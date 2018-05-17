This allow you to use method like Ruby's hash#dig in JavaScript.

http://ruby-doc.org/core-2.3.0_preview1/Hash.html#method-i-dig Retrieves the value object corresponding to the each key objects repeatedly.

Install

$ npm install --save object -dig

Usage

var dig = require ( 'object-dig' ); var object = { a : { b : { c : 'c' } } }; dig(object, 'a' , 'b' ); dig(object, 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ); dig(object, 'a' , 'unknownProp' , 'c' );

and you can give function object to dig. Function object's argument is result of just before evaluating.

dig(object, 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , (val) => ` ${val} was changed` ); dig(object, 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , (val) => ` ${val} was changed` , (val) => ` ${val} more` );

License

MIT © joe-re