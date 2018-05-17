openbase logo
object-dig

by joe-re
0.1.3

This allow you to use method like Ruby's hash#dig in JavaScript.

Readme

object-dig

http://ruby-doc.org/core-2.3.0_preview1/Hash.html#method-i-dig

Retrieves the value object corresponding to the each key objects repeatedly.

Install

$ npm install --save object-dig

Usage

var dig = require('object-dig');

var object = { a: { b: { c: 'c' } } };

dig(object, 'a', 'b');
// => { c: 'c' }

dig(object, 'a', 'b', 'c');
// => 'c'

dig(object, 'a', 'unknownProp', 'c');
// =>undefined

and you can give function object to dig. Function object's argument is result of just before evaluating.

dig(object, 'a', 'b', 'c', (val) => `${val} was changed`);
// => 'c was changed'

dig(object, 'a', 'b', 'c', (val) => `${val} was changed`, (val) => `${val} more`);
// => 'c was changed more'

License

MIT © joe-re

