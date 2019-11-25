ObjectFitCover

A polyfill for the background-image cover effect combined with responsive image behaviour with the <img> or <picture> element.

Intro

Covering an area with an image can be achieved with background-size: cover , but adding responsive image behaviour can be a pain with custom data-attributes or image-source references in CSS.

The cover effect together with responsive image behaviour can be achieved native in modern browsers (no javascript needed!) with the CSS property object-fit (support) combined with the <img> (with srcset) (support) or <picture> (support) element. ObjectFitCover adds a background-image fallback for browsers not supporting CSS property object-fit: cover . This polyfill works together with Picturefill, a polyfill for responsive image behaviour with <picture> , srcset, sizes and more.

Usage

1. Include ObjectFitCover Javascript

Preferably inline (0.6kb, 0.4kb gzipped) in the head section before the stylesheets. This to avoid flashes and have the best render performance. Copy the source from here

< head > < script > ..objectfitcover.min.js inline.. </ script > ... </ head >

2. Include ObjectFitCover CSS

Load it after the ObjectFitCover Javascript, to avoid flashes on the page. Preferably combined with your existing CSS.

< head > ... < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "objectfitcover.min.css" /> </ head >

3. Include your images & CSS

.example { width : 100px ; height : 300px ; }

< div class = "object-fit-container cover example" > < img src = "fallback.jpg" srcset = "image@1x.jpg 1x, image@2x.jpg 2x" /> </ div >

See the examples

Preferably async, to avoid making it renderblocking.

< script src = "picturefill.min.js" async > </ script >

Note: if you don't need picturefill, set window.picturefill = {} to make this polyfill work.

Browser support

object-fit: cover is supported in below browsers, so ObjectFitCover is not needed for these:

Chrome > 30

Safari > 7

Firefox > 35

Android Browser > 4.4

Opera > 18

ObjectFitCover works in:

Chrome

Safari > 3

Internet Explorer > 8

Edge

Firefox > 4

Android Browser > 2.3

Opera > 10.1

You can call objectFitCover() anytime to fix the image-cover in non-supporting browsers. For example with lazyloaded pictures. Option:

elements: An array of elements (parent of the actual img) that need to be fixed. The default is all .object-fit-container elements. objectFitCover({ elements: [ document.getElementsByClassname('example') ] });

What is not (yet) supported?

CSS property background-attachment: fixed

CSS property object-position

Video's

What about?