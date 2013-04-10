A well-tested function to deep extend (or merge) JavaScript objects without further dependencies.

Unit-tested with over 94 single assertion tests.

Usage

var a = { app : 'My App' , environment : 'development' , connections : { default : 'mysql' , mysql : { driver : 'mysql' , host : 'localhost' , database : 'myapp.dev' } } }; var b = { environment : 'production' , connections : { mysql : { database : 'myapp.prod' } } }; extend(a, b); { app : 'My App' , environment : 'production' , connections : { default : 'mysql' , mysql : { driver : 'mysql' , host : 'localhost' , database : 'myapp.prod' } } }

Limitations

Array: Only actual objects are extended. Arrays will not be merged but overwritten.

var a { foo : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }; var b { foo : [ 4 , 5 , 6 ] }; extend(a, b);

Notes

This function extends only enumerable properties without going up the prototype chain.

License

MIT.