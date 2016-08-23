Encrypt/decrypt JavaScript objects as base64 strings with optional TTL support.

Install

npm install object-encrypter

API

Create an instance of encrypter, secret could be a string or an array of strings.

Options

ttl - enable support for TTL of the encoded data, after its' expiration you won't be able to decrypt a string, default false .

algorithm - cipher algorithm that will be used to encrypt/decrypt data. You can check the list of available ciphers with crypto.getCiphers() , default aes-256-cbc .

outputEncoding - option should be one of 'latin1' , 'base64' (default) or 'hex' .

It returns 2 methods that will do the main thing encryption/decryption of an object.

Returns Base64 encoded string. ttl is ms value of during how long time this string could be decrypted, it's needed only if ttl option is enabled.

Returns original object value if no errors occured (or time to live is not expired), in other cases returns null .

Example

var encrypter = require ( 'object-encrypter' ); var engine = encrypter( 'your secret' , { ttl : true }); var obj = { userId : 12345 , description : 'test description' , valid : true , tags : [ 'encrypt' , 'decrypt' , 'ttl' ] }; var hex = engine.encrypt(obj, 5000 ); console .log(hex); console .dir(engine.decrypt(hex));

(c) 2014 MIT License