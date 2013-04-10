A well-tested function to deep extend (or merge) JavaScript objects without further dependencies.
Unit-tested with over 94 single assertion tests.
var a = {
app: 'My App',
environment: 'development',
connections: {
default: 'mysql',
mysql: {
driver: 'mysql',
host: 'localhost',
database: 'myapp.dev'
}
}
};
var b = {
environment: 'production',
connections: {
mysql: {
database: 'myapp.prod'
}
}
};
extend(a, b);
// Result:
{
app: 'My App',
environment: 'production',
connections: {
default: 'mysql',
mysql: {
driver: 'mysql',
host: 'localhost',
database: 'myapp.prod'
}
}
}
Array: Only actual objects are extended. Arrays will not be merged but overwritten.
var a { foo: [1, 2, 3] };
var b { foo: [4, 5, 6] };
extend(a, b); // { foo: [4, 5, 6] }
This function extends only enumerable properties without going up the prototype chain.
MIT.