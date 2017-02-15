Functional methods like forEach, map, filter, and other Array methods for Objects in javascript

Installation

npm install object-loops

Index

chain

every

inverse

filter

findKey

find

forEach

keys

keysIn

mapKeys

map

reduce

some

values

valuesIn

Usage

You can require each method individually object-loops/<loop>

Most efficient for browser bundling. Only bundles what you use.

var filter = require ( 'object-loops/filter' ) var forEach = require ( 'object-loops/for-each' ) var mapKeys = require ( 'object-loops/map-keys' ) var map = require ( 'object-loops/map' ) var reduce = require ( 'object-loops/reduce' ) forEach({ x : 10 , y : 20 }, callback) filter({ x : 10 , y : 20 }, callback) mapKeys({ x : 10 , y : 20 }, callback) map({ x : 10 , y : 20 }, callback) reduce({ x : 10 , y : 20 }, callback)

If you want to chain multiple object-loops use object-loops/chain

Not efficient for browser bundling. Bundles all object-loops, even those not used.

var chain = require ( 'object-loops/chain' ) chain({ x : 10 , y : 20 }) .filter(callback) .mapKeys(callback) .map(callback) .reduce(callback) .toJSON()

If you want to use forEach, map, reduce, filter, etc methods directly on objects:

Not efficient for browser bundling. Bundles all object-loops, even those not used.

require ( 'object-loops' )() obj.forEach(callback) obj.filter(callback) obj.mapKeys(callback) obj.map(callback) obj.reduce(callback)

every

Tests whether every value in the object passes the test implemented by the callback.

@function module:object-loops/every

@param {object} [obj] - object to iterate through, not accepted if being used directly on Object.prototype

@param {everyCallback} callback - function to test each value in the object. return falsey to end the loop, truthy otherwise.

@param {*} [thisArg] - optional. context to bind to callback

@returns {boolean} if callback returns false, the loop is ended and false is returned (else false)

var every = require ( 'object-loops/every' ) var obj = { foo : 10 , bar : 20 , baz : 30 , qux : 40 , } var allGreaterThan25 = every(obj, function ( val, key, obj ) { return val > 25 }) allGreaterThan25 * /

inverse

Creates a new object with keys and values flipped.

@param {object} [obj] - object to inverse keys and values, not accepted if being used directly on Object.prototype

@returns {object} newly created object with inversed values

var inverse = require ( 'object-loops/inverse' ) var obj = { foo : 10 , bar : 20 , baz : 30 } var inversedObj = inverse(obj) inversedObj

filter

Creates a new object with all entries that pass the test implemented by the provided function.

@param {object} [obj] - object to filter values, not accepted if being used directly on Object.prototype

@param {function} callback - function to test each value in the object. return true to keep that entry, false otherwise.

@param {*} [thisArg] - optional. context to bind to callback

@returns {object} newly created object with filtered values

var filter = require ( 'object-loops/filter' ) var obj = { foo : 10 , bar : 20 , baz : 30 , qux : 40 , } var filteredObj = filter(obj, function ( val, key, obj ) { return val > 25 }) filteredObj

find

Find the value of the the object that passes the test implemented by the callback.

@param {object} [obj] - object to iterate through, not accepted if being used directly on Object.prototype

@param {findCallback} callback - function to test each value in the object. return truthy to end the loop and return index, falsey otherwise.

@param {*} [thisArg] - optional. context to bind to callback

@returns {*} if callback returns true, the loop is ended and the passing val is returned (else undefined)

var find = require ( 'object-loops/find' ) var obj = { foo : 10 , bar : 20 , baz : 30 , qux : 40 , } var key = find(obj, function ( val, key, obj ) { return val > 25 }) key var notfound = find(obj, function ( val, key, obj ) { return val > 100 }) notfound * /

findKey

Find the key of the the object that passes the test implemented by the callback. Very similar to Array.prototype.findIndex

@param {object} [obj] - object to iterate through, not accepted if being used directly on Object.prototype

@param {findKeyCallback} callback - function to test each value in the object. return truthy to end the loop and return index, falsey otherwise.

