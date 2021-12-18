string representations of objects in node and the browser
var inspect = require('object-inspect');
var obj = { a: 1, b: [3,4] };
obj.c = obj;
console.log(inspect(obj));
var inspect = require('object-inspect');
var d = document.createElement('div');
d.setAttribute('id', 'beep');
d.innerHTML = '<b>wooo</b><i>iiiii</i>';
console.log(inspect([ d, { a: 3, b : 4, c: [5,6,[7,[8,[9]]]] } ]));
output:
[ <div id="beep">...</div>, { a: 3, b: 4, c: [ 5, 6, [ 7, [ 8, [ ... ] ] ] ] } ]
var inspect = require('object-inspect')
Return a string
s with the string representation of
obj up to a depth of
opts.depth.
Additional options:
quoteStyle: must be "single" or "double", if present. Default
'single' for strings,
'double' for HTML elements.
maxStringLength: must be
0, a positive integer,
Infinity, or
null, if present. Default
Infinity.
customInspect: When
true, a custom inspect method function will be invoked (either undere the
util.inspect.custom symbol, or the
inspect property). When the string
'symbol', only the symbol method will be invoked. Default
true.
indent: must be "\t",
null, or a positive integer. Default
null.
With npm do:
npm install object-inspect
MIT