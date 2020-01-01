Utility to copy properties from one
Object to another based
on instructions given in a map
Object, which defines which properties should be mapped.
$ npm install --save object-mapper
A mapping object
key is the source
key and the
value is the
key on the destination object the
value is mapped to.
The source
key can be specified as a simple string:
{
"foo": "bar" //map src.foo to dest.bar
}
You may specify properties deep within the source
Object to be copied to
properties deep within the destination
Object by using dot notation in the
mapping
key:
{
"foo": "bar.baz", //map src.foo to dest.bar.baz
"bar.foo": "baz" //map src.bar.foo to dest.baz
}
You may also specify
Array lookups within the source
Object to be copied to properties deep within the destination object by using
[] notation in the mapping:
{
"[].foo": "bar[]",
"foo[].bar": "[]",
"foo[0].bar": "baz"
}
You may specify the destination as:
When using a
String as the destination, use the method described above.
To utilize a source field more than once, utilize the key-transform syntax in the mapping link:
var objectMapper = require('object-mapper');
var map = {
"foo": [
{
key: "foo",
transform: function (value) {
return value + "_foo";
}
},
{
key: "baz",
transform: function (value) {
return value + "_baz";
}
}
],
"bar": "bar"
};
var src = {
foo: 'blah',
bar: 'something'
};
var dest = objectMapper(src, map);
// dest.foo: 'blah_foo'
// dest.baz: 'blah_baz'
// dest.bar: 'something'
Using an
Object as the destination:
{
"key": (String),
"transform": (Function()),
"default": (Function()|String|Number)
}
Specify the mapping of a sourceValue as you need;
Specify a default return value when the sourceValue is
undefined or
null.
When using an
Array as the destination you can pass a
String, an
Object or another
Array (shorthand for
Object):
{
"foo": ["bar", "baz"],
"bar": [{
"key": "foo"
}],
"baz": [["bar", null, "foo"]]
}
If you want to append items to an existing
Array, append a
+ after the
[]
{
"sourceArray[]": {
"key": "destination[]+",
"transform": (val) => mappingFunction(val)
},
"otherSourceArray[]": {
"key": "destination[]+",
"transform": (val) => mappingFunction(val)
}
}
// Results in the destination array appending the source values
{
"destination": [
{/*Results from the mapping function applied to sourceArray */},
{/*Results from the mapping function applied to otherSourceArray */},
]
}
The
Array shorthand for an
Object:
[(Key(String))), (Transform(Function())), (Default(String|Number|Function()))]
By default
null values on the source
Object is not mapped. You can override this by including the post fix operator '?' to any destination
key.
var original = {
"sourceKey": null,
"otherSourceKey": null
}
var transform = {
"sourceKey": "canBeNull?",
"otherSourceKey": "cannotBeNull"
}
var results = ObjectMapper(original, {}, transform);
// Results would be the following
{
canBeNull: null
}
Copy properties from sourceObject to destinationObject by following the mapping defined by mapObject
This function is also exported directly from
require('object-mapper') (ie:
var merge = require('object-mapper');)
Get the
key value within sourceObject, going deep within the object if necessary.
This method is used internally but is exposed because it may be of use elsewhere
with other projects.
Set the
key value within destinationObject, going deep within the object if necessary.This
method is used internally but is exposed because it may be of use elsewhere with
other projects.
var objectMapper = require('object-mapper');
var src = {
"sku": "12345",
"upc": "99999912345X",
"title": "Test Item",
"description": "Description of test item",
"length": 5,
"width": 2,
"height": 8,
"inventory": {
"onHandQty": 12
}
};
var map = {
"sku": "Envelope.Request.Item.SKU",
"upc": "Envelope.Request.Item.UPC",
"title": "Envelope.Request.Item.ShortTitle",
"description": "Envelope.Request.Item.ShortDescription",
"length": "Envelope.Request.Item.Dimensions.Length",
"width": "Envelope.Request.Item.Dimensions.Width",
"height": "Envelope.Request.Item.Dimensions.Height",
"inventory.onHandQty": "Envelope.Request.Item.Inventory"
};
var dest = objectMapper(src, map);
/*
{
Envelope: {
Request: {
Item: {
SKU: "12345",
UPC: "99999912345X",
ShortTitle: "Test Item",
ShortDescription: "Description of test item",
Dimensions: {
Length: 5,
Width: 2,
Height: 8
},
Inventory: 12
}
}
}
};
*/
I use the object-mapper's
merge() method to map values from records
returned from a database into horribly complex objects that will be eventually
turned in to XML.
Copyright (c) 2012 Daniel L. VerWeire
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.