@param {*} [thisArg] - optional. context to bind to callback

@returns {*} if callback returns true, the loop is ended and the passing key is returned (else undefined)

var findKey = require ( 'object-loops/find-key' ) var obj = { foo : 10 , bar : 20 , baz : 30 , qux : 40 , } var key = findKey(obj, function ( val, key, obj ) { return val > 25 }) key var notfound = findKey(obj, function ( val, key, obj ) { return val > 100 }) notfound * /

forEach

Executes a provided function once per each object value.

@param {object} [obj] - object to forEach, not accepted if being used directly on Object.prototype

@param {function} callback - function that will be invoked once for each key-value pair

@param {*} [thisArg] - optional. context to bind to callback

var forEach = require ( 'object-loops/for-each' ) var obj = { foo : 10 , bar : 20 , baz : 30 } var keyConcat = '' var valSum = 0 forEach(obj, function ( val, key, obj ) { keyConcat += key valSum += val }) keyConcat valSum

keys

Equivalent to Object.keys . Implemented specifically for chain.

var chain = require ( 'object-loops/chain' ) var obj = { foo : 10 , bar : 20 , baz : 30 } chain(obj) .keys() .toJSON()

keysIn

Like to keys , but includes enumerable keys from the prototype chain.

var keysIn = require ( 'object-loops/keys-in' ) function Person ( name ) { this .name = name } Person.prototype.getName = function ( ) { return this .name } var person = new Person( 'foo' ) keysIn(obj)

mapKeys

Creates a new object with the results of calling a provided function on every key in the object.

@param {object} [obj] - object to map keys, not accepted if being used directly on Object.prototype

@param {mapKeysCallback} callback - function that produces the new key for the new mapped object

@param {*} [thisArg] - optional. context to bind to callback

@returns {object} newly created object with mapped keys

var mapKeys = require ( 'object-loops/map-keys' ) var obj = { foo : 10 , bar : 20 , baz : 30 } var mappedObj = mapKeys(obj, function ( key, val, obj ) { return key + 'New' }) mappedObj

map

Creates a new object with the results of calling a provided function on every value in the object.

@param {object} [obj] - object to map values, not accepted if being used directly on Object.prototype

@param {function} callback - function that produces the new value for the new, mapped object

@param {*} [thisArg] - optional. context to bind to callback

@returns {object} newly created object with mapped values

var map = require ( 'object-loops/map' ) var obj = { foo : 10 , bar : 20 , baz : 30 } var mappedObj = map(obj, function ( val, key, obj ) { return val* 2 }) mappedObj

reduce

Applies a function against an accumulator and each value of the object to reduce it to a single value.

@param {object} [obj] - object to reduce values, not accepted if being used directly on Object.prototype

@param {function} callback - function to test each value in the object. return true to keep that entry, false otherwise.

@param {*} [initialValue] - optional. object to use as the first argument to the first call of the callback

@returns {*} finalValue - final value returned by reduction, or just first val if only one exists.

var reduce = require ( 'object-loops/reduce' ) var obj = { foo : 10 , bar : 20 , baz : 30 } var sum = reduce(obj, function ( prevVal, val, key, obj ) { return prevVal + val }) sum

some

Tests whether some value in the object passes the test implemented by the callback.

@function module:object-loops/some

@param {object} [obj] - object to iterate through, not accepted if being used directly on Object.prototype

@param {someCallback} callback - function to test each value in the object. return truthy to end the loop, falsey otherwise.

@param {*} [thisArg] - optional. context to bind to callback

@returns {boolean} if callback returns true, the loop is ended and true is returned (else false)

var some = require ( 'object-loops/some' ) var obj = { foo : 10 , bar : 20 , baz : 30 , qux : 40 , } var anyGreaterThan25 = some(obj, function ( val, key, obj ) { return val > 25 }) anyGreaterThan25 * /

values

Like to keys , but returns direct enumerable values.

var values = require ( 'object-loops/values' ) function Person ( name ) { this .name = name } Person.prototype.getName = function ( ) { return this .name } var person = new Person( 'foo' ) values(obj)

valuesIn

Like to keys , but returns all enumerable values including prototype chain.

var valuesIn = require ( 'object-loops/values-in' ) function Person ( name ) { this .name = name } Person.prototype.getName = function ( ) { return this .name } var person = new Person( 'foo' ) valuesIn(obj)

License

MIT