A polyfill for the background-image cover effect combined with responsive image behaviour with the
<img> or
<picture> element.
Covering an area with an image can be achieved with
background-size: cover, but adding responsive image behaviour can be a pain with custom data-attributes or image-source references in CSS.
The cover effect together with responsive image behaviour can be achieved native in modern browsers (no javascript needed!) with the CSS property
object-fit (support) combined with the
<img> (with srcset) (support) or
<picture> (support) element.
ObjectFitCover adds a background-image fallback for browsers not supporting CSS property
object-fit: cover. This polyfill works together with Picturefill, a polyfill for responsive image behaviour with
<picture>, srcset, sizes and more.
Preferably inline (0.6kb, 0.4kb gzipped) in the
head section before the stylesheets. This to avoid flashes and have the best render performance. Copy the source from here
<head>
<script>
..objectfitcover.min.js inline..
</script>
...
</head>
Load it after the ObjectFitCover Javascript, to avoid flashes on the page. Preferably combined with your existing CSS.
<head>
...
<link rel="stylesheet" href="objectfitcover.min.css" />
</head>
.example {
width: 100px;
height: 300px;
}
<div class="object-fit-container cover example">
<img src="fallback.jpg" srcset="image@1x.jpg 1x, image@2x.jpg 2x" />
</div>
Preferably async, to avoid making it renderblocking.
<script src="picturefill.min.js" async></script>
Note: if you don't need picturefill, set
window.picturefill = {} to make this polyfill work.
object-fit: cover is supported in below browsers, so ObjectFitCover is not needed for these:
ObjectFitCover works in:
You can call
objectFitCover() anytime to fix the image-cover in non-supporting browsers. For example with lazyloaded pictures.
Option:
elements: An array of elements (parent of the actual img) that need to be fixed. The default is all
.object-fit-container elements.
objectFitCover({
elements: [ document.getElementsByClassname('example') ]
});
background-attachment: fixed
object-position
Supporting all possible values of the CSS property
object-fit?
This polyfill can be small in size because of not supporting all possible values. The cover-effect is an often used effect on sites. It's not needed for those cases to load a complete polyfill for all possible (unused) values.
Supporting
object-fit: contain?
You can add this CSS to make it work as well:
.object-fit-container.contain {
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: contain;
}
.object-fit-container.contain img {
object-fit: contain;
}
Supporting browsers with Javascript disabled?
Javascript disabled is not an issue in browsers that support
object-fit: cover and
<img> (with srcset) or
<picture>. The image is scaled to fit the object-fitcontainer in browsers that don't support
object-fit: cover. So it's not an ideal visual appearance, but it still got the image. Make sure if you use
srcset to provide a fallback image in the
src attribute for browsers that don't support
srcset or
<picture>. More info on the PictureFill website, point JS-Disabled Browsers only see alt text.