string representations of objects in node and the browser

example

circular

var inspect = require ( 'object-inspect' ); var obj = { a : 1 , b : [ 3 , 4 ] }; obj.c = obj; console .log(inspect(obj));

dom element

var inspect = require ( 'object-inspect' ); var d = document .createElement( 'div' ); d.setAttribute( 'id' , 'beep' ); d.innerHTML = '<b>wooo</b><i>iiiii</i>' ; console .log(inspect([ d, { a : 3 , b : 4 , c : [ 5 , 6 ,[ 7 ,[ 8 ,[ 9 ]]]] } ]));

output:

[ <div id="beep">...</div>, { a: 3 , b: 4 , c: [ 5 , 6 , [ 7 , [ 8 , [ ... ] ] ] ] } ]

methods

var inspect = require ( 'object-inspect' )

var s = inspect(obj, opts={})

Return a string s with the string representation of obj up to a depth of opts.depth .

Additional options:

quoteStyle : must be "single" or "double", if present. Default 'single' for strings, 'double' for HTML elements.

: must be "single" or "double", if present. Default for strings, for HTML elements. maxStringLength : must be 0 , a positive integer, Infinity , or null , if present. Default Infinity .

: must be , a positive integer, , or , if present. Default . customInspect : When true , a custom inspect method function will be invoked (either undere the util.inspect.custom symbol, or the inspect property). When the string 'symbol' , only the symbol method will be invoked. Default true .

: When , a custom inspect method function will be invoked (either undere the symbol, or the property). When the string , only the symbol method will be invoked. Default . indent : must be "\t", null , or a positive integer. Default null .

install

With npm do:

npm install object-inspect

license

MIT