copied. mapObject is the object which defines how properties are copied from sourceObject to destinationObject

Get the key value within sourceObject, going deep within the object if necessary. This method is used internally but is exposed because it may be of use elsewhere with other projects.

sourceObject is the object from which you would like to get a property/key value.

is the object from which you would like to get a property/key value. key is the name of the property/key you would like to retrieve.

Set the key value within destinationObject, going deep within the object if necessary.This method is used internally but is exposed because it may be of use elsewhere with other projects.

destinationObject is the object within which the property/key will be set.

is the object within which the property/key will be set. key is the name of the property/key which will be set.

is the name of the property/key which will be set. value is the value of the property/key.

Example

var objectMapper = require ( 'object-mapper' ); var src = { "sku" : "12345" , "upc" : "99999912345X" , "title" : "Test Item" , "description" : "Description of test item" , "length" : 5 , "width" : 2 , "height" : 8 , "inventory" : { "onHandQty" : 12 } }; var map = { "sku" : "Envelope.Request.Item.SKU" , "upc" : "Envelope.Request.Item.UPC" , "title" : "Envelope.Request.Item.ShortTitle" , "description" : "Envelope.Request.Item.ShortDescription" , "length" : "Envelope.Request.Item.Dimensions.Length" , "width" : "Envelope.Request.Item.Dimensions.Width" , "height" : "Envelope.Request.Item.Dimensions.Height" , "inventory.onHandQty" : "Envelope.Request.Item.Inventory" }; var dest = objectMapper(src, map);

Use case

I use the object-mapper's merge() method to map values from records returned from a database into horribly complex objects that will be eventually turned in to XML.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2012 Daniel L. VerWeire

