Generate hashes from objects and values in node and the browser. Uses node.js crypto module for hashing. Supports SHA1 and many others (depending on the platform) as well as custom streams (e.g. CRC32).
var hash = require('object-hash');
hash({foo: 'bar'}) // => '67b69634f9880a282c14a0f0cb7ba20cf5d677e9'
hash([1, 2, 2.718, 3.14159]) // => '136b9b88375971dff9f1af09d7356e3e04281951'
Starting with version
1.1.8 (released April 2017), new versions will consider
the exact returned hash part of the API contract, i.e. changes that will affect
hash values will be considered
semver-major. Previous versions may violate
that expectation.
For more information, see this discussion.
Generate a hash from any object or type. Defaults to sha1 with hex encoding.
algorithm hash algo to be used: 'sha1', 'md5', 'passthrough'. default: sha1
crypto.getHashes(). Note that the default of SHA-1 is not considered secure, and a stronger algorithm should be used if a cryptographical hash is desired.
passthrough algorith, which will return the information that would otherwise have been hashed.
excludeValues {true|false} hash object keys, values ignored. default: false
encoding hash encoding, supports 'buffer', 'hex', 'binary', 'base64'. default: hex
ignoreUnknown {true|*false} ignore unknown object types. default: false
replacer optional function that replaces values before hashing. default: accept all values
respectFunctionProperties {true|false} Whether properties on functions are considered when hashing. default: true
respectFunctionNames {true|false} consider
name property of functions for hashing. default: true
respectType {true|false} Whether special type attributes (
.prototype,
.__proto__,
.constructor)
are hashed. default: true
unorderedArrays {true|false} Sort all arrays using before hashing. Note that this affects all collections,
i.e. including typed arrays, Sets, Maps, etc. default: false
unorderedSets {true|false} Sort
Set and
Map instances before hashing, i.e. make
hash(new Set([1, 2])) == hash(new Set([2, 1])) return
true. default: true
unorderedObjects {true|false} Sort objects before hashing, i.e. make
hash({ x: 1, y: 2 }) === hash({ y: 2, x: 1 }). default: true
excludeKeys optional function for exclude specific key(s) from hashing, if returns true then exclude from hash. default: include all keys
Hash using the sha1 algorithm.
Note that SHA-1 is not considered secure, and a stronger algorithm should be used if a cryptographical hash is desired.
Sugar method, equivalent to hash(value, {algorithm: 'sha1'})
Hash object keys using the sha1 algorithm, values ignored.
Sugar method, equivalent to hash(value, {excludeValues: true})
Hash using the md5 algorithm.
Note that the MD5 is not considered secure, and a stronger algorithm should be used if a cryptographical hash is desired.
Sugar method, equivalent to hash(value, {algorithm: 'md5'})
Hash object keys using the md5 algorithm, values ignored.
Note that the MD5 is not considered secure, and a stronger algorithm should be used if a cryptographical hash is desired.
Sugar method, equivalent to hash(value, {algorithm: 'md5', excludeValues: true})
Write the information that would otherwise have been hashed to a stream, e.g.:
hash.writeToStream({foo: 'bar', a: 42}, {respectType: false}, process.stdout)
// => e.g. 'object:a:number:42foo:string:bar'
node:
npm install object-hash
browser: /dist/object_hash.js
<script src="object_hash.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script>
var hash = objectHash.sha1({foo:'bar'});
console.log(hash); // e003c89cdf35cdf46d8239b4692436364b7259f9
</script>
var hash = require('object-hash');
var peter = {name: 'Peter', stapler: false, friends: ['Joanna', 'Michael', 'Samir'] };
var michael = {name: 'Michael', stapler: false, friends: ['Peter', 'Samir'] };
var bob = {name: 'Bob', stapler: true, friends: [] };
/***
* sha1 hex encoding (default)
*/
hash(peter);
// 14fa461bf4b98155e82adc86532938553b4d33a9
hash(michael);
// 4b2b30e27699979ce46714253bc2213010db039c
hash(bob);
// 38d96106bc8ef3d8bd369b99bb6972702c9826d5
/***
* hash object keys, values ignored
*/
hash(peter, { excludeValues: true });
// 48f370a772c7496f6c9d2e6d92e920c87dd00a5c
hash(michael, { excludeValues: true });
// 48f370a772c7496f6c9d2e6d92e920c87dd00a5c
hash.keys(bob);
// 48f370a772c7496f6c9d2e6d92e920c87dd00a5c
/***
* hash object, ignore specific key(s)
*/
hash(peter, { excludeKeys: function(key) {
if ( key === 'friends') {
return true;
}
return false;
}
});
// 66b7d7e64871aa9fda1bdc8e88a28df797648d80
/***
* md5 base64 encoding
*/
hash(peter, { algorithm: 'md5', encoding: 'base64' });
// 6rkWaaDiG3NynWw4svGH7g==
hash(michael, { algorithm: 'md5', encoding: 'base64' });
// djXaWpuWVJeOF8Sb6SFFNg==
hash(bob, { algorithm: 'md5', encoding: 'base64' });
// lFzkw/IJ8/12jZI0rQeS3w==
IE <= 8 and Opera <= 11 support dropped in version 0.3.0. If you require legacy browser support you must either use an ES5 shim or use version 0.2.5 of this module.
git clone https://github.com/puleos/object-hash
If you want to stand this up in a docker container, you should take at look at the project.
gulp watch (default) watch files, test and lint on change/add
gulp test unit tests
gulp karma browser unit tests
gulp lint jshint
gulp dist create browser version in /dist
MIT
Only Node.js versions
>= 6.0.0 are being tested in CI now.
No other breaking changes were introduced.