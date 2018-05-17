This allow you to use method like Ruby's hash#dig in JavaScript.
http://ruby-doc.org/core-2.3.0_preview1/Hash.html#method-i-dig
Retrieves the value object corresponding to the each key objects repeatedly.
$ npm install --save object-dig
var dig = require('object-dig');
var object = { a: { b: { c: 'c' } } };
dig(object, 'a', 'b');
// => { c: 'c' }
dig(object, 'a', 'b', 'c');
// => 'c'
dig(object, 'a', 'unknownProp', 'c');
// =>undefined
and you can give function object to dig. Function object's argument is result of just before evaluating.
dig(object, 'a', 'b', 'c', (val) => `${val} was changed`);
// => 'c was changed'
dig(object, 'a', 'b', 'c', (val) => `${val} was changed`, (val) => `${val} more`);
// => 'c was changed more'
MIT © joe-re