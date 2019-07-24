🗻 Polyfill object-fit/object-position on
<img>: IE9, IE10, IE11, Edge, Safari, ...
background-size)
srcset support
src and
srcset properties and attributes keep working:
img.src = 'other-image.jpg'
|Comparison
|fregante
/object-fit-images🌟
|constancecchen
/object-fit-polyfill
|tonipinel
/object-fit-polyfill
|Browsers
|IEdge 9-14, Android<5, Safari<10
|<- Same
|"All browsers"
|Tags
img
image
video
picture
img
cover/contain
|💚
|💚
|💚
fill
|💚
|💚
|💚
none
|💚
|💚
|💚
scale-down
|💚 using
{watchMQ:true}
|💚
|💔
object-position
|💚
|💚
|💔
srcset support
|💚 Native or picturefill notes
|💚
|💔
|Extra elements
|💚 No
|💔 Yes
|💔 Yes
|Settings
|💚 via CSS
|💔 via HTML
|💔 via HTML
You will need 3 things
one or more
<img> elements with
src or
srcset
<img class='your-favorite-image' src='image.jpg'>
CSS defining
object-fit and a special
font-family property to allow IE to read the correct value
.your-favorite-image {
object-fit: contain;
font-family: 'object-fit: contain;';
}
or, if you also need
object-position
.your-favorite-image {
object-fit: cover;
object-position: bottom;
font-family: 'object-fit: cover; object-position: bottom;';
}
To generate the
font-family automatically, you can use the PostCSS plugin or the SCSS/SASS/Less mixins.
If you set the
font-family via JavaScript (which must be followed by calling
objectFitImages()), make sure to include the quotes in the property.
the activation call before
</body>, or on DOM ready
objectFitImages();
// if you use jQuery, the code is: $(function () { objectFitImages() });
This will fix all the images on the page and also all the images added later (auto mode).
Alternatively, only fix the images you want, once:
// pass a selector
objectFitImages('img.some-image');
// an array/NodeList
var someImages = document.querySelectorAll('img.some-image');
objectFitImages(someImages);
// a single element
var oneImage = document.querySelector('img.some-image');
objectFitImages(oneImage);
// or with jQuery
var $someImages = $('img.some-image');
objectFitImages($someImages);
You can call
objectFitImages() on the same elements more than once without issues, for example to manually request an update of the
object-fit value.
resize
You don't need to re-apply it on
resize, unless:
You're using
scale-down, or
your media queries change the value of
object-fit, like this
img { object-fit: cover; }
@media (max-width: 500px) { img { object-fit: contain; } }
In one of those cases, use the
watchMQ option:
objectFitImages('img.some-image', {watchMQ: true});
// or objectFitImages(null, {watchMQ: true}); // for the auto mode
Pick your favorite:
<script src="dist/ofi.min.js"></script>
<!-- CDN is also available, but I suggest you concatenate JS files instead -->
<!-- Visit https://cdnjs.com/libraries/object-fit-images -->
npm install --save object-fit-images
var objectFitImages = require('object-fit-images');
import objectFitImages from 'object-fit-images';
objectFitImages(images, options)
Both parameters are optional.
|parameter
|description
|
images
|
Type:
string,
element,
array,
NodeList,
null
Default:
null
The images to fix. More info in the Usage section
|
options
|
Type:
object
Default:
{}
Example:
{watchMQ:true}
MIT © Federico Brigante