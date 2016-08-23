Encrypt/decrypt JavaScript objects as base64 strings with optional TTL support.
npm install object-encrypter
encrypter(secret, options)
Create an instance of encrypter,
secret could be a
string or an
array of strings.
ttl - enable support for TTL of the encoded data, after its' expiration you won't be able to decrypt a string, default
false.
algorithm - cipher algorithm that will be used to encrypt/decrypt data. You can check the list of available ciphers with
crypto.getCiphers(), default
aes-256-cbc.
outputEncoding - option should be one of
'latin1',
'base64' (default) or
'hex'.
It returns 2 methods that will do the main thing encryption/decryption of an object.
.encrypt(object, [ttl])
Returns Base64 encoded string.
ttl is
ms value of during how long time this string could be decrypted, it's needed only if
ttl option is enabled.
.decrypt(generatedString)
Returns original object value if no errors occured (or time to live is not expired), in other cases returns
null.
var encrypter = require('object-encrypter');
var engine = encrypter('your secret', {ttl: true});
var obj = {
userId: 12345,
description: 'test description',
valid: true,
tags: ['encrypt', 'decrypt', 'ttl']
};
var hex = engine.encrypt(obj, 5000); // generated string will live 5 seconds
console.log(hex);
// ->
// 'eyJ1c2VySWQiOjEyMzQ1LCJkZXNjcmlwdGlvbiI6InRlc3QgZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iLCJ2YWxpZCI6dHJ1ZSwidGFncyI6WyJlbmNyeXB0IiwiZGVjcnlwdCIsInR0bCJdLCJleHBpcmVzIjoxNDEwNjkyODQ3NTU2fQo4ZTczNjhkMDc2ZWZhZWNlMGViYjYzYTAxOTBhNzU5Yw'
console.dir(engine.decrypt(hex));
// ->
// { userId: 12345,
// description: 'test description',
// valid: true,
// tags: [ 'encrypt', 'decrypt', 'ttl' ],
// expires: 1410692847556 }
(c) 2014 MIT License