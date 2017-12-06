An open-source polyfill for CSS
object-fit and
object-position on videos. Supports IE9-11, Edge, and Safari <10 (and more?). Does nothing on browsers that support these properties.
$ npm install --save object-fit-videos
Or yarn!
$ yarn add object-fit-videos
Include the polyfill in your markup
<script src="path/to/object-fit-videos/dist/object-fit-videos.min.js"></script>
Add a special font-family CSS property for targeting IE/Edge or Safari
video {
object-fit: cover;
font-family: 'object-fit: cover;';
}
object-position can be used similarly. Note that
object-position only supports keyword positioning at this time. That's
top,
bottom,
left,
right, and
center
video {
object-fit: cover;
object-position: left top;
font-family: 'object-fit: cover; object-position: left top;';
}
Make the JavaScript call to initialize the videos with the special CSS property
objectFitVideos();
You can make the call before the closing
</body> tag or whenever the DOM is ready. The polyfill will do the rest.
You can also pass elements to the
objectFitVideos() function to only polyfill specific videos. A couple examples:
objectFitVideos(document.querySelectorAll('.videos'));
objectFitVideos(document.getElementById('vid'));
So on and so forth.
Feel free to open Pull Requests, bug reports, feature requests.
Special thanks to these folks to who have contributed code:
