object-editor-react
object-editor-react is a visual editor for structured JSON data, available as a simple drop-in React component.
Schema -- it can be as deeply nested as you need.
import { SchemaTypes } from 'object-editor-react';
const schema = {
foo: SchemaTypes.string({ required: true }),
bar: {
baz: SchemaTypes.arrayOf({
nested: SchemaTypes.string(),
}),
},
}
ObjectEditor or
ArrayEditor and provide modification handlers.
import { ArrayEditor, ObjectEditor } from 'object-editor-react';
const YourComponent = props => {
return (
<ArrayEditor
type={schema}
object={[{ foo: 'bar' }, { foo: 'baz' }]}
onUpdateElement={(el, index) => ...}
onAddElement={(newElement) => ...}
onAddElement={(removedElement, index) => ...}
/>
);
}
A table-based editor is generated based on the
Schema. For properties
with types like string and number, you can just edit the values directly
using an
<input /> element.
For more complex properties (object, array, or other complex types), an "Edit" button in the cell creates a nested Editor (type chosen automatically) for editing the nested object.
npm i object-editor-react
To use
object-editor-react, just create a schema and provide object modification handlers.
It's similar to using a controlled
<input /> element.
There are many different
SchemaTypes that can be combined and nested however you need.
They are similar to
React PropTypes.
A valid schema is either:
SchemaTypes
SchemaType
Examples:
import { SchemaTypes } from 'object-editor-react';
const schema = {
foo: SchemaTypes.string({ required: true }),
bar: {
baz: SchemaTypes.any(),
}
};
// Some valid instances:
// { foo: 'bar' }
// { foo: 'bar', bar: { baz: [] } }
const schema = SchemaTypes.arrayOf(SchemaTypes.string())();
// Some valid instances:
// [ 'one', 'two', 'three' ],
// [ ]
const schema = {
foo: SchemaTypes.arrayOf({
bar: SchemaTypes.array()
})({ required: true }),
};
// Some valid instances:
// { foo: [ { bar: [] } ] }
// { foo: [] }
SchemaTypes
any
The value can be any non-
undefined value.
The value must have a type other than
undefined.
string
The value must have type
string.
boolean
The value must have type
boolean.
function
The value must have type
function.
number
The value must have type
number.
date
The value must be a
Date instance with a non-
NaN time.
Specifically,
Object.toString() must return
"[object Date]", and
date.getTime() must be non-
NaN.
array
The value must be an
Array instance.
Specifically,
Array.isArray() must return
true.
object
The value must have type
object.
arrayOf
The value must be an
array whose elements all conform to a specific
SchemaType.
Specifically, the value must pass the
SchemaTypes.array validation test, and each
element of the array must pass the validation test of the
SchemaType passed
as the argument to
arrayOf.
SchemaType options
Each
SchemaType is a function. Every
SchemaType except for
arrayOf
takes a single, optional configuration object as its parameter.
These are the possible configuration options.
|Key
|Note
|Required?
|Default
required
|is the key corresponding to this
SchemaType required?
false
false
In the case of
arrayOf, the
arrayOf function takes a schema as its
only parameters and returns a function that accepts a configuration object.
Example:
const schema = SchemaTypes.arrayOf({
foo: SchemaTypes.string()
})({ required: false });
There are two top-level Editor components:
ObjectEditor and
ArrayEditor.
Both Editor types are "controlled" components: any changes to the objects are passed to a change handler, but the Editors themselves don't have internal state to track changes.
ObjectEditor
An Editor for editing a single
JSON object.
import { ObjectEditor } from 'object-editor-react';
props
|Prop
|Type
|Note
|Required?
|Default
type
Schema
|The
Schema to use when generating the Editor and validating objects.
Must be a valid
Schema (an object whose keys are
SchemaType:s, or a
SchemaType)
true
object
any
|the object to edit. must validate according to the
Schema passed in the
type prop.
false
onUpdateElement
function
function onUpdateElement (updatedElement: Object ) -> void.
Handler called when the object is updated
true
className
string
|any additional class names for the editor table wrapper
false
icon
function
|a function that returns an icon to use for each row in the table
false
|no icon used
ArrayEditor
An Editor for editing an array of objects, where each element in the array conforms to a
Schema.
import { ArrayEditor } from 'object-editor-react';
props
|Prop
|Type
|Note
|Required?
|Default
type
Schema
|The
Schema to use when generating the Editor and validating objects.
Each element in the array must conform to this
Schema.
Must be a valid
Schema (an object whose keys are
SchemaType:s, or a
SchemaType)
true
object
any
|The array to edit.
Each element must validate according to the
Schema passed in the
type prop.
false
onUpdateElement
function
function onUpdateElement (updatedElement: Object, updatedIndex: Number) -> void
Handler called when an element in the array is updated
The updated element and the index are passed
true
onAddElement
function
function onAddElement (newElement: Object) -> boolean
Handler called when a new element is added to the array
If this function returns true, the "add object" row is cleared
true
onRemoveElements
function
function onRemoveElements (removedIndices: [Number]) -> void
Handler called when an element in the array is removed
The indices of removed elements are passed
true
className
string
|any additional class names for the editor table wrapper
false
icon
function
|a function that returns an icon to use for each row in the table
false
|no icon used
See
examples/example.js for a stateful implementation with a deeply nested
Schema.
$ git clone https://github.com/b-gran/object-editor-react.git
$ cd object-editor-react
$ npm install
$ npm start
✔ Development server running on: http://localhost:5000
✔ Build completed
There are two development examples hosted on the dev server:
$ npm run test