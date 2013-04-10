openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
oe

object-extend

by Bernhard Wanger
0.5.0 (see all)

A well-tested function to deep extend (or merge) JavaScript objects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

949

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

object-extend

A well-tested function to deep extend (or merge) JavaScript objects without further dependencies.

Unit-tested with over 94 single assertion tests.

Usage

var a = {
    app: 'My App',
    environment: 'development',
    connections: {
        default: 'mysql',
        mysql: {
            driver: 'mysql',
            host: 'localhost',
            database: 'myapp.dev'
        }
    }
};

var b = {
    environment: 'production',
    connections: {
        mysql: {
            database: 'myapp.prod'
        }
    }
};

extend(a, b);

// Result:
{
    app: 'My App',
    environment: 'production',
    connections: {
        default: 'mysql',
        mysql: {
            driver: 'mysql',
            host: 'localhost',
            database: 'myapp.prod'
        }
    }
}

Limitations

Array: Only actual objects are extended. Arrays will not be merged but overwritten.

var a { foo: [1, 2, 3] };
var b { foo: [4, 5, 6] };

extend(a, b); // { foo: [4, 5, 6] }

Notes

This function extends only enumerable properties without going up the prototype chain.

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial